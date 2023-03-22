U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

Standard Motor Products Releases Over 100 New Part Numbers

PR Newswire
·3 min read

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) has introduced 110 new part numbers in its March new number announcement. Included in the release is new coverage for 56 product categories, and 29 part numbers for 2022 and 2023 model-year vehicles.

Included in SMP's March new number release is coverage for 56 product categories, and 29 part numbers for 2022 and 2023 model-year vehicles.

Standard® continues its strategic expansion of Collision Repair and ADAS Programs. Active Grille Shutter Actuators are now available for the 2022-21 Ford F-150. New Park Assist Cameras offer additional coverage for 2.9 million vehicles, including the 2022-21 Ford Bronco Sport, while Park Assist Sensors are now available for the 2022-21 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

SMP is continuing to increase coverage for hybrid vehicles across multiple categories. A vacuum pump for Lexus Hybrids is now available, as is an Ambient Light Sensor for Lexus and Toyota Hybrids. Temperature Control products for popular hybrid vehicles are also available, including a Cooling Fan Assembly for the 2022-17 Nissan Rogue Hybrid and Hose Assemblies for the 2022-17 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

This latest announcement also sees expansion in several key Powertrain-Neutral categories. Power window switches are available for 1.2 million vehicles including the 2022-18 Ford Ranger. Another 2 million vehicles will be covered with the latest release of Power Door Look Actuators. Other new Powertrain-Neutral releases include ABS Speed Sensors, TPMS Sensors, Neutral Safety Switches and Vehicle Speed Sensors.

Jack Ramsey, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SMP, stated, "We are pleased to release these new numbers to our trusted distribution partners. This release covers import and domestic vehicles with ICE and hybrid powertrains, and also includes many aftermarket exclusive parts, helping our distribution partners to capture additional business."

Standard® is also adding to its line of new Oil Filter Housing Assemblies. The latest application fits 2022-19 Chrysler, Dodge, RAM and Jeep vehicles. Standard® Oil Filter Housings come preassembled from the factory and include a new oil cooler, oil temperature sensor, oil pressure sensor, gaskets and new mounting hardware.

Four Seasons®, SMP's Temperature Control Division, has added 40 new part numbers to its product line, with 26 Hose Assemblies adding coverage for 3.8 million import and domestic vehicles. New Compressors have been added for popular vehicles like the 2022-20 Ford F-250 and 2022-21 Ford F-150. Four Seasons® has also introduced Cooling Fan Assemblies, Blower Motors, and Heater Cores.

All new applications are listed in the catalogs found at StandardBrand.com and 4S.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment. SMP sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-releases-over-100-new-part-numbers-301778730.html

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

