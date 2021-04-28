U.S. markets open in 3 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,181.25
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,830.00
    -53.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,931.00
    -22.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,293.70
    -3.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.98
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.70
    -13.10 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    -0.45 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2080
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.46
    -0.18 (-1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3879
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9160
    +0.2260 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,423.19
    -189.23 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,271.94
    +35.03 (+2.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,962.99
    +18.02 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Stanley Black & Decker Reports Record 1Q 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·23 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today announced first quarter 2021 financial results.

  • 1Q'21 Revenues Totaled $4.2 Billion, Up 34% Versus Prior Year Led By Tools & Storage With All Segments Contributing To 31% Organic Growth

  • 1Q'21 Gross Margin Was 37.3%; Excluding Charges, 1Q'21 Gross Margin Was 37.4% Up 440 Basis Points Versus Prior Year

  • 1Q'21 Operating Margin Was 16.9%; Excluding Charges 1Q'21 Operating Margin Was 17.6%, Up 760 Basis Points Versus Prior Year Driven By Volume, Price, Cost Control And Margin Resiliency

  • 1Q'21 Diluted GAAP EPS Was $2.98; Excluding Charges, 1Q'21 Diluted EPS Was $3.13, Up 161% Versus Prior Year

  • Raising 2021 Diluted GAAP EPS Guidance Range To $10.15 - $10.55 (From $9.15 - $9.85); Raising Adjusted EPS To $10.70 - $11.00 (From $9.70 - $10.30); Reiterating Free Cash Flow To Approximate Net Income

  • Board Of Directors Increases Share Repurchase Authorization To 20 Million Shares

1Q'21 Key Points:

  • Net sales for the quarter were $4.2 billion, up 34% versus prior year from volume (+29%), price (+2%) and currency (+3%).

  • The gross margin for the quarter was 37.3%. Excluding charges, gross margin was 37.4%, up 440 basis points from prior year as volume, price, mix benefits from innovation, productivity and cost management more than offset higher operating costs related to strong Tools & Storage demand.

  • SG&A expenses were 20.3% of sales. Excluding charges, SG&A expenses were 19.8% of sales compared to 23.0% in 1Q'20, as the benefits of cost savings programs and strong operating leverage were partially offset by investments related to new growth initiatives across the businesses.

  • The tax rate was 19.8%. Excluding charges, tax rate was 20.0% versus 12.5% in 1Q'20.

  • Working capital turns for the quarter were 7.1, up 1.1 turns versus prior year, reflecting strong revenue performance.

Stanley Black & Decker's CEO, James M. Loree, commented, "Our record-setting growth and strong margins continued in the first quarter, building on the momentum from the second half of last year. We generated 31% organic growth leveraging our robust portfolio of innovations coupled with positive secular trends and vibrant markets, significant gross and operating margin expansion supported by our cost actions and margin resiliency program, and record adjusted EPS. Our exceptionally strong start to 2021 has led us to improve our revenue and EPS outlook for the year. Our team continues to do a phenomenal job remaining agile in this dynamic market, working to serve our valued customers across the globe.

"As we look to the future, our portfolio is uniquely positioned to benefit from key trends, several of which have been accelerated and amplified by the pandemic: the consumer reconnection with the home and garden, eCommerce, electrification and health and safety. We are capitalizing on this opportunity by funding innovation, commercial and capacity investments to support continued organic growth and share gains. Additionally, our option to acquire the remaining stake in MTD in July has the potential to create an exciting multi-year runway for growth and significant EPS and cash flow accretion.

"We have a proven formula for performance, becoming known as one of the world's most innovative companies and elevating our commitment to social responsibility (ESG). This vision for winning in the 2020s, coupled with the SBD Operating Model, underlies our plan for sustainable growth, margin expansion and meaningful benefits for all stakeholders."

1Q'21 Segment Results

($ in M)



Sales

Profit

Charges1

Profit
Ex-
Charges1

Profit
Rate

Profit Rate
Ex-
Charges1








Tools & Storage

$3,063

$651.3

$4.2

$655.5

21.3%

21.4%








Industrial

$658

$101.2

$3.6

$104.8

15.4%

15.9%








Security

$477

$34.6

$5.8

$40.4

7.3%

8.5%


1 See Merger And Acquisition ("M&A") Related And Other Charges On Page 5

  • Tools & Storage net sales increased 48% versus 1Q'20 due to volume (+42%), price (+3%) and currency (+3%). All regions enjoyed extraordinary organic growth and share gain with North America +41%, Europe +47% and emerging markets +67%, and benefited from industry leading innovation and strong professional demand, coupled with secular shifts related to the consumer reconnection with the home and garden, outdoor product electrification and eCommerce. North America growth was driven by a robust performance in retail and a surge in the commercial and industrial channels. Exceptionally strong point-of-sale demand in U.S. retail continued during the first quarter and retailer inventory ended relatively in line with 4Q'20 levels. Europe delivered growth in all regions with strong performance in retail brick and mortar and eCommerce channels. Emerging market growth was driven by construction-related demand with all major markets contributing. The Tools & Storage segment profit rate, excluding charges, was 21.4%, up 990 basis points versus 1Q'20, as volume, price, productivity and cost control were partially offset by higher costs in the supply chain to serve increased demand and new growth investments.

