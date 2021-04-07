U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

Stanford University Leader Collaborates with former The North Face Innovation Expert on Global Textile Energy Transformation.

Life Labs
·3 min read

EEnotech Unveils LifeLabs™, A Revolution For Textile Industry

Sunnyvale, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EEnotech, a clean tech foundry accelerating research from Stanford University, today unveiled LifeLabs™, the commercialization of textile patents from Stanford’s advanced materials laboratory.

Founded by Professor Yi Cui, director of Stanford University’s Precourt Institute for Energy and a 15-year veteran of Stanford's Department of Materials Science and Engineering, and Meng Sui, CEO of EEnotech and 4C Air, Inc. and a chemist and patent agent, LifeLabs™ bridges the gap between academia and scientific research and commercially-viable textiles that create a more sustainable world.

The CEO of LifeLabs Design, Inc. is Scott Mellin, who previously served as the innovation leader at The North Face for FutureLight and The Advanced Mountain Kit, which spawned 5 unique product innovations. More information about his global experience in the field of product innovation can be found here.

“The future of textiles is not based on lower cost-engineering but rather higher sustainability objectives and performance-benefit delivery,” Mellin said. “ LifeLabs™ believes in a better world through science and design.”

LifeLabs™ and the Life System™ of textiles introduce a unique suite of intellectual property and patents addressing peoples’ environments, from mobility to home to work to sport. LifeLabs’ patented textiles maximize comfort and performance while reducing energy on a personal and global scale.

View The LifeLabs Brand Video Here

The textile industry is considered among the world’s worst for air pollution and the second largest consumer of water. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the fashion industry uses some 93 billion cubic meters of water—enough to meet the needs of five million people—each year. In addition, nearly 20 percent of industrial water pollution is owed to fabric dyes and treatments.

“Fast fashion” has contributed to global clothing production doubling between 2000 and 2014, and nearly 60 percent of all clothing ends up in incinerators or landfills within a year of being produced.

Garment production makes up roughly 10 percent of humanity's carbon emissions (more carbon emissions than all international flights and maritime shipping combined), and that number is expected to rise by almost 50 percent by 2030.

With EEnotech’s history of developing innovative solutions to society’s most pressing issues— including clean energy storage, water purification and thermoregulation—and Professor Cui’s background in energy and environmental technologies, LifeLabs™ promises a new sustainability unprecedented within the industry. Professor Cui previously developed a low-cost, single-catalyst water splitter to provide a renewable source of clean-burning hydrogen fuel and a new battery electrolyte to boost the performance of electric vehicles.

“From batteries for electric cars to storing wind and solar energy to stabilize the grid, to water and soil filtration, supporting sustainability has been my focus for the last 15 years,” said Professor Cui.

Backed by Stanford research and science, there’s no greenwashing involved in LifeLabs™ new sustainability effort. The process streamlines the supply chain, uses less energy, fewer materials and pollutes zero toxic chemicals.

__

About LifeLabs

We believe in a better life through science and design.

Attachment

CONTACT: Mike Eisenbrown Life Labs Mike@meteoritepr.com


  • Sun, sea and cybernauts: the long road for Greece's digital nomads

    "The great thing is I can do my job from anywhere," the Australian-British communications consultant says. Yet for a country near the bottom of the European Union's digital economy rankings, the road to becoming a hub for digital nomads - like Bali or Mallorca - is long and strewn with technological and bureaucratic hurdles. Sitting on a beach near her home, Harding lists the reasons she moved from Thailand to Aegina, one of the Saronic islands a short ferry ride from Athens: low coronavirus infection rates, weather, good food and a nice attitude to enjoying life.

  • U.S. jobs progress still far short of Fed's 'substantial' tripwire

    The U.S. job market may have picked up steam in March, but the improvement was only a small step towards the Federal Reserve's threshold for considering reining in its massive support for the economy. That's the signal from a broad index of labor market indicators developed by Cornerstone Macro economist Roberto Perli and which includes an array of statistics U.S. central bank officials have placed at the center of their analysis of the economy. Perli's index, using data since 1990, improved following the addition of nearly a million jobs to U.S. payrolls in March.

