U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,186.76
    +0.04 (+0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,834.90
    -150.03 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,077.14
    -13.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,300.88
    -0.38 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.82
    +0.88 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.80
    -7.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    -0.41 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2096
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6480
    +0.0260 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3908
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8740
    +0.1840 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,955.68
    +288.16 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,291.17
    +9.91 (+0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.67
    +18.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Stanley R. Frankel, MD, FACP joins Cytovia Therapeutics as Chief Medical Officer

Cytovia Therapeutics
·4 min read

Key leadership addition to drive clinical development of first-in-class NK Engagers and “off-the-shelf” allogeneic NK cells

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and AVENTURA, Fla., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing allogeneic “off-the-shelf” gene-edited Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-NK cells derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and NK cell engager multifunctional antibodies, announced today that Stanley R. Frankel, MD FACP has been appointed as Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately.

“I am delighted to join Cytovia to build the future of biotherapeutics harnessing the innate immune system. Cytovia is uniquely positioned to advance allogeneic “off-the-shelf” iPSC-derived NK cell therapies along with a unique set of bispecific NK engager antibodies to the clinic with the goal to offer better therapeutic options for patients with either solid tumors or hematologic malignancies,” said Dr. Frankel. “These technologies individually or in concert will be investigated in at least two disease groups with actionable cancer targets: Glypican-3 (GPC3) will be targeted for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma and CD38 for patients with multiple myeloma.”

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Frankel to the Cytovia leadership team. Stan’s unique and deep expertise in the clinical development of immuno-oncology products, including bispecific antibodies and cell therapy, will be a major asset to drive Cytovia forward with its differentiated pipeline,” added Dr. Daniel Teper, CEO of Cytovia Therapeutics. “Cytovia is at a major inflection point as it brings its first-in-class NK Engagers and gene-edited, iPSC-derived NK Cells to clinical stage with a focus on the GPC3 solid tumor and CD38 hematology franchises towards clinical development. Stan’s unique breadth and depth of both academic and industry drug development experience and track record of successfully developing multiple cellular therapies will be essential to rapidly and effectively guide the Cytovia pipeline of therapeutic candidates through clinical development.”

Dr. Frankel is a hematologist-oncologist with extensive academic and industry experience in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of immuno-oncology and cellular therapies. He has led clinical development programs for multiple FDA-approved drugs to treat hematologic malignancies including acute lymphoblastic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and lymphoma.

Dr. Frankel was most recently the Senior Vice President, Cellular Therapy Development at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) where he was responsible for late development portfolio of cellular therapy assets including Breyanzi® (lisocabtagene maraleucel) and Abecma® (idecabtagene vicleucel). Prior to the BMS acquisition of Celgene, he was Corporate Vice President, Head, Immuno-Oncology & Cellular Therapy, Clinical Research and Development Head, Cell Therapy Clinical Center of Excellence at Celgene. While at Celgene he co-chaired the Hematology-Oncology Development Committee and served on the Hematology-Oncology Franchise Leadership Team. He served on Joint Steering and/or Joint Development Committees for alliances with JW Therapeutics, Jounce Therapeutics, Astra-Zeneca/Medimmune, Juno Therapeutics, and BeiGene. He is an independent member of the Board of Directors of Precision BioSciences.

Dr. Frankel has overseen bispecific antibody preclinical and clinical development in his prior roles as Vice President, Clinical Development at Micromet, and following the Amgen acquisition of Micromet and the bispecific T cell engager platform including Blincyto®, as Executive Director, Medical Sciences and Early Development Oncology Therapeutic Area Head. He had previously served in clinical development roles at Roche, Merck, and Genta.

Dr. Frankel received a B.A. in Applied Sciences, Biomechanics from Harvard College and an M.D. from Northwestern University, and has been a board-certified licensed physician since 1986. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital and his fellowship in hematology-oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center where he was Chief Fellow. He has prior academic and clinical appointments at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Georgetown University, and the University of Maryland prior to joining Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons as Adjunct Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology/Oncology.

