U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.30
    -0.56 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.40
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0821
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2212
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3100
    +0.4760 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,114.18
    +366.82 (+1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.40
    +50.33 (+11.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,822.32
    -297.20 (-1.14%)
     

Stand-Up Paddleboard Market to Observe Utmost CAGR Growth of 6.0% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Development Trends and Industry Growth Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research
·10 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that global stand-up paddleboard market will grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has just completed and published a study report with the title "Stand-Up Paddleboard Market" (including the United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, and other regions). The report emphasizes opportunities, and risks, and leverages this information to help readers make strategic and tactical decisions. The transformation in the market landscape is analyzed in the superior Stand-Up Paddleboard market report which is mainly observed due to the moves of key players or brands which include developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry. Proficient and radiant forecasting techniques used in the report are identical in accuracy and correctness. The report provides classification by companies, region, type, and end-use industry.

An increase in the number of soft adventure sports participation has a propositional impact on the growth and adoption of stand-up paddleboards, as in recent stand-up paddleboards are widely used in water sports and yoga. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global stand-up paddleboard market will grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

Available Sample Report in PDF Version along with Graphs and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-stand-up-paddleboard-market

Stand-up paddleboard is also known as SUP, which is a popular sport activity that, involves standing up on a board and using a paddle to make the way through the water. This sport requires the usage of arms while standing or kneeling to propel the board forward. Thus, market includes variety of boards, which are classified based on weight, material, length, product, application, and price. Moreover, SUP boards look like surfboards but the design for the usage of the boards are different. These boards are completely used with paddles. The user has options to use the boards for different purposes such as yoga, race, touring and even for surfing.

Stand-up paddleboard is also known as SUP, a popular sport activity that involves standing up on a board and using a paddle to make the way through the water. This sport requires using arms while standing or kneeling to propel the board forward. Thus, the market includes a variety of boards, which are classified based on weight, material, length, product, application, and price.

Moreover, SUP boards look like surfboards, but the design for the usage of the boards is different. These boards are completely used with paddles. The user can use the boards for different purposes, such as yoga, racing, touring, and even surfing.

Key Market Players:

  • Aqua-Leisure Recreation, LLC,

  • Tahe Outdoors,

  • BOARDWORKS,

  • Cascadia Board Co,

  • Starboard,

  • SUP ATX LLC,

  • SURFTECH, LLC,

  • Sea Eagle Boats, inc.,

  • Imagine Nation Sports, LLC,

  • Naish International,

  • Bluefin SUP,

  • Goosehill,

  • Atoll Board Company,

  • C4 Waterman,

  • NRS,

  • YOLO Boards & Bikes,

  • Mistral Watersport,

  • Paddle Boards by iROCKERSUP,

  • Wetiz by Zacki Surf & Sport,

  • Sun Dolphin Boats,

  • Red Paddle Co,

  • LAIRDSTANDUP,

  • Tower Paddle Boards,

  • THURSO SURF, and

  • Decathlon among others.

We can add or profile new company as per client need in the report. Final confirmation to be provided by research team depending upon the difficulty of survey.

Recent Development

  • In September 2021, Dotdash Media, Inc. supported SUP yoga. The company published a blog to enhance SUP yoga's principles and importance by reporting its positive impact on mental health, which can be used for lower back pain management.

Access Full PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-stand-up-paddleboard-market

Opportunities

  • INCREASING RECOGNITION OF WATER SPORTS IN INTERNATIONAL SPORTS

Water sports across the globe are gaining popularity among people as most countries offer great opportunities for adventure lovers looking for a variety of experiences. However, one of the oldest water sports is rowing, which started in 1864. After several decades, in 1993, this sport was recognized by establishing the first national center for rowing in Snagov.

Critical Insights Related to the Stand-Up Paddleboard Included in the Report:

  • Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

  • Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

  • Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

  • Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

  • Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

  • Marketing strategy study and growth trends

  • Growth-driven factor analysis

  • Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

  • An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

  • Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Drivers

  • RAPID GROWTH IN SURFACE WATER SPORTS CHAMPIONSHIPS AND EVENTS

Water surface sports include a variety of ` such as rowing, sailing, water skiing, surfing, kayaking, rafting, and many others. These sports were not familiar in the last several decades. However, most such water surface sports have gained a prominent role among people's interest in sports, including surfing and stand-up paddleboard.

  • INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF ADVENTURE SPORTS PARTICIPATION

Adventure sports or extreme sports are usually classified into activities with a high level of danger. Such adventure sports can be competitive or non-competitive and often involve individual participants rather than teams. Moreover, water sports include surfing, stand-up paddleboards, rafting, kayaking, and many others.