  • Industrial net sales expanded 11% versus 1Q'20 as volume (+6%), the CAM acquisition (+3%) and currency (+3%) were partially offset by an Oil & Gas product line divestiture (-1%). Engineered Fastening organic growth was up 9% as double-digit automotive and general industrial growth driven by market rebounds were partially offset by lower volume in aerospace. Infrastructure organic revenues were down 2% as 16% growth in Attachment Tools was offset by significantly reduced pipeline activity in Oil & Gas. The overall Industrial segment profit rate, excluding charges, was 15.9%, up 270 basis points from 1Q'20, as the benefits from volume, productivity and cost reductions were partially offset by growth investments.

  • Security net sales grew 2% versus 1Q'20 as currency (+4%), price (+1%) and acquisitions (+1%) were partially offset by divestitures (-4%). North America was flat organically as growth from health and safety offerings within automatic doors and healthcare was offset by lower installations within commercial electronic security as its field organization continued to experience productivity challenges due to slow customer re-openings. Europe was up 4% organically as new data-driven product solutions supported growth in France and the Nordics. The executable backlog is at record highs which will enable accelerated organic growth for the remainder of 2021. The overall Security segment profit rate, excluding charges, was 8.5%, up 110 basis points versus the prior year, as price and cost control were partially offset by the impact from growth investments.

Updated 2021 Outlook

Management is raising and narrowing its 2021 EPS outlook to $10.15 - $10.55 from $9.15 To $9.85 on a GAAP basis, and to $10.70 - $11.00 from $9.70 - $10.30 on an adjusted basis. The Company is also reiterating free cash flow to approximate net income. The primary factors for the increased EPS guidance include stronger organic growth, incremental pricing and margin resiliency actions, which are expected to be partially offset by increased commodity inflation. Management will discuss its 2021 planning assumptions in more detail on today's earnings call.

Donald Allan Jr., President and CFO, commented, "We have raised guidance to reflect the exceptional start to the year and improved demand outlook across most of our businesses. The organization is focused on day-to-day execution and operational excellence in accordance with the SBD Operating Model. This includes both making investments to advance our portfolio of growth catalysts and driving our margin resiliency program and pricing initiatives to support sustainable margin improvement in the face of increasing commodity inflation.

"This revised 2021 guidance will result in organic revenue growth ranging from 11-13% and adjusted EPS growth of approximately 20% at the midpoint. We continue to prepare the Company's operations for a second half which could be much stronger than our current guidance, so we are prepared to maximize our performance if market conditions continue to be very strong into the second half.

"Finally, we are confident that we have positioned the Company to deliver above-market organic growth with operating leverage, strong free cash flow generation and top-quartile shareholder returns over the long-term."

The difference between 2021 GAAP and adjusted EPS guidance is $0.45 - $0.55, consisting of acquisition-related and other charges. These forecasted charges primarily relate to facility moves, deal and integration costs and functional transformation initiatives.

Merger And Acquisition ("M&A") Related And Other Charges

Total pre-tax M&A related and other charges in 1Q'21 were $30.0 million, primarily related to functional transformation initiatives and facility-related charges. Gross profit included $5.2 million of these charges while SG&A included $20.0 million. Other, net and Restructuring included $1.5 million and $2.3 million of these charges, respectively. M&A related and other charges in 1Q'21 also included a $1.0 million charge related to divestitures.

Share of net earnings of equity method investment included $0.2 million of charges.

The Company will host a conference call with investors today, April 28, 2021, at 8:00 am ET. A slide presentation which will accompany the call will be available at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com and will remain available after the call.

The call will be accessible by telephone within the U.S. at (877) 930-8285, from outside the U.S. at +1 (253) 336-8297, and via the Internet at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com. To participate, please register on the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call and download and install any necessary audio software. Please use the conference identification number 1498930. A replay will also be available two hours after the call and can be accessed at (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 using the passcode 1498930. The replay will also be available as a podcast within 24 hours and can be accessed on our website and via iTunes.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses.

Investor Contacts:

Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
dennis.lange@sbdinc.com
(860) 827-3833

Cort Kaufman
Director, Investor Relations
cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com
(860) 515-2741

Christina Francis
Director, Investor Relations
christina.francis@sbdinc.com
(860) 438-3470

Media Contacts:

Shannon Lapierre
Vice President, Communications & Public Relations
shannon.lapierre@sbdinc.com
(860) 827-3575