About Cytovia Therapeutics
Cytovia Therapeutics aims to accelerate patient access to transformational cell therapies and immunotherapies, addressing several of the most challenging unmet medical needs in cancer. Cytovia focuses on Natural Killer (NK) cell biology and applies precision engineering to induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to develop the safest, most effective, most broadly-available off-the-shelf Natural Killer cell therapy as a first line of defense against cancer. Cytovia’s proprietary multi-specific antibody platform has been customized to engage and activate NK Cells at the tumor site. Both platforms offer optionality to clinicians and can also be used synergistically. Cytovia’s R&D laboratories and GMP manufacturing facility are augmented by scientific partnerships with Cellectis, CytoImmune, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, INSERM, the New York Stem Cell Foundation, STC Biologics, and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF).

For further information, please contact:

Cytovia Investor Relations contact:
Anna Baran-Djokovic
VP of Investor Relations
646-355-1787
anna@cytoviatx.com

Cytovia Media contact:
Chris Maggos
LifeSci Advisors
+41 79 367 6254
chris@lifesciadvisors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Investor questions for the Fed: what about inflation, bond buying and rates?

    Investors will be scrutinizing the Federal Reserve's comments at the close of its policy meeting this week, which will come on Wednesday, for insight into the central bank's thinking on inflation, bond purchases and risks to the financial system posed by soaring asset prices. WHERE IS INFLATION HEADED? The Federal Reserve has said it expects some inflationary pressures, but predicts it will be temporary and not enough to warrant interest rate hikes.

  • Oil Crown Jewels No Longer Off Limits in Mideast Amid Deal Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Time was when the Middle East’s petrostates recoiled from using their crown jewels to raise money from foreign investors.Not any more. In the space of a few weeks, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait have all accelerated multi-billion-dollar plans to sell energy assets or issue bonds off the back of them. Capping that trend, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Tuesday the kingdom is in talks with an unidentified “global energy company” to sell a stake worth about $20 billion in state oil firm Aramco.The shift underscores how countries in a region home to almost half the world’s oil reserves are taking advantage of the recovery in energy prices following last year’s coronavirus-triggered crash to bolster their ailing finances. The global transition to greener energy is only adding to the urgency, with governments requiring fresh funds to invest in new sectors and diversify their economies. And investors, hobbled by record low interest rates, are grabbing the opportunity.“It makes sense for these countries to sell stakes when valuations are good,” said Justin Alexander, chief economist at MENA Advisors, a U.K.-based consultancy. “Some of it’s fiscal. Some of it’s a growing recognition of the speed of the energy transition and the need to realize value from these assets.”Oil exporters in the Middle East saw their budget deficits balloon to 10.8% of gross domestic product last year from barely 3% in 2019, according to the International Monetary Fund. GDP in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar shrunk the most in about three decades.Aramco and AdnocSaudi Aramco, the world’s biggest crude producer, and Adnoc, which pumps almost all the UAE’s oil and gas, have been the most active of the region’s state companies. Both started privatizations before the pandemic, with Aramco listing on Riyadh’s stock market in 2019 and Adnoc selling part of fuel-distribution business in late 2017, also through an initial public offering.The deals have since increased in number and sophistication -- as has the focus on foreign money. On April 10, Aramco said a U.S.-led group would invest $12.4 billion in its oil pipelines. Its next deal may be an offering of a stake in its natural-gas network. For its part, Adnoc is planning IPOs of drilling and fertilizer units. These would follow a string of transactions from June 2020 that saw the likes of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc. invest about $15 billion in the Abu Dhabi-based firm’s gas pipelines and real estate.Prince Mohammed, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, sees Aramco as a key part of his Vision 2030, the grand project designed to boost everything from tourism to investments in solar parks and pharmaceuticals. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed of the UAE has similar ideas for Adnoc, and in March gave himself more control over the firm he’s shaking up to wring more cash out of.Keeping ControlAmid the flurry of activity, the companies have been careful to structure transactions such that they don’t lose sway over marquee assets. When subsidiaries are sold down, they keep hold of the bulk of the shares. With the pipeline deals, Aramco and Adnoc offered decades-long leasing rights rather than direct equity. Boutique Wall Street bank Moelis & Co. is acting as adviser to both firms.“The Gulf national oil companies have realized they can sell bits and pieces of their empire, raising cash without giving up control,” said Ben Cahill, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “For the companies and governments, it is a pretty good combination.”Elsewhere in the Gulf, Qatar Petroleum and Omani state companies such as OQ SAOC are planning to tap the dollar-bond market for the first time. Qatar Petroleum is seeking as much as $10 billion to increase its capacity to export liquefied natural gas.Qatar is among the world’s richest countries per capita and in the past the government may have funded the $29 billion project using its own money. But it’s now trying to reduce a debt load that swelled last year, Fitch Ratings Ltd. said in a report on Monday. Leveraging state-owned firms allows the government to protect its own balance sheet.Oman’s PushOman’s OQ on Wednesday started the sale of at least $500 million of seven-year Eurobonds. Energy Development Oman, another state firm, may follow later this year as it seeks to raise $3 billion of debt. The plans are part of a broad shake-up of the oil sector since Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq came to power little more than a year ago. He’s seeking to attract foreign funding and rejuvenate the battered economy.Meanwhile, state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corp. is considering its first international bond. It would be part of a strategy to borrow as much as $20 billion over the next five years to make up for an expected shortfall in revenue.More to ComeAsset and debt sales are likely to account for the lion’s share of future deals, according to Hasnain Malik, head of equity research at Tellimer, a London-based firm that provides analysis on emerging markets.“Securitizing future cash flows and issuing bonds, as well as private equity sales, appear a far less onerous method of raising finance from international investors than selling equity via an IPO,” said Malik, who’s covered Middle Eastern markets for more than 20 years. “They are rightly recognizing the fixed-income and private-equity investor base is bigger than the regional equity one.”For now, foreign investors, who’ve rarely had such an array of options to put their money into Middle East oil and gas, seem happy to stump up the cash.“There’s definitely more to come,” said Cahill. “The national oil companies are watching each other and picking up some new tricks.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The pandemic is pushing more Americans to retire

