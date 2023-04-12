StandOut Resume Launches New Program to Help Divorced Women

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / StandOut Resume, a resume writing and career coaching company based in Los Angeles, California, is launching a new program to help divorced women secure a place in the workforce. The company offers services to people within any industry, but has industry specializations that include food and beverage, entertainment, and automotive. In the past, StandOut Resume has worked with women and men who have been out of the workforce and are re-entering either due to a divorce, personal decision, or other obligations, as well as immigrants and clients facing disabilities. This new program will focus specifically on divorced women to help them build confidence and learn to recognize and embrace new opportunities. StandOut Resume takes an attentive, personalized approach for clients at all levels, specializing in mid-management and c-suite executives.

"Many of our clients are busy, professionally and personally, leaving them little time to do this work themselves, which is why we've decided to start offering these services," stated Kali Falk, founder of StandOut Resume. "While attending my MBA program, I learned a lot about the skills it takes to get a job - writing effectively, interviewing, LinkedIn optimization, and the critical role of professional networking. With StandOut Resume, I pass these skills to clients to help them identify and land their dream jobs."

StandOut Resume works with clients to identify and articulate their accomplishments and career stories while keeping in mind current hiring practices. The company uses technology, including Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), to scan resumes for keywords that HR or hiring managers will be looking for. StandOut Resume also works with clients to educate them on the importance of personal branding during interviewing and networking.