Organic sales growth is defined as total sales growth less the sales of companies acquired and divested in the past twelve months and any foreign currency impacts. Operating profit is defined as sales less cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses. Management uses operating profit and its percentage of net sales as key measures to assess the performance of the Company as a whole, as well as the related measures at the segment level. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital and software expenditures. Management considers free cash flow an important indicator of its liquidity, as well as its ability to fund future growth and to provide a return to the shareowners, and is useful information for investors. Free cash flow does not include deductions for mandatory debt service, other borrowing activity, discretionary dividends on the Company's common and preferred stock and business acquisitions, among other items. Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by net income. The normalized statement of operations and business segment information, as reconciled to GAAP on pages 12 and 13, is considered relevant to aid analysis of the Company's profit and earnings results aside from the material impact of the M&A related and other charges.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS
Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any projections or guidance of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products, services or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements may include, among other, the words "may," "will," "estimate," "intend," "continue," "believe," "expect," "anticipate" or any other similar words.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any of its forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of its forward-looking statements. The Company's future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, such as those disclosed or incorporated by reference in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in its forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) successfully developing, marketing and achieving sales from new products and services and the continued acceptance of current products and services; (ii) macroeconomic factors, including global and regional business conditions (such as Brexit), commodity prices, inflation and deflation, and currency exchange rates; (iii) laws, regulations and governmental policies affecting the Company's activities in the countries where it does business, including those related to tariffs, taxation, data privacy, anti-bribery, anti-corruption, government contracts and trade controls such as section 301 tariffs and section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs; (iv) the economic, political, cultural and legal environment of emerging markets, particularly Latin America, Russia, China and Turkey; (v) realizing the anticipated benefits of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances or divestitures, including the successful integration of the CAM acquisition into the Company; (vi) pricing pressure and other changes within competitive markets; (vii) availability and price of raw materials, component parts, freight, energy, labor and sourced finished goods; (viii) the impact the tightened credit markets and change to LIBOR and other benchmark rates may have on the Company or its customers or suppliers; (ix) the extent to which the Company has to write off accounts receivable or assets or experiences supply chain disruptions in connection with bankruptcy filings by customers or suppliers; (x) the Company's ability to identify and effectively execute productivity improvements and cost reductions; (xi) potential business and distribution disruptions, including those related to physical security threats, information technology or cyber-attacks, epidemics, pandemics, sanctions, political unrest, war, terrorism or natural disasters; (xii) the continued consolidation of customers, particularly in consumer channels and the Company's continued reliance on significant customers; (xiii) managing franchisee relationships; (xiv) the impact of poor weather conditions and climate change; (xv) maintaining or improving production rates in the Company's manufacturing facilities, responding to significant changes in customer preferences, product demand and fulfilling demand for new and existing products, and learning, adapting and integrating new technologies into products, services and processes; (xvi) changes in the competitive landscape in the Company's markets; (xvii) the Company's non-U.S. operations, including sales to non-U.S. customers; (xviii) the impact from demand changes within world-wide markets associated with homebuilding and remodeling; (xix) potential adverse developments in new or pending litigation and/or government investigations; (xx) the incurrence of debt and changes in the Company's ability to obtain debt on commercially reasonable terms and at competitive rates; (xxi) substantial pension and other postretirement benefit obligations; (xxii) potential regulatory liabilities, including environmental, privacy, data breach, workers compensation and product liabilities; (xxiii) attracting and retaining key employees, managing a workforce in many jurisdictions, work stoppages or other labor disruptions; (xxiv) the Company's ability to keep abreast with the pace of technological change; (xxv) changes in accounting estimates; (xxvi) the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property rights and associated reputational impacts; and (xxvii) the continued adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and an indeterminate recovery period.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including under the heading "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and in the Consolidated Financial Statements and the related Notes.

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and forward-looking statements in documents attached that are incorporated by reference speak only as of the date of those documents. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, Millions of Dollars Except Per Share Amounts)
















FIRST QUARTER




2021


2020







NET SALES


$ 4,197.1


$ 3,129.4







COSTS AND EXPENSES






Cost of sales


2,632.8


2,106.3


Gross profit


1,564.3


1,023.1


% of Net Sales


37.3%


32.7%








Selling, general and administrative


852.9


748.5


% of Net Sales


20.3%


23.9%








Operating profit


711.4


274.6


% of Net Sales


16.9%


8.8%








Other - net


59.0


74.9


Loss on sale of business


1.0


-


Restructuring charges


2.3


3.9


Income from operations


649.1


195.8








Interest - net


44.6


49.6







EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY INTEREST

604.5


146.2


Income taxes


119.5


12.9

NET EARNINGS BEFORE EQUITY INTEREST


485.0


133.3


Share of net earnings (losses) of equity method investment

1.8


(0.2)

NET EARNINGS


486.8


133.1


Less: Net losses attributable to non-controlling interests

(0.6)


(0.1)

NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.

487.4


133.2


Less: Preferred stock dividends


9.4


-







NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREOWNERS

$ 478.0


$ 133.2













EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK






Basic


$ 3.04


$ 0.89


Diluted


$ 2.98


$ 0.88







DIVIDENDS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK


$ 0.70


$ 0.69







WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)





Basic


157,490


150,330


Diluted


160,220


151,903







STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)










April 3,


January 2,




2021


2021







ASSETS






Cash and cash equivalents


$ 949.2


$ 1,381.0


Accounts and notes receivable, net


1,994.8


1,512.2


Inventories, net


3,137.4


2,737.4


Other current assets


441.6


405.4


Total current assets


6,523.0


6,036.0


Property, plant and equipment, net


2,016.5


2,053.8


Goodwill and other intangibles, net


13,965.2


14,093.5


Other assets


1,371.3


1,383.0


Total assets


$ 23,876.0


$ 23,566.3













LIABILITIES AND SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY





Short-term borrowings


$ 0.8


$ 1.5


Accounts payable


2,653.2


2,446.4


Accrued expenses


1,924.4


2,110.4


Total current liabilities


4,578.4


4,558.3


Long-term debt


4,245.7


4,245.4


Other long-term liabilities


3,647.1


3,696.2


Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. shareowners' equity

11,401.8


11,059.6


Non-controlling interests' equity


3.0


6.8


Total liabilities and shareowners' equity

$ 23,876.0


$ 23,566.3

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF CASH FLOW ACTIVITY

(Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)