Stand-Up Paddleboard Market Scope

By Product

  • Solid SUP Boards

  • Inflatable SUP Boards

By Weight

  • 56kg-68kg

  • 68kg-79kg

  • 79kg-91kg

  • 91kg-102kg

  • 22kg-56kg

  • 102kg-113kg

  • 113kg-125kg

  • above 125kg

By Length

  • 9.1-12.0 feet,

  • <9 feet

  • >12 feet

By Price

  • Medium

  • Low

  • Premium

By Material

  • PVC

  • EPOXY

  • Fiber Glass

By Application

  • All-Round

  • Flat-Water or Touring

  • Surfing

  • Race

  • Yoga

By Buyer

  • Men

  • Women

  • Kids

By Distribution Channel

  • Online

  • Third-Party Online

  • Franchised Sport Outlet

  • Retail Sports Outlet

  • Modern Trade Channel

  • Specialty Store

  • Independent Sports Outlets

Read the Detailed Index of the full Research Study @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-stand-up-paddleboard-market

Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The global stand-up paddleboard market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, weight, length, price, material, application, buyer, and distribution channel.

The countries covered in the Stand-Up Paddleboard market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market due to rapid growth in surface water sports championships and events.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market: Regulations

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Product

  8. Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Weight

  9. Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Length

  10. Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Price

  11. Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Material

  12. Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Application

  13. Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, Buyer

  14. Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Distribution Channel

  15. Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Region

  16. Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market: Company Landscape

  17. SWOT Analyses

  18. Company Profile

  19. Questionnaires

  20. Related Reports

To check the complete Table of Content click here: @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-stand-up-paddleboard-market

Customization Options

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level and can be customized according to needs.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).

Most Trending Reports:

  • Asia-Pacific Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Product (Solid SUP Boards and Inflatable SUP Boards), Weight (56kg-68kg ,68kg-79kg, 79kg-91kg, 91kg-102kg, 22kg-56kg, 102kg-113kg, 113kg-125kg and Above 125kg), Length (9.1-12.0 feet, <9 feet, and >12 feet), Price (Medium, Low And Premium), Material (PVC, EPOXY, Fiber Glass And Others), Application (All-Round, Fkat-Water Or Touring, Surfing, Race, Yoga and Others), Buyer (Men, Women and Kids), and Distribution Channel (Online, Third Party Online, Franchised Sport Outlet, Retail Sports Outlet, Modern Trade Channel, Specialty Store and Independent Sports Outlets) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-stand-up-paddleboard-market

  • North America Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Product (Solid SUP Boards and Inflatable SUP Boards), Weight (56kg-68kg ,68kg-79kg, 79kg-91kg, 91kg-102kg, 22kg-56kg, 102kg-113kg, 113kg-125kg and Above 125kg), Length (9.1-12.0 feet, <9 feet, and >12 feet), Price (Medium, Low And Premium), Material (PVC, EPOXY, Fiber Glass And Others), Application (All-Round, Fkat-Water Or Touring, Surfing, Race, Yoga and Others), Buyer (Men, Women and Kids), and Distribution Channel (Online, Third Party Online, Franchised Sport Outlet, Retail Sports Outlet, Modern Trade Channel, Specialty Store and Independent Sports Outlets) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-stand-up-paddleboard-market

  • Europe Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Product (Solid SUP Boards and Inflatable SUP Boards), Weight (56kg-68kg ,68kg-79kg, 79kg-91kg, 91kg-102kg, 22kg-56kg, 102kg-113kg, 113kg-125kg and Above 125kg), Length (9.1-12.0 feet, <9 feet, and >12 feet), Price (Medium, Low And Premium), Material (PVC, EPOXY, Fiber Glass And Others), Application (All-Round, Fkat-Water Or Touring, Surfing, Race, Yoga and Others), Buyer (Men, Women and Kids), and Distribution Channel (Online, Third Party Online, Franchised Sport Outlet, Retail Sports Outlet, Modern Trade Channel, Specialty Store and Independent Sports Outlets) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-stand-up-paddleboard-market

  • Cryptocurrency Mining Market, By Mining Enterprise (Large Miners and Small Miners), Revenue Source (Transaction Fees and Block Rewards), Mining Type (Self-Mining, Cloud Mining Services, Remote Hosting Services), Hardware (ASIC, GPU, CPU, and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cryptocurrency-mining-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • North America's Biggest Sources Of Electricity By State And Province

    Visual Capitalist compiled an infographic on electricity generation per source in the states and provinces of the U.S. and Canada

  • I'm Retiring at 62 & Waiting for Disability. What Should I Do?

    Social Security Disability pays you the amount you'd receive at your full retirement age. If you're between age 62 and 67, you may find yourself running low on cash while waiting for a favorable disability decision. Taking Social Security retirement … Continue reading → The post Retiring at 62 to 67 While Waiting for Disability: A Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Happened to Tesla This Week?

    In this week's video, I cover everything you need to know about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)-related news during the week of Jan. 9. The topic of this week is price cuts and how they will affect Tesla and its competitors.

