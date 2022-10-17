U.S. markets closed

STANDEX APPOINTS CHRISTOPHER HOWE AS DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

·2 min read

SALEM, N.H., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today announced the appointment of Christopher Howe to the position of Standex Director of Investor Relations, effective October 12, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Standex International Corp...)
(PRNewsfoto/Standex International Corp...)

Howe is a seasoned equity analyst with almost a decade of experience covering diversified industrials and industrial technology companies. He holds an M.B.A in financial analysis from DePaul University's Kellstadt Graduate School of Business, where he graduated with distinction.

As Standex Director of Investor Relations, Howe will be responsible for managing the company's relationships with shareholders, investors, and the analyst community. He will drive IR strategy, performance, and plans that align with the company's focus on growth and sustained shareholder value creation.

"We are very excited to welcome Chris to the Standex family as our director of investor relations,'' said Standex CFO Ademir Sarcevic.  "His significant small cap markets and investor relations experience will be a tremendous asset for Standex, and I look forward to working with him to further strengthen our relationships with the financial community."

Previously, Howe was senior equity research analyst at Barrington Research Associates, Inc.

About Standex International

Founded in 1955, Standex International (NYSE: SXI) is a leading global manufacturing company serving the electronics, engraving and specialty technology industries. With over 50 years on the New York Stock Exchange, the company is recognized for its market-leading brands and customer-intimacy approach. Standex is focused on connecting people, products and technologies to empower what's next. Today, the company's brands are providing advancements to vital industries including electric vehicles, vaccine refrigeration, space shuttle innovation and solar technology. For more information, visit https://www.standex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this Press Release that are not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "should," "could," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "continue," or similar terms or variations of those terms or the negative of those terms. There are many factors that affect the Company's business and the results of its operations and that may cause the actual results of operations in future periods to differ materially from those currently expected or anticipated. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of pandemics such as the current coronavirus on employees, our supply chain, and the demand for our products and services around the world; materially adverse or unanticipated legal judgments, fines, penalties or settlements; conditions in the financial and banking markets, including fluctuations in exchange rates and the inability to repatriate foreign cash; domestic and international economic conditions, including the impact, length and degree of economic downturns on the customers and markets we serve and more specifically conditions in the automotive, construction, aerospace, defense, transportation, food service equipment, consumer appliance, energy, oil and gas and general industrial markets; lower-cost competition; the relative mix of products which impact margins and operating efficiencies in certain of our businesses; the impact of higher raw material and component costs, particularly steel, certain materials used in electronics parts, petroleum based products, and refrigeration components; the impact of higher transportation and logistics costs, especially with respect to transportation of goods from Asia; the impact of inflation on the costs of providing our products and services; an inability to realize the expected cost savings from restructuring activities including effective completion of plant consolidations, cost reduction efforts including procurement savings and productivity enhancements, capital management improvements, strategic capital expenditures, and the implementation of lean enterprise manufacturing techniques; the potential for losses associated with the exit from or divestiture of businesses that are no longer strategic or no longer meet our growth and return expectations; the inability to achieve the savings expected from global sourcing of raw materials and diversification efforts in emerging markets; the impact on cost structure and on economic conditions as a result of actual and threatened increases in trade tariffs; the inability to attain expected benefits from acquisitions and the inability to effectively consummate and integrate such acquisitions and achieve synergies envisioned by the Company; market acceptance of our products; our ability to design, introduce and sell new products and related product components; the ability to redesign certain of our products to continue meeting evolving regulatory requirements; the impact of delays initiated by our customers; our ability to increase manufacturing production to meet demand including as a result of labor shortages; and potential changes to future pension funding requirements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent management's estimates only as of the day made and should not be relied upon as representing management's estimates as of any subsequent date. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company and management specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if management's estimates change.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standex-appoints-christopher-howe-as-director-of-investor-relations-301651278.html

SOURCE Standex International Corporation

