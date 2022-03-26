U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +0.26 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3189
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0600
    -0.2600 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,241.26
    -612.45 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.74
    +2.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Stand Up for Ukraine: European Commission and Government of Canada team up with Global Citizen to mobilize support for refugees

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Today the European Commission and the Government of Canada announced the launch of a global campaign to raise funding in support of people fleeing the invasion of Ukraine, in partnership with international advocacy organization Global Citizen.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the international community on behalf of his citizens who have been displaced by the war, saying: "On 9 April, the biggest online event 'Social Media Rally' will support people who were forced to flee Ukraine. I'm inviting everybody: musicians, actors, athletes, businessmen, politicians, everybody. Everyone who wants to join this movement and 'Stand Up for Ukraine'."

The "Stand Up For Ukraine" campaign seeks to mobilize governments, institutions, artists, companies and individuals to direct funding to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries. Global Citizen will announce more details in the coming days about how people can support.

It will culminate in a pledging event on 9 April, co-hosted by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The aim is to raise funds and mobilize support more broadly, to cater for the needs of internally displaced people and of refugees.

Quotes
"Today, our message to the Ukrainian people is this: we are standing with you. Whether you need food, water, shelter, or medical aid – we are rallying the world to continue to have your backs and provide critical assistance where it is needed most. When we all work together, we can achieve the best outcomes for those displaced by Putin's illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine."
— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"Millions of people are fleeing the bombs falling on Ukrainian cities. They are leaving their homes and their lives behind, to reach safety in other parts of Ukraine or in neighbouring countries. A Ukrainian child has become a refugee every second since the start of the war. The world must stand up for them. The European Union is catering for the needs of the millions of refugees it hosts. And we will further step up. But so much is needed – and the brave people of Ukraine deserve solidarity from citizens and governments around the globe. Together, we can give them a safe home and bring some light in their lives at this dark hour."
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

Associated Links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/26/c8953.html

Recommended Stories

  • Oil rises to over $120/bbl after attack on Saudi facilities

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Crude prices rose more than 1% to over $120 a barrel on Friday, as traders reconciled the impact of a missile attack on an oil distribution facility in Saudi Arabia with a possible release of oil reserves by the United States. Brent crude settled up $1.62, or 1.4%, to $120.65 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended $1.56, or 1.4% higher, at $113.90. Yemen's Houthis said they launched attacks on Saudi energy facilities on Friday and the Saudi-led coalition said Aramco's fuel distribution station in Jeddah had been targeted by an attack, but that a fire in two tanks at the facility had been brought under control.

  • Russian general who said Ukraine invasion would be over in hours is reported killed

    A Russian general who boasted that the invasion of Ukraine would be over in hours has been killed, it was reported on Friday.

  • Larry Fink says globalization is over — Here’s what it means for markets

    BlackRock's Larry Fink says the Russia-Ukraine war is bringing the era of globalization to an end. Here's what investors should keep in mind.

  • U.S.-Listed Pot Stocks Surge As Marijuana Legalization Bill Nears House Vote

    A bill that would remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances will be voted on by Congressional lawmakers as early as next week, reports suggest.

  • Russian troops attack own commanding officer after suffering heavy losses

    Russian troops reportedly attacked their own commanding officer by running him over with a tank after many in their brigade were killed amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.Ukrainian journalist Roman Tsymbaliuk said in a post on Facebook that Russian Col. Yuri Medvedev was attacked after fighting in Ukraine left nearly half of the men in the 37th Motor Rifle Brigade dead, The Washington Post reported. Tsymbaliuk said the brigade injured both of...

  • Why Tilray and Other Cannabis Stocks Popped Friday

    Canadian cannabis stocks popped Friday morning, led by Canadian grower Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), which jumped nearly 20% in early trading. Tilray gave back some of those gains, as did the stocks of peers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). As of 1:36 p.m. ET, Tilray shares were 14.3% higher for the day.

  • German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

    German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand, which IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called a "security threat," added to market nervousness and called into question Russia's historic claim it is a reliable gas supplier regardless of geopolitics. Putin announced this demand on Wednesday, in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia after that nation's invasion Ukraine last month.

  • Four weeks of war scar Russia's economy

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 sparked sweeping sanctions that ripped the country out of the global financial fabric and sent its economy reeling. A month on, Russia's currency has lost a large part of its value and its bonds and stocks have been ejected from indexes. Its people are experiencing economic pain that is likely to last for years to come.

  • Surging Stock Markets Turn a Blind Eye to Fed at Their Own Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Neither war, disease nor inflation are proving capable of preventing American stocks from doing what they’ve almost always done for 13 years: go up. How policy makers devoted to getting inflation under control will view that is becoming a hot topic on Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxSony to Unv

  • Tilray, Sundial, and Other Cannabis Stocks Buzz. The House Will Consider Decriminalization.

    Shares of major marijuana stocks rise Friday after the House said it would consider a bill to decriminalize cannabis. But the enthusiasm may be unwarranted, analysts warn.

  • P&O Ship Detained in Northern Ireland by Maritime Agency

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxSony to Unveil PlayStation Subscription as Soon as Next WeekRussia Says Donbas Is Ukraine Focus in Possible Shift in AimA P&O Ferries vessel was detained on Friday for failures on issues including training, just over a week after it dismissed its entire U.K.-based seafaring

  • Russia’s stock market jumps after being closed for a month

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down how MOEX, Russia's stock market, performed in its first limited trading session in nearly a month.

  • US military saw ‘outburst’ of emotion from Russian general at rare face-to-face meeting, report says

    In-person meeting came after Moscow accused Kyiv of ‘war crimes’ in separatist-held Donetsk, where Russian general Yevgeny Ilyin lived with family

  • Why Won’t We Call Putin a Colonialist?

    The West repudiates its imperial history. Russia doesn’t, as the Ukraine invasion shows.

  • Putin will have to bring his invasion of Ukraine to a halt, says ex-US general: ‘He has no choice’

    Nato officials have estimated that 40,000 Russian troops have so far been killed, captured or injured in conflict

  • Up to 60 percent of Russian missiles in Ukraine are failing, U.S. assesses

    Up to 60 percent of Russian missiles in Ukraine are failing, U.S. assesses

  • Ukraine NFT War Museum Goes Live

    Ukrainian government NFT war museum goes live, with NFT sales set to start in three days. Crypto fund raising has shown the benefits of digital assets.

  • U.S. Consumer Sentiment Remains at Decade-Low on Inflation, War

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer sentiment continued to worsen in late March to a fresh decade low as inflation erodes incomes, heightened by uncertainty over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupSony to Unveil PlayStation Subscription as Soon

  • Worried About Getting Audited? Here Are Red Flags for the IRS.

    While the IRS is auditing fewer taxpayers than it used to, some activities still get particularly close scrutiny.

  • Russia warns West: gas bills in roubles are just days away

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the West on Friday that billing in roubles for billions of dollars of natural gas exports to Europe could be just days away, Moscow's toughest response yet to crippling sanctions imposed by the West for the invasion of Ukraine. With the Russian economy facing its gravest crisis since the years that followed the break-up of the Soviet Union, President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hit back at the West, ordering that Russian gas exports should be paid for in roubles.