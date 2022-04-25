U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,296.12
    +24.34 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,049.46
    +238.06 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,004.85
    +165.56 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,954.20
    +13.54 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.64
    -3.43 (-3.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.00
    -35.30 (-1.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    -0.57 (-2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0715
    -0.0088 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -0.0800 (-2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2741
    -0.0093 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1520
    -0.2730 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,146.07
    +643.11 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.23
    +30.35 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Standard Motor Products Expands Electronic Throttle Body Offering

·2 min read

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to expand its aftermarket leading Electronic Throttle Body (ETB) offering. ETBs have been an integral part helping automakers improve fuel economy while reducing emissions on today's advanced engines. However, high OE failure rates have made ETBs one of the fastest growing categories in the aftermarket.

Standard&#39;s premium ETB include gaskets where required.
Standard's premium ETB include gaskets where required.

Standard's ETB line-up now includes more than 200 part numbers, and covers 190 million vehicles.

The most recent expansion to Standard's ETB offering features applications for popular import nameplates including Toyota, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai and Kia. Standard's ETB line-up now includes more than 200 part numbers, and covers 190 million vehicles. Providing industry-leading, late model coverage for domestic and import vehicles, Standard® offers ETBs for 2021 and 2022 model years.

Standard® ETBs are all new, not remanufactured, so there is never a core charge. Precision calibrated components and validated voltage outputs ensure Standard ETBs perform correctly on the vehicle. To aid in installation, Standard® ETBs also include a new gasket (when required), and all SMP-manufactured ETBs are made in the company's North American IATF 16949-certified facility.

Commenting on the news, John Herc, Vice President Engine Management Marketing, SMP, stated, "The expansion of this category demonstrates our commitment to provide our channel partners with complete solutions for late-model vehicles."

All new Standard® ETB applications are listed in the eCatalog found at StandardBrand.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard:
Standard® offers a full line of premium automotive products for ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems including diesel, turbochargers, TPMS, VVT, ADAS and Blue Streak® heavier-duty ignition coils. The Standard® line provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP
With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit smpcorp.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Standard Motor Products, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Standard Motor Products, Inc.)
Standard Brand logo (PRNewsfoto/Standard Motor Products, Inc.)
Standard Brand logo (PRNewsfoto/Standard Motor Products, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-expands-electronic-throttle-body-offering-301532342.html

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup may be sold out ahead of launch

    Ahead of the big F-150 Lightning electric pickup launch, Ford may already have a sellout. According to reports over the weekend, if a customer tried to order an F-150 Lightning on the Ford website, they were told the truck was no longer available.

  • GM reveals first images of the EV Chevy Corvette (and teases AWD)

    General Motors President Mark Reuss shared the news this morning, and released the first images of the upcoming electric Chevrolet Corvette. Automotive rumors peg the unannounced, high-performance Corvette C8 Z06 to sport AWD, and the video here all but confirms the arrangement in the EV version, too. According to Reuss, the electric Corvette utilizes GM's Ultium platform, which is underpinning numerous upcoming GM EVs, including the Hummer EV, Silverado EV and Blazer EV.

  • Is GM Stock A Buy? General Motors Has Gotten No Credit For EV, Cruise Progress

    Is GM stock a buy? General Motors aims to double revenue this decade via EV and self-driving growth. Morgan Stanley says it may shrink.

  • GM confirms electric Corvette is coming

    Ford (F) may have a big week coming up with the launch of the F-150 Lightning, but General Motors (GM) is stealing some of its thunder. In a tweet on Monday morning, Chevrolet announced it will be releasing a “fully electric version” of its Corvette sports car.

  • Future Chevy Corvette EV will use battery's heat to extend its range

    It's official: a fully electric Chevy Corvette is coming — with new battery technology to boost its range, acceleration and efficiency. When it arrives, the battery-electric sports car will benefit from a new energy-recovery feature GM announced on Monday for the Ultium battery platform underpinning its EVs. The upgraded system uses a patented heat pump that GM says will help electric vehicles charge and accelerate faster and boost range by up to 10%.

  • Ford's Electric Mustang Is About to Get Some Muscle Car Competition

    New data from Recurrent, a car industry analysis company, has found that the overall price of electric vehicles has skyrocketed 25% year-over-year. The Mustang, which marked its 58th birthday on April 17, made its debut at the New York World's Fair in 1964 when it was unveiled by Henry Ford II.

  • One of world's largest tire companies opens new Dayton-area store

    A multi-national tire manufacturing company has opened a new service and retail location in the Dayton region. The project creates jobs and offers another option for local drivers to service their vehicles.

  • Analysis: Why GM is Electrifying the C8 Corvette

    Chevy has to keep up with the competition, and the hybrid and electric 'Vettes have the potential to deliver tremendous power and performance.

  • Nissan Shares Fall On Renault's Probable Stake Sale Report

    Shares of the Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) slid about 5% on Tokyo Stock Exchange, its biggest fall in one month after reports of Renault SA (OTC: RNLSY) exploring a stake sale, Reuters reported. Last week, Bloomberg reported that Renault might consider lowering its Nissan shareholding as part of plans to separate its electric vehicle business. Nissan’s French partner is considering all options to detach its electric vehicle business to race up against rivals. The report no

  • They'll turn your gas guzzler into an EV. But be prepared to wait

    High gasoline prices and concerns about climate change and pollution are pushing some drivers to turn vintage cars into electric vehicles.

  • Without a Gas Tax, How Will EVs Be Charged for Road Use?

    Infrastructure upgrades could hit a roadblock without taxpayer moneyBy Consumer ReportsAlmost all states and the federal government rely on gas taxes to help pay for transportation projects and k...

  • Is Li Auto Stock A Buy As Shutdowns Weigh On Auto Sector?

    Shares of Chinese electric-car maker Li Auto stock skyrocketed by triple digits just months after its July 2020 Nasdaq debut, as Wall Street placed big bets on EV stocks and the future of mobility. Li Auto and its China EV peers are showing tremendous sales growth, with Li flirting with profitability. Is Li Auto stock a buy now?

  • GM to offer electrified Corvette as early as next year

    General Motors says it will offer an electrified Chevrolet Corvette as early as next year. President Mark Reuss said in a statement on LinkedIn Monday that the automaker will also sell a fully electric Corvette sometime in the future. Interest in electric vehicles is increasing among consumers as demand for an electric Corvette has been building among the sports car’s fan base.

  • Preview: 2023 Subaru Solterra EV Charges to Production with Up to 228 Miles of Range

    Built on a platform shared with the Toyota bZ4X, the Solterra promises to be off-pavement ready for weekend adventurersBy Benjamin PrestonAs Subaru prepares to launch its first-ever electric vehi...

  • Nissan signals the end of the road for Datsun cars

    The Japanese firm previously called the range of cars "an important part of Nissan's DNA".

  • 1983 Datsun 280ZX Is Today's BaT Auction Pick

    This amazingly preserved Z is awesomely Eighties.

  • Chevrolet is making an all-electric Corvette

    Chevy will release a Corvette EV, and a hybrid is coming as soon as 2023.

  • Camaro Racer Brought Back To Life After Two Decades Of Sitting

    This race car is a seriously intimidating icon at the Freedom Factory.

  • Six to Eight Weeks’ Delivery Is the New Drive-It-off-the-Lot

    Following the Tesla sales model, Ford, Toyota, Stellantis dealers want to bring back the order sheet so consumers can get the car they really want.

  • Chevrolet Confirms the Corvette Hybrid and EV

    General Motors President Mark Reuss confirms on LinkedIn the company is working on all-electric and hybrid-electric Corvette models.