Standard Chartered Slashes CEO Pension After Shareholder Row

Standard Chartered Plc succumbed to investor pressure over the past months, halving the pension contributions handed to Chief Executive Office Bill Winters.

The Asia-focused lender cut the retirement allowance for Winters and Chief Financial Officer Andy Halford from 20% of their annual salary to 10%, moving the figure in line with that offered to its employees, according to a statement Friday. British firms are being pressed to level the playing field on pensions, with the U.K. Corporate Governance Code recommending that awards for top employees stay close to those for rank-and-file staff.

“The majority of shareholders we engaged with support the existing overall quantum of total remuneration offered to the existing executive directors in absolute terms and relative to peers,” according to Standard Chartered. “Notwithstanding this, they wish to see the concerns of other shareholders in relation to pension allowances resolved, whilst keeping the executive directors engaged and focused.”

The bank has been battling investor revolt over the pension packages for its top two executives after more than a third of shareholders failed to support the bank’s new pay policy in May.

For Winters the cut will reduce his pension allowance by 50% from 474,000 pounds ($607,336) a year to 237,000 pounds from the start of next year. Halford’s allowance will fall from 294,000 pounds to 147,000 pounds. The reduction will result in an 8% cut in the duo’s fixed pay.

Standard Chartered said it had spoken with investors representing about 60% of its shares to explain the changes. “At these meetings, we listened to the range of views and concerns of shareholders, in particular to understand the current concerns on pension arrangements for incumbent executive directors,” the bank said.

