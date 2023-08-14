Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment guru, recently filed his 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. Druckenmiller is known for his macroeconomic perspective on investing, focusing on long-term investments and capital preservation. His investment philosophy is rooted in his ability to identify and exploit market trends, making him one of the most successful hedge fund managers in the world.

The guru's portfolio for Q2 2023 contained 53 stocks with a total value of $2.88 billion. The top holdings were NVDA, accounting for 13.98% of the portfolio, CPNG with 12.65%, and MSFT at 9.82%.

Stanley Druckenmiller's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update

Top Three Trades of the Quarter

Among the guru's top three trades of the quarter was Option Care Health Inc (NAS:OPCH). Druckenmiller purchased 3,587,359 shares of NAS:OPCH, bringing his total holding to 4,391,174 shares. This trade had a 4.05% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $30.18 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, OPCH had a price of $34.99 and a market cap of $6.29 billion. The stock has returned 0.63% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

Druckenmiller also made a significant move by selling out of his 877,720-share investment in Alphabet Inc (NAS:GOOGL). The shares traded for an average price of $114.92 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, GOOGL had a price of $131.33 and a market cap of $1,659.53 billion. The stock has returned 7.85% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

The third notable trade was the purchase of 681,358 shares of T-Mobile US Inc (NAS:TMUS), bringing Druckenmiller's total holding to 1,179,562 shares. This trade had a 3.29% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $140.41 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, TMUS had a price of $139.5 and a market cap of $164.12 billion. The stock has returned -4.76% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

Valuation Metrics

In terms of valuation, OPCH has a price-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-book ratio of 4.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.52. GOOGL has a price-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-book ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.46 and a price-sales ratio of 5.94. TMUS has a price-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-book ratio of 2.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.17.

These trades reflect Druckenmiller's investment strategy and provide insight into his views on the market and specific companies. His moves are closely watched by investors worldwide and can influence market trends.