FIRST QUARTER














2021


2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net earnings



$ 486.8


$ 133.1


Depreciation and amortization



144.0


141.1


Loss on sale of business



1.0


-


Share of net (earnings) losses of equity method investment



(1.8)


0.2


Changes in working capital1



(720.4)


(512.7)


Other




(67.4)


(166.9)


Net cash used in operating activities



(157.8)


(405.2)

















INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Capital and software expenditures



(88.3)


(82.9)


Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(0.2)


(1,302.4)


Purchases of investments



(7.0)


(6.5)


Net investment hedge settlements



(52.6)


24.4


Proceeds from debt issuances, net of fees



-


1,486.4


Stock purchase contract fees



(9.8)


(20.1)


Net short-term (repayments) borrowings



(0.7)


1,351.9


Proceeds from issuances of common stock



64.1


44.6


Purchases of common stock for treasury



(14.9)


(9.0)


Craftsman deferred purchase price



-


(250.0)


Craftsman contingent consideration



(7.0)


-


Termination of forward starting interest rate swaps



-


(20.5)


Cash dividends on common stock



(110.1)


(105.6)


Cash dividends on preferred stock



(9.4)


-


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(38.9)


(22.6)


Other




(7.0)


1.2


Net cash (used in) provided by investing and financing activities



(281.8)


1,088.9









(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(439.6)


683.7









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



1,398.3


314.6









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period



$ 958.7


$ 998.3

















Free Cash Flow Computation2






Net cash used in operating activities



$ (157.8)


$ (405.2)

Less: capital and software expenditures



(88.3)


(82.9)

Free cash flow (before dividends)



$ (246.1)


$ (488.1)









Reconciliation of Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash











April 3, 2021


January 2, 2021

Cash and cash equivalents



$ 949.2


$ 1,381.0

Restricted cash included in Other current assets



9.5


17.3

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



$ 958.7


$ 1,398.3











1

Working capital is comprised of accounts receivable, inventory, accounts payable and deferred revenue.

2

Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital and software expenditures. Management considers free cash flow an important measure of its liquidity, as well as its ability to fund future growth and to provide a return to the shareowners, and is useful information for investors. Free cash flow does not include deductions for mandatory debt service, other borrowing activity, discretionary dividends on the Company's common and preferred stock and business acquisitions, among other items.

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)
















FIRST QUARTER




2021


2020





NET SALES






Tools & Storage


$ 3,062.9


$ 2,070.8


Industrial


657.7


590.7


Security


476.5


467.9


Total


$ 4,197.1


$ 3,129.4













SEGMENT PROFIT






Tools & Storage


$ 651.3


$ 234.8


Industrial


101.2


67.8


Security


34.6


20.9


Segment Profit


787.1


323.5


Corporate Overhead


(75.7)


(48.9)


Total


$ 711.4


$ 274.6













Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales






Tools & Storage


21.3%


11.3%


Industrial


15.4%


11.5%


Security


7.3%


4.5%


Segment Profit


18.8%


10.3%


Corporate Overhead


(1.8%)


(1.6%)


Total


16.9%


8.8%

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO CORRESPONDING

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited, Millions of Dollars Except Per Share Amounts)











FIRST QUARTER 2021




Reported


Acquisition-
Related
Charges &
Other1


Normalized3










Gross profit


$ 1,564.3


$ 5.2


$ 1,569.5


% of Net Sales


37.3%




37.4%










Selling, general and administrative


852.9


(20.0)


832.9


% of Net Sales


20.3%




19.8%










Operating profit


711.4


25.2


736.6


% of Net Sales


16.9%




17.6%










Earnings before income taxes and equity interest

604.5


30.0


634.5










Income taxes


119.5


7.4


126.9










Share of net earnings of equity method investment

1.8


0.2


2.0










Net earnings attributable to common shareowners

478.0


22.8


500.8










Diluted earnings per share of common stock

$ 2.98


$ 0.15


$ 3.13












1

Acquisition-related and other charges relate primarily to functional transformation initiatives and facility-related costs.



FIRST QUARTER 2020




Reported


Acquisition-
Related
Charges &
Other2


Normalized3










Gross profit


$ 1,023.1


$ 9.1


$ 1,032.2


% of Net Sales


32.7%




33.0%










Selling, general and administrative


748.5


(29.8)


718.7


% of Net Sales


23.9%




23.0%










Operating profit


274.6


38.9


313.5


% of Net Sales


8.8%




10.0%










Earnings before income taxes and equity interest

146.2


61.7


207.9










Income taxes


12.9


13.1


26.0










Share of net (losses) earnings of equity method investment

(0.2)


1.0


0.8










Net earnings attributable to common shareowners

133.2


49.6


182.8










Diluted earnings per share of common stock

$ 0.88


$ 0.32


$ 1.20












2

Acquisition-related charges and other relates primarily to inventory step-up, deal costs, Security business transformation and margin resiliency initiatives.