    More older Americans are choosing to leave the labor force during the pandemic — for some unemployed workers, it was a decision they couldn’t avoid. About two million baby boomers have been retiring every year since the oldest turned 65 in 2011, but between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020, that number increased to 3.2 million, said Richard Fry, a senior researcher at Pew Research Center. “There is evidence that, yes, as a result of the pandemic, the number of boomers retiring accelerated,” he said.

  • Dollar Hitches Ride on Rising Yields as Fed Meeting Gets Underway

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • Pinterest Warns of Slowing U.S. Growth on Pandemic Reopenings

    (Bloomberg) -- Pinterest Inc. warned of slowing user growth in its most valuable market, a sign that post-pandemic reopenings are encouraging some consumers to look beyond social media for entertainment and connection. The stock fell more than 7% in extended trading.The company said monthly average user growth in the U.S. will be “around flat” in the second quarter versus the same period a year earlier.“Lockdowns probably pulled forward some user growth during 2020, particularly in the U.S. where our service has been available longer,” Pinterest said in a statement. “Starting in mid-March, the easing of pandemic restrictions slowed U.S. MAU growth and lowered engagement year over year as people spent less time online.”The visual search service was a major beneficiary of the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced people to stay home and seek inspiration online. That, in turn, pushed advertisers to spend more to reach these consumers. At the end of March this year, product searches by users were up 20-fold from a year earlier, according to the company.Now, with more than 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine shots given, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, consumers have started to venturing outside more. Some of these people may be using social media and other internet services less.“In Q1, we saw good retention of the MAUs we gained during 2020, but we still don’t know if or how long this retention will last,” Pinterest said. “Our understanding of future engagement levels is similarly limited.”First-quarter sales topped analyst estimates on more spending by small- and medium-sized advertisers. The company also did a better job of making money from international markets. Revenue jumped 78% to $485 million. Wall Street was looking for $472 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The company had 478 million monthly users at the end of the first quarter, up 30% from a year ago. That growth was in-line with analyst projections.Pinterest reported a profit, excluding certain items, of 11 cents a share, better than Wall Street expected. The company said it will “continue to navigate uncertainty” in the wake of the global pandemic, a warning it issued to investors last quarter as well.Pinterest still makes most of its money from advertising in the U.S., but recently announced plans to expand its ads business to Latin America. Almost 80% of the company’s users are outside the U.S., but that international business only accounts for roughly a fifth of total sales.The company says it expects second-quarter revenue to grow around 105%, year-over-year -- faster than analysts currently estimate. Pinterest expects its total user base to grow in the “mid-teens” percentage-wise next quarter. Pinterest’s U.S. monthly user base grew 9% in the first quarter, from a year earlier.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • OPEC+ Buoys Oil Despite India Concerns