  • Comcast's Answer to T-Mobile's Internet Deal Comes With a Huge Catch

    The cable and internet giant's Xfinity brand has a deal that looks a lot like it's upstart rival but you need to look closer.

  • Amazon HR Staffers Turn From Hiring to Seeking Jobs Themselves

    (Bloomberg) -- With job cuts mounting across tech, finance and other industries, why wait to get fired when you can skip directly to being hired?Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThe move, called “career cushioning,” invo

  • Corn Arrives to Feed Foster Farm Chickens After Train Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- Union Pacific Corp. and poultry producer Foster Farms said enough corn shipments have been made to replenish feed stocks after delayed trains in recent months caused inventories to drop to critical levels. Millions of chickens at Foster Farms facilities were at risk of going unfed because of the rail delays.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Be

  • 'You need to get a raise’: It's a 'worker's market' as job numbers show The Great Resignation is still going strong amid recession fears

    Inflation is still high, meaning workers have every reason — and every opportunity — to act now.

  • Here Is Why Wells Fargo Is Shrinking Its Mortgage Business

    Mortgage origination is one of the most cyclical businesses out there. Businesses in this sector need to be ready for that cyclicality or they need to consider not participating. Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) recently announced it will drastically shrink its mortgage banking business.

  • Private equity persuades Italian luxury suppliers that bigger is better

    Nudged by private equity funds, those supplying the booming luxury goods industry are now finding strength in unity. With its tradition of sophisticated craftsmanship, Italy is home to thousands of small manufacturers that cover 50-55% of the global production of luxury clothing and leather goods, consultancy Bain calculates, against 20-25% for the rest of Europe. To address luxury shoppers' growing sustainability concerns while also securing timely deliveries, brands are looking to establish close ties with suppliers, who in turn require hefty investments to track where they source materials and build an adequate digital backbone.

  • Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal

    LONDON (Reuters) -Iranian oil exports hit new highs in the last two months of 2022 and are making a strong start to 2023 despite U.S. sanctions, according to companies that track the flows, on higher shipments to China and Venezuela. Tehran's oil exports have been limited since former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 exited a 2015 nuclear accord and reimposed sanctions aimed at curbing oil exports and the associated revenue to Iran's government. Exports have risen during the term of his successor President Joe Biden, who had sought to revive the nuclear deal, and hit the highest since 2019 on some estimates.

  • Agriculture Companies Push Carbon-Capture Farming; Growers Are Skeptical

    Executives say farming programs designed to capture carbon dioxide in fields offer long-term benefits including healthier soil, and they provide extra cash.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook's Pay Cut in Half

    Cook will receive $49 million in 2023, a bit less than half his compensation from the previous year.

  • 15 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 largest plastic manufacturing companies in the world. If you want to skip our analysis of the plastic industry, you can go directly to 5 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World. The plastic manufacturing industry produces a variety of plastic products for a range of different uses, […]

  • Tech war: Apple looks to India, Vietnam as iPhone maker's supply chain comes under the spotlight in US-China decoupling

    Four days before Christmas, while China was battening down the hatches to survive the explosion of Covid-19 infections around the country, the world's largest contract assembler of electronic gadgets quietly finalised plans to relocate some of its Apple iPad and MacBook production to Vietnam. The move by Foxconn Technology Group, on the drawing board since late 2020, is expected to become reality this year, with the first products expected to roll off its plant in Vietnam's Bai Giang province as

  • What Happens to Deferred Compensation If I Quit?

    Deferred compensation is a way for employees to reduce their tax burden while ensuring their economic security in their golden years. Deferred compensation plans with a long vesting period are commonly referred to as golden handcuffs because they effectively trap you … Continue reading → The post What Happens to Deferred Compensation If I Quit? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Kerry Says Gas Can Help Climate, But Only With Carbon Capture

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s climate envoy, John Kerry, said natural gas can play a role in slowing the planet’s warming, but only if producers accelerate efforts to capture their carbon emissions.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That

  • I'm Planning to Claim Social Security at 70 -- but Not for the Reason You Might Think

    Retiring on Social Security alone could mean winding up being cash-strapped for years on end. In spite of that, many seniors inevitably reach retirement age without a lot of money in an IRA or 401(k). Meanwhile, people who are nearing retirement without much or any money in savings are often advised to delay their Social Security filings until the age of 70.

  • Twitter's laid-off workers cannot pursue claims via class-action lawsuit-judge

    U.S. District Judge James Donato on Friday ruled that five former Twitter employees pursuing a proposed class action accusing the company of failing to give adequate notice before laying them off after its acquisition by Elon Musk must pursue their claims in private arbitration. Donato granted Twitter's request to force the five ex-employees to pursue their claims individually, citing agreements they signed with the company.

  • 457 Plan vs. 403(b) Plan: What's the Difference?

    If you are employed in the public sector or work for a non-profit, you may have access to one or both of these retirement savings plans.