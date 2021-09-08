Standard Chartered Analysts Expect $100k Bitcoin by 2022

BeInCrypto –

Financial services’ company Standard Chartered has organized a new cryptocurrency research team that expects Bitcoin to double to $100,000 by early next year.

The team added that in the longer term that figure could rise to as much as $175,000. The bank also said it “structurally” valued Ethereum at $26,000-$35,000. Geoffrey Kendrick, who is also the global head of its emerging market currency research, leads the new crypto unit.

“As a medium of exchange, bitcoin may become the dominant peer-to-peer payment method for the global unbanked in a future cashless world,” the team said in a note. “Cyclically, we expect a peak around $100,000 in late 2021 or early 2022.”