    Oil prices posted some modest gains on Tuesday, despite the worsening conditions in India

  • Tax refund status: Returns are averaging almost $3,000 in 2021. Here's where to check on yours.

    The Internal Revenue Service has already distributed more than $210 billion to Americans as of April 17.

  • Dogecoin shoots higher as Musk calls himself, 'The Dogefather'

    Dogecoin rose as high as 34 cents, and recently rose 21%, after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk gave another tweet endorsing the cryptocurrency. He plugged his upcoming Saturday Night Live performance by calling himself the "Dogefather." Musk has often tweeted favorably about dogecoin and cryptocurrencies more generally, though Tesla did profit by more than $100 million from selling bitcoin in the first quarter.

  • Where is my tax refund and why is it taking so long to get this year? Some IRS refunds are taking 6-8 weeks

    Some early filers are waiting for a tax refund more than six weeks already -- far longer than typical -- as the IRS deals with tax credits and fraud.

  • Young investors see a ‘buying opportunity’ if Biden raises capital-gains taxes on America’s millionaires

    One millennial investor is on the lookout for a stock-market selloff if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • U.S. Stocks Little Change, Treasuries Drop on Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks were little changed and Treasuries held modest losses after the Federal Reserve kept rates pinned near zero and maintained the pace of bond purchases as was widely expected.The Fed strengthened its view of the economy and said that recent increases in inflation looked “transitory,” reassuring investors that the central bank is in no hurry to tap the brakes on growth. The dollar was lower, the 10-year Treasury rate held near 1.65% and gold was little changed.Equities had been mixed prior to the Fed decision, as investors parsed the latest batch of corporate earnings reports. Alphabet Inc. rose toward a record after its results showed a surge in ad sales. Microsoft Corp. was among the biggest drags, dropping to a three-week low after the software maker failed to deliver the blockbuster results some analysts were looking for.Among other earnings-related news:Boeing Co. dropped after it burned through more cash than expected in the first quarter.Texas Instruments Inc. fell the most in two months after it gave a sales forecast that some analysts saw as weak.Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. will report after the close of trading Wednesday.Equity investors have been searching for new catalysts with stock valuations about 25% above their five-year average.“You’re seeing a little bit of a push-pull with the markets,” said Chuck Cumello, president and chief executive officer of Essex Financial Services. Stock prices already reflect a lot of good economic news, but there’s also the realization that there’s “a tremendous amount of pent-up demand” among U.S. consumers, he said.A string of encouraging data and rapid vaccination progress have boosted optimism about growth prospects in the developed world, reviving the so-called reflation trade in recent days. A release Thursday may show the U.S. gross domestic product increased an annualized 6.8% in the first quarter.“Repeated positive economic surprises mean that quantitative policy is a subject of interest,” Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management said in an audio comment. “No one expects bond buying to end now, but there may be hints at it ending later this year.”Crude-oil futures rose after OPEC+ expressed confidence in the demand outlook with plans to boost supply, even India’s raging Covid-19 crisis is causing near-term pressure.Here are some key events to watch this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the Fed meetingJoe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP Thursday is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarterThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 1:03 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%The euro was little changed at $1.2090The British pound was little changed at $1.3915The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 108.84 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.64%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.23%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.80%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5% to $64 a barrelGold futures fell 0.2% to $1,775 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nestle plans to cut 600 jobs and move some production to Europe

