Stanley Black & Decker Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings

·2 min read

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) will broadcast its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings webcast on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The webcast will begin at 8:00AM ET.

A news release outlining the financial results will be distributed before the market opens on Thursday, February 2, 2023. A slide presentation which will accompany the call will be available at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/investors and will remain available after the call.

The call will be available through a live, listen-only webcast or teleconference.  Links to access the webcast, register for the teleconference, and view the accompanying slide presentation will be available on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website, www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/investors under the subheading "News & Events."  A replay will also be available two hours after the call and can be accessed on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website.

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's approximately 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange  
Vice President, Investor Relations  
(860) 827-3833  
dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

Cort Kaufman  
Senior Director, Investor Relations  
(860) 515-2741  
cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com

Christina Francis  
Director, Investor Relations  
(860) 438-3470  
christina.francis@sbdinc.com

Stanley Black &amp; Decker. (PRNewsFoto/Stanley Black &amp; Decker) (PRNewsfoto/Stanley Black &amp; Decker)
Stanley Black & Decker. (PRNewsFoto/Stanley Black & Decker) (PRNewsfoto/Stanley Black & Decker)

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-announces-release-date-for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-earnings-301707623.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

