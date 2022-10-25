U.S. markets closed

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

·1 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022, on Friday, October 28, 2022, before the opening of the stock market.

(PRNewsfoto/Standard Motor Products, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Standard Motor Products, Inc.)

Conference Call  
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Friday, October 28, 2022.  This call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q3'22 Earnings Call Earnings Webcast link.  Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-791-4813 (domestic) or 785-424-1102 (international).  Our playback will be made available for dial-in immediately following the call.  For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call.  The playback number is 800-839-9562 (domestic) or 402-220-6090 (international). The participant passcode is 34579.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-inc-announces-third-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301659087.html

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