    Nestle plans to close a confectionery factory and cut almost 600 jobs by moving production of some products to Europe. The Swiss firm is proposing to close its site in Fawdon, Newcastle upon Tyne, towards the end of 2023, with the loss of about 475 jobs, and cut a further 98 jobs in York. "We have chosen to announce these proposals as early as possible to provide the maximum time for consultation with our colleagues and trade unions," Nestle said. The factory at Fawdon, which first opened in 1958, makes products including Fruit Pastilles, while the York site manufactures KitKats. Nestle, which employs 8,000 people in the UK, is proposing to move production of products from Fawdon to other factories in the UK and Europe. The company said it would support affected workers during a consultation process. The proposals include a £20m investment at the York factory to modernise and increase production of KitKat, where the brand was first created in 1935, and a £9m investment at Halifax to take on the largest portion of Fawdon's production. If these proposals go ahead, Nestle said it we expect to make a higher volume of products overall from a smaller number of plants. "We believe these proposals would strengthen the UK's position as a critically important hub for Nestle confectionery and home to the expert manufacture of many of our most popular brands including KitKat, Aero and Quality Street," the company said. Ross Murdoch, national officer for the GMB union, said: "To ruin hundreds of lives in a ruthless pursuit of profits, to the very workers who've kept the company going during a global pandemic, is sickening. "Nestle is the largest food producer in the world, with astronomical profits. It can afford to treat workers right. "Instead, they've allowed factories to deteriorate, outsourced production overseas and now slash almost 600 jobs."

  • US Officials Arrest Alleged Operator of $336M Bitcoin Mixing Service

    Roman Sterlingov faces three charges: unlicensed money transmission, money laundering and money laundering without a license.

  • Reflation Trades Look to Revive Amid Global Commodities Fervor

    (Bloomberg) -- The market’s reflationistas are getting a second wind, as a string of solid economic numbers and the prospect of more stimulus raise the chances of a revival in trades linked to rebounding growth and prices.A gauge of U.S. inflation expectations climbed to an eight-year high Tuesday, the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index reached its highest since 2012 and Treasury yields saw gains across the curve.Reflation believers have warmed to reports showing soaring home prices and consumer confidence. They are also looking ahead to President Joe Biden’s pitch for a large social-spending package to Congress Wednesday and a renewed commitment from the Federal Reserve to allow inflation to run hot.“The inflation question will continually return to investors’ minds this year,” said Andy Wong, senior investment manager of the international multi-asset team at Pictet Asset Management in Hong Kong. “The U.S. household balance sheet is the healthiest it has been for years, and ‘excess savings meets disrupted supply chains’ means dislocation in supply and demand.”The reflation trade had hit a wall this month, with havens such as Treasuries rallying and cyclical shares underperforming as spikes in Covid-19 infection rates around the world forced renewed lockdowns in major economies. But the relentless rise in commodity prices has pushed inflation expectations out of their lull and some strategists expect the rally to continue.Goldman Says Commodities Will Power On as Oil Demand Leaps The sharp increases in the cost of materials are motivating companies such as Procter & Gamble Co. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. to pass on costs to consumers -- moves that raise questions about the Fed’s assurances that any bump in inflation will be short-lived. The 10-year breakeven rate, a proxy for where investors see annual inflation rates over the next decade, topped 2.4% Tuesday -- the highest since April 2013.“There’s some skepticism there as to whether it is transitory, given the delays in supply chains and potentially some productive capacity destruction as a result of lockdowns,” said Anthony Doyle, global cross-asset investment specialist at Fidelity Investment Management in Sydney.Gundlach Says Fed Is Guessing That Inflation Will Be TransitoryStill, not everyone is ready to pile back into the reflation trades that gripped markets earlier this year. An MSCI Inc. gauge of global value shares -- which have high exposure to economic growth -- has lagged its more defensive growth counterpart by nearly 4 percentage points this month and has barely budged this week.BlackRock Inc. has turned neutral from overweight on U.S. inflation-linked bonds after the recent rebound in inflation expectations. The world’s largest asset manager has also cut its short positioning in Treasuries.BlackRock Cuts Inflation-Haven Bond Bet, Stays Bullish on StocksNevertheless, it’s harder to dismiss inflation risks given the positive surprises in recent economic reports.“All of the better data points to a higher-inflation narrative that the market is reflecting,” said Rob Daly, director of fixed income for Glenmede Investment Management in Philadelphia.(Updates throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Can a Person Who Is Retired Continue to Fund an IRA?