3

The normalized 2021 and 2020 information, as reconciled to GAAP above, is considered relevant to aid analysis of the Company's profit and earnings results aside from the material impact of the acquisition-related charges and other items.

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP SEGMENT PROFIT FINANCIAL MEASURES TO CORRESPONDING

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)













FIRST QUARTER 2021





Reported


Acquisition-
Related and
Other Charges1


Normalized3








SEGMENT PROFIT


















Tools & Storage


$ 651.3


$ 4.2


$ 655.5



Industrial


101.2


3.6


104.8



Security


34.6


5.8


40.4



Segment Profit


787.1


13.6


800.7



Corporate Overhead


(75.7)


11.6


(64.1)



Total


$ 711.4


$ 25.2


$ 736.6




















Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales








Tools & Storage


21.3%




21.4%



Industrial


15.4%




15.9%



Security


7.3%




8.5%



Segment Profit


18.8%




19.1%



Corporate Overhead


(1.8%)




(1.5%)



Total


16.9%




17.6%













1

Acquisition-related and other charges relate primarily to functional transformation initiatives and facility-related costs.




FIRST QUARTER 2020





Reported


Acquisition-
Related and
Other Charges2


Normalized3








SEGMENT PROFIT


















Tools & Storage


$ 234.8


$ 3.1


$ 237.9



Industrial


67.8


10.4


78.2



Security


20.9


13.9


34.8



Segment Profit


323.5


27.4


350.9



Corporate Overhead


(48.9)


11.5


(37.4)



Total


$ 274.6


$ 38.9


$ 313.5




















Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales








Tools & Storage


11.3%




11.5%



Industrial


11.5%




13.2%



Security


4.5%




7.4%



Segment Profit


10.3%




11.2%



Corporate Overhead


(1.6%)




(1.2%)



Total


8.8%




10.0%






















2

Acquisition-related and other charges relate primarily to inventory step-up, Security business transformation and margin resiliency initiatives.

3

The normalized 2021 and 2020 business segment information, as reconciled to GAAP above, is considered relevant to aid analysis of the Company's segment profit results aside from the material impact of the acquisition-related and other charges.

Stanley Black &amp; Decker. (PRNewsFoto/Stanley Black &amp; Decker) (PRNewsfoto/Stanley Black &amp; Decker)
Stanley Black & Decker. (PRNewsFoto/Stanley Black & Decker) (PRNewsfoto/Stanley Black & Decker)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-reports-record-1q-2021-results-301278565.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung's Lee family to pay more than $10.8 billion inheritance tax

    The family of late Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Chairman Lee Kun-hee said on Wednesday they will pay over 12 trillion won ($10.8 billion) in inheritance tax for his estate and donate his vast private art collection to state curators. Lee, who is credited with transforming Samsung into the world's largest smartphone and memory chip maker, died on Oct. 25 with an estate local media valued at around 26 trillion won. The inheritance tax bill - one of the largest-ever in South Korea and globally - has been closely watched due to its potential to dilute the family's controlling stake in Samsung.

  • Musk Says Tesla Sold Bitcoin to Prove Liquidity as Cash Alternative

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. sold 10% of its Bitcoin holdings to demonstrate the token’s liquidity, while adding that he’s retained his personal investment in the cryptocurrency.Tesla’s earnings report showed the firm -- which bought more than $1 billion of the tokens earlier this year -- generated $101 million in income from the sale. Musk said on Twitter that Tesla in essence was trying “to prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on balance sheet.”The world’s largest cryptocurrency was up 2.3% to $54,503 as of 10:18 a.m. in London on Tuesday. It’s tumbled from a peak of almost $64,870 in mid-April but is still up sevenfold in the past year.The electric-vehicle maker put cryptocurrencies onto the agenda of corporate treasurers worldwide with its investment in Bitcoin. While many continue to view the token as just too risky to be compared with cash, Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said on an earnings call that the company believes in Bitcoin’s long-term value.For a number of strategists, Bitcoin and other tokens are purely speculative investments rather than legitimate alternatives to cash. For instance, BCA Research Inc. argues that Bitcoin fails as a store of value or unit of account owing to its volatility, even though these are basic functions of money.However, Musk has been a high-profile supporter of cryptocurrencies for some time and late last month announced that Tesla would begin accepting payment for its vehicles in Bitcoin.Tesla fell as much as 3.1% in late trading after its results were announced Monday despite a record profit in the first quarter.(Updates Bitcoin price)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lotus to launch last pure petrol sports car

    The Emira will be the carmaker's last conventionally powered model, as it prepares for an all-electric future.

  • Samsung's Lee family to pay more than $10.8 billion inheritance tax

    SEOUL (Reuters) -The family of late Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Chairman Lee Kun-hee said on Wednesday they will pay over 12 trillion won ($10.8 billion) in inheritance tax for his estate and donate his vast private art collection to state curators. Lee, who is credited with transforming Samsung into the world's largest smartphone and memory chip maker, died on Oct. 25 with an estate local media valued at around 26 trillion won. The inheritance tax bill - one of the largest-ever in South Korea and globally - has been closely watched due to its potential to dilute the family's controlling stake in Samsung.