  • Iran sets new record for virus infections amid holiday surge

    Iran shattered its daily record for new infections for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as cases soared to 20,954, a worrisome trend after more than a year of the country battling the worst outbreak in the Middle East. Iran's severe surge triggered new movement restrictions in major cities Wednesday following a two-week public holiday for Nowruz, the Persian New Year, which drove millions to travel to the Caspian coast and other popular vacation spots, pack markets to shop for new clothes and toys and congregate in homes for parties in defiance of government health guidelines.

  • Deliveroo Climbs as Retail Investors Start Trading Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Deliveroo Holdings Plc, which collapsed in its London debut last week after a 1.5 billion-pound ($2.1 billion) initial public offering, gained as much as 4.2% on Wednesday as retail investors began to trade the company’s shares.The stock traded 2.6% higher at 287.25 pence as of 11:11 a.m. in the U.K., which is well below the IPO price of 390 pence a share.Although the food-delivery startup listed publicly on the standard segment of the London Stock Exchange, trading remained conditional, meaning only institutional investors were allowed to buy and sell the stock. Until now, retail shareholders had been forced to sit on the sidelines as shares slumped 28% since Deliveroo’s March 31 debut.The IPO was beset by public criticism from some of the U.K.’s biggest institutional funds, because of governance issues related to its dual-class share structure as well as concerns about Deliveroo’s gig-economy business model. Hundreds of the company’s riders are expected to protest across the U.K. on Wednesday to lobby for better working conditions.Retail investors “finally have a ‘get out of jail’ card, but it seems for now that many have kept it in their back pocket, waiting it out for prices to stabilize,” Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, said in a note.Deliveroo partnered with PrimaryBid Ltd., a platform that connects share sales to private investors, for its 50 million-pound community offering, which was open to customers on its food-delivery app. That portion of the share sale was taken up by about 70,000 people.Top executives at trading platforms AJ Bell Plc, Hargreaves Lansdown and Interactive Investor Ltd. have been urging U.K. companies to open up their IPOs to retail buyers, who have largely been left out. Deliveroo was one of the first large issuers in London make room in its initial share sale for mom and pop investors.“It is clear that IPOs should offer a much more level playing field from day one for all classes of investors,” rather than leaving individual buyers locked out, Streeter said.(Updates share-move, adds analyst comments in the fifth and eighth paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Myanmar security forces attack town that resisted with arms

    Security forces on Wednesday stormed a town in northwestern Myanmar where some residents had used homemade hunting rifles to resist the military's February seizure of power, killing at least seven civilians and injuring many others, local news reports said. The online news site Khonumthung Burmese said the attack on Kalay began before dawn. The news site said that in addition to the seven fatalities, many people were wounded and arrested in the town, also known as Kalemyo.

  • Poland’s Record-Low Rates to Survive Price Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland will probably keep borrowing costs at a record low, judging that threats to the economy from tighter Covid-19 restrictions outweigh a spike in inflation and a weaker national currency.Despite surging price growth prompting nearby Russia and Ukraine to hike interest rates, all economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict the central bank in Warsaw will leave its benchmark at 0.1% for an 11th straight month on Wednesday.The pandemic remains the driving force as a third wave sweeping Europe brings record daily new cases in Poland. After suffering less than their western neighbors during as the coronavirus first appeared last year, the continent’s east has become the planet’s most-deadly region on a per-capita basis this time around.The central bank “remains determined to maintain loose monetary policy to support the economic recovery,” said Rafal Benecki, chief economist at ING Bank Slaski in Warsaw. “Keeping inflation in check isn’t a priority for them now.”Benecki sees the Monetary Policy Council declaring price growth that hit a six-month high in March as temporary, even if it looks set to kick on beyond the 3.5% upper limit of the official target range. He doesn’t predict interest rates will rise before 2022.Of more concern is the damage being wrought by the virus on the European Union’s biggest eastern economy, which shrank for the first time in nearly three decades in 2020.Central-bank projections published last month envisage 4.1% growth this year as ultra-low rates are complimented by quantitative easing and 300 billion zloty ($77 billion) in fiscal stimulus from the government. But MPC member Jerzy Kropiwnicki said last week in a blog post that lockdown measures are “significantly weakening hopes” for a recovery in the coming months.“The economy will rebound positively in the second half of the year,” he wrote, forecasting a full-year number of 3% to 3.5%.The zloty -- the second-worst-performing emerging-market currency in March -- could help by making exporters’ goods more attractive. The central bank had long being calling for a weaker currency, repeatedly warning that its earlier strength was a threat to faster economic expansion and intervening to weaken it in December.After the zloty slid to a 12-year low against the euro last month, investors will be on the lookout for a tweak in the wording of the central bank’s post-decision communique, which has repeatedly urged a “more lasting” downward adjustment in the exchange rate, according to Jakub Borowski, chief economist at Credit Agricole Bank Polska.More clarity may come from comments by central bank Governor Adam Glapinski, who’ll discuss Poland’s economic situation in an online news conference Friday at 3 p.m. Warsaw time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Rises to Highest in More Than a Week as Dollar Slips