    You must have earned the income for it to be considered compensation for the purposes of contributing to an IRA.

  • A newly widowed 60-year-old wants to let his assets pass directly to his adult kids — but he may be making unforeseen mistakes

    Giving children an early inheritance may seem like the right thing to do, but the decision is wrought with complexity.

  • My mom added me to her bank accounts before she died. Am I legally or morally obliged to disclose these accounts to my siblings?

    ‘My mom trusted me to take care of all her finances as well as all aspects of her life/care, and any house repairs/problems.’

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Rally Over 100%, Says Oppenheimer

    Speaking of economic opportunity, and the general benefits of wide-ranging growth, President John Kennedy once said, “A rising tide lifts all boats.” As the COVID crisis fades, and economic activity starts returning to normal, we may be seeing just such a situation. The corporate earnings season, which is underway now, is clobbering expectations for the first quarter of 2021. We’ve seen reports from 121 S&P-listed companies, and so far earnings are up 45.3% year-over-year. Weighing in from Oppenheimer, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus noted, "As the number of vaccines administered stateside has moved higher, business and consumer sentiment [have] broadly improved from the end of last year... for now the equity markets in our view reflect a continuing capitulation of a bearish overview of stocks and prospects for the economy that has overstayed its welcome among many investors... We continue to favor equities in the current transitional environment.” Taking Stoltzfus's outlook into consideration, we wanted to take a closer look at two penny stocks scoring rave reviews from Oppenheimer. These tickers trading for less than $5 per share could gain over 100% in the next year, so say the firm’s analysts. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out what exactly makes both so compelling even with the risk involved with these plays. CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) The first penny stock we're looking at is a pharmaceutical company with one foot in each of the world’s largest markets. CASI is based in both Beijing, China and Rockville, Maryland. The company is US in origin, with Chinese operations conducted by a wholly owned subsidiary. CASI has one drug available in the commercial market; Evomela has applications in both cell transplant procedures and the treatment of multiple myeloma, and has been available in China since 2019. In addition to Evomela, CASI has an active pipeline, featuring four drug candidates in various stages of development – from preclinical to Phase 1 or 2 trials. CASI’s pipeline focuses on hematological oncology, with drug candidates under investigation as treatments for non-Hodgkin’s Leukemia, multiple myeloma, and AML, as well as general solid tumor applications. CASI’s product line is designed for commercialization in the Chinese medical markets. CNTC19, CASI's most advanced program, has received a Breakthrough Therapy Designation from China CDE, due to success shown by initial data in the Phase 1 study of safety and efficacy for the treatment of relapsed B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). The next step, a Phase 2 study for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, is currently enrolling. Also of note, CASI’s drug candidate BI-1206 showed potential after a Phase 1/2a trial. The company believes that the drug has potential to restore activity of rituximab in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, already treated with rituximab, who have relapsed. Further trials are planned for later this year. On the financial end, CASI reported for full-year 2020 revenue of $15 million, compared to $4.1 million in 2019. This was based primarily on sales of Evomela, and exceeded the previously published guidance of $14 million for the year. The company finished 2020 with $57.1 million in cash on hand, and in March of this year, to raise capital, put over 15.8 million shares of common stock on the market. The stock sale grossed over $32 million before expenses. Covering CASI for Oppenheimer, analyst Leland Gershell believes that the recent financing "strengthens CASI's position as the company continues to evaluate opportunities to further expand its portfolio of differentiated oncology assets." The analyst