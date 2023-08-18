For value-focused investors, undervalued stocks like Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) often appear enticing. On August 18, 2023, the stock recorded a day's gain of 1.34%, with a price of $90.69 and a 3-month increase of 9.77%. However, the GF Value of the stock, a measure of its intrinsic worth, stands at $193.79. Despite the seemingly attractive valuation, a deeper analysis reveals potential risks.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's fair value. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued or undervalued, affecting its future returns.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK): A Potential Value Trap?

Stanley Black & Decker: A Closer Look

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading manufacturer of hand and power tools. The company operates in two segments: Tools and Outdoor and Industrial, with the former generating most of its revenue. Despite its strong market presence, Stanley Black & Decker's low Altman Z-score of 1.79 suggests potential financial distress, making it a possible value trap.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK): A Potential Value Trap?

Breaking Down the Altman Z-Score

The Altman Z-score is a financial model that predicts a company's likelihood of bankruptcy within two years. A score below 1.8 suggests high financial distress risk. Stanley Black & Decker's low Z-score is driven by key metrics such as its Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio and EBIT to Total Assets ratio.

Historical data for Stanley Black & Decker's Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio (2021: 0.35; 2022: 0.30; 2023: 0.36) shows a recent decline, indicating a decreasing ability to reinvest profits or manage debt. Similarly, the company's EBIT to Total Assets ratio (2021: 0.09; 2022: 0.03; 2023: 0.00) also exhibits a downward trend, suggesting ineffective asset utilization to generate operational profits.

Story continues

Conclusion: A Value Trap?

While Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) may appear undervalued, its low Altman Z-score and declining key ratios suggest potential financial distress. Therefore, despite its current price being significantly below the GF Value, Stanley Black & Decker might be a potential value trap. As always, thorough due diligence is crucial before making any investment decision.

For more insights, GuruFocus Premium members can use the Walter Schloss Screen to find stocks with high Altman Z-Scores.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