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced to the highest in more than a week as gains in bond yields and the dollar abated.Sliding Treasury yields increase the allure of bullion, which doesn’t earn interest, while a weaker dollar makes gold more appealing to investors holding other currencies. The ebb for yields and the greenback is taking place even as positive economic data shows rapid growth for U.S. businesses and jobs.That’s “good news for gold,” according to Commerzbank AG analyst Carsten Fritsch.Gold has been under pressure this year because of increasing optimism over the post-pandemic economic recovery in the U.S., which buoyed bond yields and the dollar. Investors fled bullion-backed exchange-traded funds, a major pillar in gold’s ascent to an all-time high last year, with holdings in ETFs dropping to the lowest since May.Now, bullion could have new tailwinds ahead. If concerns emerge that the U.S. economy might overheat as a result of massive fiscal stimulus, “gold would be the big winner,” Fritsch said. Gold is in a “bottoming-out phase” with support at a low of $1,680 an ounce and an upper bound of $1,760, he said.Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,742.82 by 1:52 p.m. in New York, after touching the highest since March 25. Futures for June delivery on the Comex added 0.8% to settle at $1,743. Spot silver, palladium and platinum also advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell, paring an earlier gain.Gold could extend gains if it breaks above $1,750, said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi. Traders were also assessing comments by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who reiterated her view that the $1.9 trillion U.S. pandemic-relief bill signed last month won’t stoke inflation, and suggested that low interest rates will continue to prevail in coming years.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Bought Facebook Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz said he’s bought Facebook Inc. stock to benefit from crypto’s ascent and is also shorting the five-year Treasury as a hedge against policy makers pulling back monetary support.“I’m short a lot of interest rates,” Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., said Tuesday in a Bloomberg Television interview. “To me, being short the five-year part of the yield curve is a great hedge for any portfolio, crypto or non-crypto.”Novogratz is a former partner at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. who went on to become a macro hedge fund trader at Fortress Investment Group and now runs a cryptocurrency merchant bank. He’s worth more than $5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index after a surge in the price of bitcoin, ether and other digital currencies.Novogratz told Bloomberg that assets are rising due to the same central theme -- that central banks are putting too much money into the system. If growth explodes thanks to success vaccinating people and employment roars back, then Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell “may flinch” by Jackson Hole, the Wyoming resort where central bank officials gather in the summer, and choose to taper, he said.“Everyone long bitcoin should be short the five year,” Novogratz argued.The investor remains one of the biggest bulls in crypto, noting that money continues to pour into the space. The total market value of cryptocurrencies just exceeded $2 trillion, doubling in about two months amid surging institutional demand.“We’re up to 0.5% of global wealth in crypto and it will be 1% by the end of the year,” he predicted.Another bet he’s making is Facebook. Novogratz said he bought the stock in anticipation of the social-media giant introducing the Novi digital wallet this quarter.“All of a sudden you’ll have 2.4 billion people connected to this crypto space.”(Updates with Facebook purchase in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Shell to Make First Profit From Oil Output Since Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it expects to make the first profit from pumping oil since the start of the pandemic.Shell’s upstream unit, which largely handles the exploration and production of crude, was able to capture “the upside from the current commodity price environment” in the first quarter, according to a statement Wednesday.While earnings from natural gas, refining and chemicals helped Shell post an overall profit last year, its core business reported consistent losses after energy prices plunged due to Covid-19. The return to profit in the upstream is another signal that the industry is recovering from the historic slump.The turn of fortune isn’t limited to Shell. European peer BP Plc on Tuesday said that it had achieved its target of reducing net debt to $35 billion a year earlier than expected, a threshold at which it can restart share buybacks.Shell’s B shares rose 0.7% to 1,365.40 pence as of 12:02 p.m. in London. They’re 8.4% higher this year.While the industry is recovering, it still has some way to go before it has fully healed.Despite Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden saying Shell was on the “right side” of moves in the market for liquefied natural gas in January -- when prices rose to record highs -- first-quarter trading and optimization results in its integrated gas unit will be “significantly below average.”The company’s guidance on cash flow was disappointing, said RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria.Shell said working capital will increase as a result of higher commodity prices, which will affect cash flow in its integrated gas, upstream and chemical units. In the fourth quarter, the Anglo-Dutch major was unable to cover spending and its dividend with free cash flow, even as oil prices continued their recovery from historic lows.“Operationally, the business appears to be performing below expectations,” Borkhataria said. This is a probably a short-term issue and “we do not think it materially alters the investment case into 2021,” he said.Performance at the division that refines and markets fuels, which was profitable for most of 2020, improved slightly compared with the fourth quarter, Shell said. Oil trading results will be average.The severe winter storms in Texas, which crippled the state’s infrastructure and shut down a swath of oil and gas fields, will have an adverse impact on adjusted earnings of about $200 million, Shell said. It will report first-quarter results on April 29.Lobby, SustainabilityIn a separate statement, the company said that it wouldn’t walk away from any trade associations, including the influential American Petroleum Institute, despite some difference on climate policies. The lobby group’s board voted last month to endorse putting a price on CO2 emissions, a decision Shell says it was closely involved with.French rival Total SE left the API earlier this year, criticizing in particular the group’s support for candidates in the last U.S. elections who backed leaving the Paris climate agreement.Shell also published its annual sustainability report on Wednesday. It reiterated its carbon foot print declined last year as a result of the pandemic-induced demand drop and asset sales. The company has promised to slash greenhouse gas emissions over the next three decades and has linked the pay of more than 16,500 staff to a target of reducing the carbon intensity of its products by 6% to 8% by 2023.(Updates with comments on lobby groups, sustainability from the 13th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow at all-time highs after robust economic data