  • EU Pushes Back on China With Powers to Thwart State-Backed Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is looking to strengthen its hand against the growing economic threat posed by China, with new powers targeted at foreign state-owned companies.The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, proposed new rules to levy fines and block deals, according to a draft obtained by Bloomberg. While China isn’t specifically mentioned in the proposal, the move follows complaints from European businesses that the Asian nation’s firms get support they can’t match.Chinese business groups have already complained about the latest initiative, which will need support from EU governments before they become final. The document is a draft and could still change before it’s set to be proposed next week.It’s the next step in the EU’s efforts to ward off China, building on a push by member states to protect strategic companies from takeovers by non-European buyers.Amid the steepest recession in almost a century, Europe has shown signs of increasing protectionism. EU governments have been debating the “repatriation” of supply chains after the pandemic exposed the region’s vulnerability to disruptions, while France and Germany say the bloc should allow the creation of “European champions” big enough to compete with the U.S and China.Member states have voiced growing alarm at the prospect of European companies being bought by firms with unlimited credit lines or being forced out of business because rivals can afford to sell below cost.The new rules would run in parallel with oversight on foreign direct investment, which European governments have been ratcheting up in the last few years to give them more power to stop deals over industries or sectors they view as crucial. The increased scrutiny can be imposed even for minority stakes of more than 10%.Germany blocked a Chinese bid for the first time in 2018 by vetoing the potential purchase of machine-tool manufacturer Leifeld Metal Spinning AG. Last year, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government agreed to buy a 23% stake in CureVac AG, at the time a key player in the race for a coronavirus vaccine which had been the focus of takeover speculation from the U.S.Alongside similar moves in other member states, Germany’s cabinet on Tuesday approved more changes to rules on foreign investment to give the government enhanced powers to scrutinize transactions that could impact national security. The new regulations, which need parliamentary approval, are targeted at high-technology sectors like artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and quantum computing.France recently halted the purchase of grocery chain Carrefour SA by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., citing food sovereignty and the need to secure supply chains amid the pandemic. The country also vetoed the Teledyne Technologies Inc.’s purchase of Photonis, a company that makes night-vision gear for the military, citing strategic interests.In recent weeks, Italy coordinated with France to protect truckmaker Iveco SpA from an takeover by China FAW Group Co. Prime Minister Mario Draghi also sent a message by blocking a bid by China’s Shenzhen Invenland Holdings Co. for the small semiconductor firm LPE SpA.Spain’s government has signaled it could block at least two deals, one involving a utility and another involving a maker of aviation components.Under the draft EU rules, companies that generate at least 500 million euros ($600 million) of revenue in Europe and received more than 50 million euros of support from a foreign state in the last three years will need the bloc’s approval for deals.The EU also wants to be able to fine companies as much as 10% of their yearly revenue if it finds a firm unfairly benefited from a foreign subsidy -- including an unlimited state guarantee or credit line that undercuts European rivals. It warns in the draft that it could cancel government contracts granted to firms that gain an unfair advantage from such subsidies.European officials are seeking the power to inspect companies’ offices outside of Europe, with the permission of the company and the knowledge of the foreign state, according to the draft.Regulators suggest ways that companies could allay concerns over subsidies, including granting rivals access to infrastructure, licensing on fair terms or publishing research. Companies can also reduce capacity or market presence, divest assets or refrain from investment, according to the document.The European Commission declined to comment and the Chinese mission to the EU didn’t respond to a request for comment.Despite the tougher stance, the EU continues to actively build business ties with China, including an investment agreement. The bloc has promoted the deal, which could enter into force early next year, as a way to rebalance economic relations with its second-largest trade partner.The accord expands access to the Chinese market for European investors in industries ranging from cars to telecommunications. It also seeks to tackle underlying Chinese policies deemed to be market-distorting, such as industrial subsidies, state control of enterprises and forced technology transfers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi in talks to sell 1% of Aramco, says crown prince

    Saudi Arabia's crown prince said in televised remarks on Tuesday that the kingdom was in discussions to sell 1% of state oil firm Saudi Aramco <2222.SE> to a leading global energy company. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Aramco, the world's biggest oil company which listed on the Saudi bourse in late 2019, could sell further shares including to international investors within the next year or two. "There are talks now for the acquisition of a 1% stake by a leading global energy company in an important deal that would boost Aramco's sales in ... a major country," he said, without elaborating.

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs ahead of tech earnings wave

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Monday, fueled by Tesla Inc and other heavyweight growth stocks ahead of a deluge of earnings reports this week. The Nasdaq's record high close confirmed the end of an 11% correction in the index that began after its previous record high close on Feb. 12, with the index closing at a low on March 8. In extended trade, Tesla dipped about 0.4% after the electric car maker beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade mixed, Microsoft shares drop after earnings

    Stock futures opened mixed Tuesday evening on the heels of a meandering day for the three major indexes, with investors digesting an onslaught of corporate earnings results and looking ahead to a monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

  • April 28 at 1pm EDT – IPO Edge Hosts Fireside Chat on “The Future of Space” with CEO and CTO at Momentus, and CEO at Stable Road Acquisition Corp.

