U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,120.96
    -16.33 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,028.33
    -217.60 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,866.11
    -25.68 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,930.90
    -10.25 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.89
    -1.25 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.50
    -6.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0726
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7760
    +0.0590 (+1.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2166
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1710
    +0.7630 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,047.25
    +567.69 (+2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.90
    +9.48 (+1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.85
    +6.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Stanley Black & Decker To Present At The Barclays Industrial Select Conference

·1 min read

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a presentation by Corbin Walburger, Vice President and Interim CFO, at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, FL on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET.

The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 30 days.

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
(860) 827-3833
dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

Cort Kaufman
Senior Director, Investor Relations
(860) 515-2741
cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com

Christina Francis
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 438-3470
christina.francis@sbdinc.com

Stanley Black &amp; Decker. (PRNewsFoto/Stanley Black &amp; Decker) (PRNewsfoto/Stanley Black &amp; Decker)
Stanley Black & Decker. (PRNewsFoto/Stanley Black & Decker) (PRNewsfoto/Stanley Black & Decker)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-to-present-at-the-barclays-industrial-select-conference-301746626.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

Recommended Stories