    Wall Street's main indexes jumped more than 1% on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow at record highs as investors cheered strong jobs and services sector reports which bolstered views that 2021 could see the best economic growth in nearly four decades. An ISM survey for March showed a measure of U.S. services industry activity jumped to a record high.

  • Toshiba confirms $20bn takeover bid from British fund

    The scandal-hit Japanese electronics giant has received an offer from CVC Capital Partners.

  • U.S. Yields’ Trek Higher Seen Getting Fuel From Real Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The next leg higher in long-term Treasury yields may come from what’s known as real rates, one of the bond market’s purest reads on the growth outlook.A burst of strong economic readings -- a mammoth job creation figure Friday and now a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing record growth in service industries -- is fueling bets that expectations for growth, not inflation, will dominate the narrative in Treasuries.That’s an important distinction because while higher real rates, which strip out inflation, suggest investors see the economic rebound from the pandemic gaining steam, a persistent rise may hurt other assets, including stocks. Relatively risky assets could start to suffer with the market signaling that it sees growth getting so strong that it expects the Federal Reserve to start discussing a tapering of its asset purchases as a step toward tightening policy.Ten-year U.S. real yields -- as measured by the rate on inflation-linked Treasuries -- are about minus 0.65%, near the highest since mid-2020 and up from a record low of negative 1.12% in September. The last time Fed tapering was in the offing, the real yield flipped from decidedly negative to firmly positive over the year through December 2013 -- when the Fed said it would begin cutting its asset purchases.“We note the strong March payrolls and ISM readings as early signs of a surge in strong economic data, which when combined with the prospect of further fiscal expenditures, should be sufficient to push yields higher still,” Praveen Korapaty, chief rates strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., wrote in an April 2 note. “However, a smaller inflation pick-up may tilt the composition of any yield increases more heavily towards real yields.”Ten-year nominal yields are about 1.7%, holding below the 1.77% level reached March 30, the highest since January 2020. Korapaty forecasts the 10-year yield will end 2021 at 1.9% and move to 2.1% a year later. Christian Mueller-Glissmann, a portfolio strategist at the bank, told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday it could overshoot to as much as 2.3% in the second quarter.Most Wall Street strategists say that before lifting rates, the central bank will begin to ponder trimming its bond purchases, a move that’s been a catalyst for higher real rates in the past. Pacific Investment Management Co. said the Fed may begin discussions in June to wind down its asset purchases, while Morgan Stanley predicts it will announce the start of a tapering program in January.The 10-year real yield moved from about minus 0.6% in January 2013 to positive 0.76% by December 2013.A surge in inflation expectations has played a big part in driving yields higher in recent months. A bond-market proxy for the pace of U.S. consumer prices over the next decade is at 2.35%, close to a multiyear high.But the bond market is well aware that while inflation is on course to rise, in the months ahead any notable pickups will be due to base effects, or a comparison to the abnormally low numbers seen last year when the pandemic crushed expectations for growth and price pressures.The March jobs report is likely to herald the start of even more positive signs on growth, according to Jefferies economists Thomas Simons and Aneta Markowska. While it’s early for the Fed to declare victory on its goals, the strong data should spark the central bank to open the door to tapering discussions, likely at their June meeting -- with an announcement in the final quarter of the year, they say.Data from other major economies have also been encouraging. Last week, China reported improvements in its industrial, services and construction sectors for March. The International Monetary Fund is due on Tuesday to release its forecasts for the world economy.