    Momentus CEO Dawn Harms, Momentus CTO Rob Schwarz, and Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Chairman and CEO Brian Kabot With the planet beginning its recovery from the upending changes of the last year, don’t forget about that most crucial final frontier that spells so much for the future prospects of humanity: space. Momentus, a space infrastructure […]

  • Goldman Sachs watching total margin loans after Archegos fund blowup -executive

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Executives at Goldman Sachs Group Inc are monitoring the total amount of loans borrowed on margin after the collapse of investment fund Archegos Capital Management last month, the bank's President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said on Monday. Speaking at a virtual meeting held by the Economic Club of New York, Waldron said the total amount of margin debt industry-wide is about $800 billion, a roughly $300-billion increase over the past year. "That's an extraordinary (level) of margin debt," Waldron said.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ends mostly flat ahead of earnings wave

    Tepid results from Tesla and 3M weighed on Wall Street on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow ending near flat as investors focused on wave of earnings reports from Microsoft, Alphabet and other corporate heavyweights. Electric-car maker Tesla Inc dropped 4.5% after its quarterly results late on Monday fell short of some investors' expectations, with its revenue beat largely supported by sales of environmental credits and selling bitcoin, rather than vehicle sales.

  • Tech Stocks Retreat With Megacap Earnings in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. technology stocks fell as investors turned their attention to a batch of earnings from industry heavyweights that have helped drive the market to all-time highs.The Nasdaq 100 dropped for the first time in three sessions, weighed down by declines in tech heavyweights including Tesla Inc. and Alphabet Inc. The S&P 500 closed little changed after swinging between gains and losses throughout the day. United Parcel Service Inc. soared to a record after beating Wall Street’s profit estimates.Tesla ended a two-day streak of gains after its results failed to impress investors. 3M Co. was the biggest drag on the Dow Jones Industrial Average after it warned that higher costs for raw materials and transportation is a worsening threat. Google parent Alphabet climbed more than 4% postmarket, erasing its cash-session decline after profit and revenue exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. Microsoft Corp. reversed a gain and dropped 3.5% after reporting revenue that missed the highest analysts’ estimates.Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. are set to release results later this week.While the earnings season has been generally strong so far, investors may be waiting for more robust beats to fan the next move higher. Four out of five S&P 500 companies that have released results have either met or beaten expectations. On average, shares have gained less than 0.1% after the reports, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Earnings optimism already was largely embedded into expectations moving into the current earnings period, so investors are looking for substantially outsized positive results, without which stock price advances will be muted and, like today, could take a hit,” said Greg Bassuk, chief executive officer at AXS Investments.Meanwhile, U.S. data this week are expected to show growth accelerated to an annualized 6.8% in the first quarter. A Conference Board measure Tuesday showed consumer confidence reached the highest since February 2020 as Americans grew more upbeat about the economy and job market.Such reports aren’t shifting the Federal Reserve’s highly accommodative stance, with the central bank expected to keep policy unchanged at this week’s meeting.“Since the last Fed meeting, strong economic expectations have started to make their way into the data,” said Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. “We’re seeing that reflected not only on the economic side but also in pretty impressive earnings reports on the whole.”The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slid as investors weighed the scope for further gains. HSBC Holdings Plc rose after saying quarterly earnings more than doubled and returning to profit in Europe and the U.S.The Bloomberg Commodity Index climbed for a seventh day as copper extended a rally on the Biden administration’s plans for a large infrastructure package. Oil climbed after OPEC+ projected a strong recovery beyond near-term demand destruction from India’s Covid-19 surge.Here are some key events to watch this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the Fed meetingJoe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarter, bolstered by government stimulus ThursdayFor live updates and commentary on the markets see the MLIV blogThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 was little changed as of 4:01 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changedThe MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%The euro was little changed at $1.2089The British pound was little changed at $1.3906The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 108.74 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 1.62%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.25%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.77%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.1% to $63 a barrelGold futures fell 0.3% to $1,776 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Samsung heirs to pay record inheritance tax

    The Lee family will pay more than $10bn, one of the largest ever inheritance tax bills.

