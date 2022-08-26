U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

Stand-up Pouches Market worth $36.7 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·4 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stand-up Pouches Market is projected to grow from USD 24.8 billion in 2022 to USD 36.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The food & beverages industry is the key end user of stand-up pouches. The rise in demand for food consumption drives the demand for flexible packaging solutions such as stand-up pouches.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=197698472

Browse in-depth TOC on “Stand-up Pouches Market
294 – Tables
43 – Figures
234 – Pages

Top notch segments hold the largest share in the stand-up pouches market

Top notch, commonly known as tear notch, can be defined as a small cut in the pouch seal to provide a consumer easy access to a product. It is also known as an easy open cut; it is specifically used for products that demand easy & quick access by consumers. This closure type is popular in confectionery, pet food, and snack food packaging, where the speed of accessing a product plays a vital role

By Material, Plastics account for the largest share of the stand-up pouches market

Plastic films can be easily formed, are of high quality, cost-effective, and provide excellent barrier properties. Hence, they are preferred for pouch packaging. Plastic films offer excellent visibility to the product and provide secure and attractive packaging options. These films, manufactured from polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), ethylene vinyl alcohol, and polyamide, are widely used in stand-up pouches

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=197698472

By region, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global stand-up pouches market

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the stand-up pouches market in 2021, followed by Europe and North America. China is the largest country-wise market in the region, and this trend is projected to continue over the next five years. The widening scope of applications for stand-up pouches in the food & beverages, healthcare, and cosmetics & toiletries industries in the region is projected to drive the growth of the stand-up pouches market in the Asia Pacific.

Leading players in the Stand-up Pouches Market are:

  • Amcor Plc (Switzerland),

  • Berry Global Inc (US),

  • Mondi (US),

  • Sealed Air (US),

  • Smurfit Kappa (Ireland),

  • Coveris (Austria),

  • ProAmpac (US),

  • Huhtamaki (Finland),

  • Sonoco (US),

  • Constantia Flexibles (Austria), and others.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Chemical Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

  • ASEPTIC PACKAGING MARKET- GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2022

By Material (Plastic, Glass & Wood, Metal, Paper & Paperboard), Type (Cartons, Bottles & Cans, Bags & Pouches), Application (Food and Beverage), and Region
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aseptic-packaging-market-785.html

  • FLEXIBLE PLASTIC PACKAGING MARKET- GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2025

By Type (Stand-Up Pouches, Flat Pouches, Gusseted Bags, Wicketed Bags, Wraps, Rollstock), Material (Plastic Films, Paper, Aluminum Foil, Bioplastics), Printing Technology, Application, and Region
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flexible-packaging-market-1271.html

  • RETORT PACKAGING MARKET- GLOBAL FORECAST T0 2020

By Type (Pouches, Tray, and Cartons), By Material (Polyester, Polypropylene, Aluminum Foil, and Others), By End Use (Food, Beverage, and Others)
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/retort-packaging-market-114264174.html