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“As the outlook for real economic growth strengthens and the Fed signals plans to taper its asset purchases, real yields may continue to be the driver of nominal Treasury yields. An expected reduction in Fed accommodation amid an improving economic outlook could push the 10-year TIPS yield positive before asset purchases start to taper.”-- Ira. F. Jersey and Angelo ManolatosThe Fed is currently purchasing around $80 billion in Treasuries and $40 billion in mortgage debt a month. More insight into officials’ plans for asset purchases may come Wednesday with the release of the minutes from the central bank’s March gathering.Some investors aren’t too concerned about the climb in real rates.If that’s what’s driving the increase in nominal yields, “that’s a positive reason for rates to be moving up,” Karissa McDonough, chief fixed-income strategist at Peoples United Advisors Inc., said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “I think the Fed is happy to see rates increase like this. It’s entirely based on a kind of positive economic outlook.”(Updates prices throughout, adds comments from Goldman’s Mueller-Glissmann in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan Investor Survey Cites Moderna, Novavax as Ripe to Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. and Novavax Inc. shares have run their course in the eyes of some Wall Street investors and are prime candidates for bets that they will fall this year.The pair of vaccine makers made it to the top of a JPMorgan Chase & Co. survey of 80 hedge fund and specialist investors looking for biotech stocks to short in 2021.Moderna has been a short target since last year when it became a household name and daytrader favorite as it pursued a Covid-19 vaccine. Its shot became the second to secure an emergency authorization in the U.S. while Novavax is still working toward regulatory approval.Other top short picks in JPMorgan’s survey included Beam Therapeutics Inc., which is backed by Cathie Wood’s Ark Investments, and Biogen Inc., which has been whiplashed ahead of an upcoming regulatory decision on its controversial Alzheimer’s drug.Despite runups last year of 2,700% for Novavax and 434% for Moderna, many short sellers have stuck by the biotech targets. A recent slowdown in the retail trading frenzy could mean that hedge fund players betting against the pair may finally reap a reward.Last year’s rallies took a $2.14 billion bite out of bearish investors in Moderna and another $837 million from Novavax short sellers, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners.Yet, with both stocks up in the double digits already this year, it’s not starting off great for short-sellers, who are down $766 million in Moderna and $521 million in Novavax, according to Dusaniwsky.Moderna remains a top target for bearish biotech investors with $2.11 billion shares sold short according to S3 Partners data. A little over $900 million of Novavax stock is shorted.‘Two to One’The months following the pandemic’s spread last March was the roughest market for short sellers ever, according to some experts as the U.S. stock market rallied off its bottom.“Short sellers look to be concentrated in stocks which have been outperforming the market and their losses are outpacing the major indices by over two to one,” Dusaniwsky said in an interview.Still, as mass vaccinations pick up speed and the U.S. begins to reopen, some of the daytrader interest that inflated valuations on Covid-19 stock plays could be petering out. For vaccine stocks in particular, increasing competition and questions about how long the market for shots will persist are sure to create more volatility.The biotech sector is being hit by a risk-off sentiment and a rotation away from riskier growth stocks, according to Jefferies analyst Michael Yee.“The sentiment has shifted from scarcity to oversupply and more to a debate of demand in 2022,” Yee said of Moderna. The biotech, while up 24% this year, is down about 30% from a Feb. 8 record. Novavax tumbled 44% over the same period, though is up almost 60% this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BP hits $35 billion net debt target well ahead of schedule