  • Wall Street Opens Mixed Ahead of Fed Meeting; Tesla Slips; Dow Down 100 Pts

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • UBS Joins Morgan Stanley With Surprise $861 Million Archegos Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG disclosed an $861 million hit from the implosion of Archegos Capital Management and vowed to improve risk management, joining Morgan Stanley in blindsiding investors who’d been kept in the dark for weeks about the size of the losses.The loss, mostly booked in the first quarter, overshadowed a better-than-expected profit, with strong performance in the key wealth management business. Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers said while the bank will require more transparency from clients to prevent such losses in the future, he defended the business with hedge funds as “strategic” and said he had no plans to follow rival Credit Suisse Group AG in cutting back lending.“Clearly, we are very disappointed at this situation,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “We are reviewing the different prime brokerage relationships, as well as the GFO -- the family office relationships.”Switzerland’s largest bank had remained quiet on the collapse of Bill Hwang’s family office for weeks, even as Credit Suisse unveiled a $5.5 billion hit and Japan’s Nomura Holdings Inc. also warned of steep losses. While Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo all managed to limit or avoid damage, Morgan Stanley was criticized by some investors and analysts for revealing a $911 million loss only during its earnings this month.UBS fell as much as 4% in Zurich trading, leading European bank stocks lower, as investors digested the Archegos impact, which the bank had considered not material enough to disclose earlier.The “Archegos losses have taken the shine of these results,” JPMorgan analysts Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan wrote in a note.The turmoil at cross-town rival Credit Suisse had afforded Hamers a period of relative calm, even as the bank fights a $4.5 billion penalty in France and the new CEO himself saw his short tenure complicated by a Dutch probe into his role in a money-laundering case at his former employer ING Groep NV.UBS booked a $774 million hit from Archegos in the first quarter, driving down revenue from equities trading by 20%. That figure would have been up 48% excluding Archegos. Fixed income trading declined about 37%. Hamers said he expects an additional $87 million trading loss in the second quarter from exiting the bank’s remaining exposure in April.The losses overshadowed a strong quarter at the bank’s key wealth management business, where UBS benefited from higher average fee-generating assets and transaction fees, compensating for a decline in net interest income. The unit, led by Iqbal Khan and Tom Naratil, posted better-than-expected pretax profit of $1.41 billion, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday. It gave a mixed outlook for the second quarter, warning of lower seasonal activity while saying higher asset prices should have a positive effect on recurring fee income.Momentum continued with $36 billion in net new fee-generating assets. UBS has decided to no longer report the broader metric of net new money, which includes idle deposits and custody assets. The bank issued $11 billion in net new loans in the first quarter, following a year of $26 billion in issuance leading the bank to meet its target early.Highlights from UBS’s first-quarter earnings:Net income of $1.82b vs. estimate of $1.63bWealth management pretax profit of $1.4b vs $1.19b estimateAsset management pretax profit of $227mHamers, six months into the job, is taking a deep look at where he can cut costs and digitalize operations, including in the high-touch business of serving the world’s wealthiest people. He wants to use artificial intelligence to target how to sell more products to the world’s wealthy and rethink what markets the bank operates in, with a heavy focus on Asia.The new initiatives are expected to provide $1 billion in gross savings per year by 2023. The bank will also take a restructuring charge of $300 million in the second quarter related to their implementation.As part of his digital plans, Hamers replaced the chief operating officer position with that of chief digital and information officer. UBS named Mike Dargan to that role, joining the group executive board on May 1, according to a separate statement. He has been head of group technology at the Zurich-based bank since joining in 2016.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett’s investing success depends on these two traits: Portfolio manager

    Equity Compass Chief Investment Officer Robert Hagstrom — author of "Warren Buffett: Inside the Ultimate Money Mind" — says Buffett's investing success owes to two inextricably linked attributes: Philosophy and method.

  • U.S. judge says Huawei has not violated court order, but warns company lawyers

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday found that Huawei did not violate a court order by sharing certain information with its chief financial officer, who is using it to help fight her extradition from Canada. But U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn, warned Huawei lawyers: "be careful with your filings." Lawyers for Huawei Technologies were summoned to the court in New York after U.S. prosecutors accused Huawei of improperly sharing materials the government disclosed in the criminal case against the company with chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who also is charged but considered a fugitive.

  • China investigates Ant Group's IPO approval process: WSJ

    The central-government investigation, which started early this year, focuses on "regulators who greenlighted the initial public offering, local officials who advocated it and big state firms that stood to gain from it", according to the report. Ma's relationships with these "state stalwarts" are also being examined as part of the investigation, the report said. China has already imposed a sweeping restructuring on Ant Group, the fintech conglomerate whose record $37 billion IPO was derailed by regulators in November, underscoring Beijing's determination to rein in its internet giants.

  • Huawei Quarterly Sales Slump as Sanctions Hit Phone Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co.’s revenue shrank for a second straight quarter after U.S. sanctions devastated the embattled Chinese tech giant’s smartphone business.Huawei reported a 17% decline in sales to 152.2 billion yuan ($23 billion) in the first three months of this year, the company said in a statement. That follows a 11% decline in revenue for the three months ended December. Its profit margin rose 3.8 percentage points to 11.1%, which translates into net income of 16.9 billion yuan, as the company trimmed costs and received a $600 million patent license fee.“2021 remains a challenging year for Huawei, but it also marks the start of a clear strategy for the company’s future,” rotating Chairman Eric Xu said in the statement Wednesday. “Huawei will continue to focus on technological innovation and investing in R&D to ensure supply continuity under sanctions.”The unaudited figures were compiled in accordance with international accounting standards and differed slightly from results it filed to the Shanghai Clearing House, a government-backed clearing services platform.Shenzhen-based Huawei is emerging from its toughest year on record, when sanctions by the Trump administration smothered its once-leading smartphone business and stymied advances into chipmaking and fifth-generation networking. The Biden White House has shown few signs of letting up, prompting billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei to direct the firm toward new growth areas such as smart agriculture, health care, cloud computing and electric cars.Huawei is vying with other tech giants like Baidu Inc. and Xiaomi Corp. in venturing into the rapidly evolving fields of connected vehicles, homes and workplaces. The firm pledged $1 billion toward developing self-driving and electric-car technologies this year and has started to sell EVs with partner Chongqing Sokon Industry Group Co.(Updates with comments from rotating chairman in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade mixed as investors await Big Tech earnings

    Stock futures opened little changed Monday evening after a record-setting session earlier in the day, with investors awaiting more corporate earnings results from major companies.