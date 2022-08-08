U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

Standalone Systems Most Preferred in Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) for Cardiology Applications: Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market Analysis By Product (Standalone & Hybrid) By Radioisotpe (Tc-99m, Ra-223, Ga-67, I-123 & Others) By Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology & Others) By End-User & Region – Global Insights 2022 to 2026

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market is anticipated to rise at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2026.

The cardiology application segment is anticipated to increase at a significant rate during the forecast period (2022-2026). Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, rising adoption of cardiovascular OCT imaging techniques, and growing public awareness about heart disease diagnosis are reasons for rapid segmental growth.

SPECT systems' high-quality results are generated due to accurate measurement and functioning. However, recent developments in medical imaging techniques and digital technology using a variety of modalities are paving the way for earlier disease detection and treatment.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7596

To improve the diagnostic accuracy of the equipment, there is an increasing tendency towards organ-specific systems, which is anticipated to drive market expansion over the coming years. The simultaneous use of many modalities that can provide information about the physical, functional, and molecular changes of several diseases is expected to drive market growth going forward.
Additionally, the growing need for comprehensive imaging techniques by academic institutions and universities to give advanced training is anticipated to have a substantial impact on market growth during the forecast period. The development of diagnostic tools has also been expedited by advancements in digital and communications technology. New imaging techniques that reveal additional anatomical details are available in a majority of diagnostic laboratories and hospitals.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Global single photon emission computed tomography market to reach valuation of US$ 2.6 billion by 2026.

  • Market in Germany set to expand at CAGR of 5.5% over forecast period.

  • Market in Japan expected to rise at CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2026.

  • Demand for hybrid systems projected to rise at CAGR of 7% through 2026.

Early diagnostic methods, expanding range of therapeutic trials, rise in geriatric population and consequent rise in the prevalence of chronic disorders, technological advancements in medical diagnostics, and increase in investments, funding, and subsidies by public-private organizations are factors supporting market growth, says a Fact.MR analyst

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7596

Winning Strategy

Key companies in the SPECT market are investing in R&D initiatives for developments in CT and MRI technology to provide accurate anatomical information. To stand out in the market, major firms should concentrate more on the opportunities for growth in the rapidly expanding market segments.

For instance,

  • In 2021, Noria Therapeutics Inc. and PSMA Therapeutics Inc. entered into a contract with Bayer. Through this transaction, Bayer will gain unique access to a small molecule targeted at prostate-specific membrane antigen and a differentiated alpha radionuclide investigational drug based on actinium-225.

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography Industry Research Segmentation

  • By Product :

    • Standalone

    • Hybrid

  • By Radioisotope :

    • Tc-99m

    • Ra-223

    • Ga-67

    • I-123

    • Others

  • By Application :

    • Cardiology

    • Oncology

    • Neurology

    • Others

  • By End User :

    • Hospitals

    • Diagnostic Centers

    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=7596

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global single photon emission computed tomography market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2026.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (standalone, hybrid), radioisotope (Tc-99m, Ra-223, Ga-67, I-123, others), application (cardiology, oncology, neurology, others), and end user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain-

Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies Market - Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies Market Analysis By Type (Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis & CRRT Systems) By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics & Others) By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2026

Vascular Closure Devices Market - Vascular Closure Devices Market Analysis By Type (Active Approximators, Passive Approximators & External Hemostatic Devices) By Access (Formal & Radial), By Procedure (Interventional Cardiology Interventional Radiology/Vascular Surgeries) & By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2026

Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market - Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market Analysis By Type (Non-mydriatic Fundus Cameras, Mydriatic Fundus Cameras & Hybrid Fundus Cameras) By End-User and By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2026

Vitamin Shots Market - Vitamin Shots Market Analysis By Product Type (Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, Vitamin E & Vitamin Mix) By Nature (Synthetic & Natural) By Delivery Medium (Injectable & Oral) By Consumption Type and By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Artificial Insemination Market - Artificial Insemination Market Analysis By Type (Intrauterine Insemination, Intravaginal Insemination, Intratubal Insemination & Others) By Source (AIH-Husband & AID-Donor) By Facility Type (Hospitals, Fertility Centers & Home-based) By Region – Global Insights 2022 to 2026

Drug Discovery Technologies Market - Drug Discovery Technologies Market Analysis By Drug Type (Small Molecule & Biologic Drugs) By Technology (High Throughput Screening, Genomics, Biochips, Pharmacogenomics, Bioanalytical Instruments, Bioinformatics & Nanotechnology) By End-User & Region – Insights 2022 to 2026

Gel Documentation Systems Market - Gel Documentation Systems Market Analysis By Product (Instruments, Software & Accessories) By Light Source (Light Emitting Diodes, UV & Lasers) By Detection Technique (UV Detectors, Fluorescence & Chemiluminescence) By Application, End-Use & Region – Insights 2022 to 2026

Renal Denervation Technologies Market - Renal Denervation Technologies Market Analysis By Product (Symplicity, Vessix, EnligHTN, ParadiseI, beris & Others) By Technology (Radiofrequency-based, Ultrasound-based & Micro-infusion-based) By End-User and By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2026

Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market - Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Analysis By Type (Surgical Drapes & Surgical Gowns) By Usability (Disposable Surgical Drapes and Gowns & Reusable Surgical Drapes and Gowns) By End-Use and By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2026

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158