    Energy group BP said on Tuesday it expects to have hit its $35 billion net debt target in the first quarter of this year, sooner than expected and paving the way for it to deliver on its promise of buying back shares. "This is a result of earlier than anticipated delivery of disposal proceeds combined with very strong business performance during the first quarter," Chief Executive Bernard Looney said in a statement. Shares in the London-based company, which had previously expected to reach the net debt target in around the fourth quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022, rose as much as 3% to 299 pence in early trade on news it would reach the target sooner.

  • Credit Suisse May Let Fund Clients Take Hit on Greensill Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is leaning toward letting clients foot the bill for eventual losses in funds that the bank ran with former billionaire Lex Greensill’s company, according to a person familiar with the matter.The bank considers that the risks around Greensill were known and the funds were only marketed to investors able to assess such risks, the person said, declining to be identified discussing private matters. The Zurich-based lender didn’t take any substantial loss due to Greensill in the first quarter.The bank’s stance runs counter to reports last month suggesting executives were considering compensating investors hit by the collapse of the funds. Credit Suisse marketed its popular supply-chain finance funds as among the safest investments it offered, because the loans they held were backed by invoices usually paid in a matter of weeks.But as the funds grew into a $10 billion strategy, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was lent through Greensill Capital against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted. Now, investors in the frozen funds are left facing the potential for steep losses as the assets are liquidated.A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment on the funds.The bank may be able to limit the fund losses to around $1.5 billion, assuming insurance pays out and it is able to recover other assets in court, another person said.The lender has said previously that it plans to make a further cash payment to investors in the funds by early to mid-April and has returned about $3.1 billion to date.Read More: Credit Suisse Takes $4.7 Billion Archegos Hit, Cuts Dividend (3)On Tuesday, Credit Suisse said it is shaking up its executive ranks after it was hit hard by the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, just weeks after the Greensill scandal. The bank will take a 4.4 billion franc ($4.7 billion) write-down tied to the implosion of Archegos and replace more than half a dozen executives, including the chief risk & compliance officer and the head of the investment bank.The bank said it may make a further announcement on its recovery of assets in the Greensill funds in the next week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pulls back, Treasury yields inch lower as eyes turn to Fed, earnings

    Wall Street lost ground, pulling back from the prior session's record closing highs and Treasury yields edged lower on Tuesday as investors trained their focus on the approaching earnings season and the Federal Reserve's economic outlook. All three major U.S. stock indexes closed in the red, led by the blue-chip Dow, which notched an all-time closing high on Monday. "It's a normal follow-on to a strong day," said Matthew Keator, managing partner in the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in Lenox, Massachusetts.

  • I’m 30. My wife is 34. We saved $350K and I have $350K saved for retirement. Should we pay cash for a home — or take out a mortgage and invest it?

    ‘We have been cheaply renting for the last three years, and living as if I were still a very poor graduate student. During this time, we paid off all of our debts.’

  • What if Biden never cancels your student loan debt? You have an option

    There's talk of the president canceling $10,000 or $50,000 per person. But it's just talk.

  • We have $1.6 million but most is locked in our 401(k) plans — how can we retire early without paying so much in taxes?

    I feel we have enough savings and it’ll continue to grow the next two to three years before we decide to call it quits but the challenge is how to get to the money since it’s all in 401(k) plans right now. Is it worth just paying the 10% penalty on early withdrawals versus paying tax and converting a large amount of the former 401(k) plans to a Roth?

  • Goldman Sachs plans to return staff to London office - Guardian

    Nearly 200 of Goldman's 6,000 London employees could return to the office after the Easter break, the report said. Between 200 to 300 of the bank's workers such as financial traders have been travelling to the office through the lockdown for the need to use specialist computer equipment, the report added. Goldman declined to comment on the report.