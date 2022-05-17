U.S. markets closed

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Upcoming Conferences

1 min read
In this article:
  SWK
    Watchlist

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) invites investors and the general public to listen to webcasts of presentations by Don Allan, President and CFO, at the following investor conferences:

  • Wolfe Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 10:55 AM ET (Virtual).

  • UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM ET.

The live webcasts will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 30 days.

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY, Cub Cadet, Hustler and Troy-Bilt. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
(860) 827-3833
dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

Cort Kaufman
Senior Director, Investor Relations
(860) 515-2741
cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com

Stanley Black &amp; Decker. (PRNewsFoto/Stanley Black &amp; Decker) (PRNewsfoto/Stanley Black &amp; Decker)
Stanley Black & Decker. (PRNewsFoto/Stanley Black & Decker) (PRNewsfoto/Stanley Black & Decker)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-announces-upcoming-conferences-301549504.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