added, “We believe CASI is one of a few publicly traded biotech companies positioned to achieve success by targeting the burgeoning Chinese pharmaceutical market. Through a licensing-driven business model, the company continues to build an oncology-focused portfolio of drug assets at all stages of development. Evomela is expected to grow 50%+ in 2021 and we believe the company's CD19 CAR-T therapy for B-cell malignancies will become the preferred option in China within this competitive class.” In line with this bullish outlook, Gershell puts an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock, and his $5 price target implies an upside of 192% for the next 12 months. (To view Gershell’s track record, click here) In general, the rest of the Street has an optimistic view of CASI. The stock’s Strong Buy status comes from the 3 Buys issued over the previous three months. The stock is selling for $1.70 per share, and its average price target of $4.10 suggests it has room for ~140% growth in 2021. (See CASI stock analysis on TipRanks) Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Shifting focus slightly, from China to the US, we’ll look at Vascular Biogenics, a biopharma company developing treatments for both cancer and immune/inflammatory diseases. VBLT’s leading drug candidate is VB-111, an oncology drug being investigated as a treatment for multiple solid tumors. This first-in-class gene therapy has applications for ovarian cancer, recurrent glioblastoma, colon cancer, and thyroid cancer. In a Phase 1 trial, VB-111 was shown to be well-tolerated by over 300 cancer patients across those conditions. Further successful trials included Phase 2 studies that were tumor-specific for ovarian cancer, thyroid cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. The drug candidate is currently undergoing a Phase 3 study, OVAL, for platinum-resistant Ovarian Cancer. That study has enrolled over 200 patients, and shows high response rates in over 50% of the evaluable patients. The next most advanced candidate, VB-201, in January of this year began dosing patients in a Phase 2 study. This randomized controlled study will investigate VB-201 as a treatment for COVID-19. Biopharmas require funds for continued research, and Vascular Biogenetics reported finishing 2020 with $30.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits available. In a move to increase available funds, the company made a public offering of 6.9 million shares of common stock in April. At closing, the offering had raised over $28.3 million gross capital. After deducting expenses, the company will use the proceeds to fund continuing operations. Oppenheimer’s 5-star analyst Kevin DeGeeter is bullish on VBLT, especially with the OVAL study proceeding "on track." "Phase III OVAL study of VB-111 for treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer demonstrates improvement in ORR in second interim analysis that translates into an overall survival benefit. The company's prior investment in commercial-scale manufacturing allows VBLT to secure attractive partnering/takeover economics despite the relatively modest size of the advanced ovarian cancer market,” DeGeeter opined. The analyst added, "Our differentiated outlook for VBLT is based in large measure on potential to engage FDA regarding regulatory filing based on PFS in 2H22 vs. primary endpoint of OS (2H23). We view 6-plus months of PFS as a successful outcome. Based on a disappointing update for Mersana's XMT-1536 in January, we now view VB-111 as well positioned to be potential new SOC in r/r platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients that have also failed prior Avastin therapy." To this end, DeGeeter rates VBLT an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a $5 price target that suggests the stock will grow 163% from the current share price of $1.91. (To view DeGeeter’s track record, click here) DeGeeter's colleagues are also pounding the table on VBLT. Only Buy ratings, 4, in fact, have been issued in the last three months, so the consensus rating is a Strong Buy. With an average price target of $5 – matching DeGeeter’s above – VBLT shows room for a robust upside in the next 12 months. (See VBLT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The Fed is standing aside as house prices rip higher — but here’s what could get in the way

    It seems appropriate on a day when the Federal Reserve is making an interest-rate decision to look at the most rate-sensitive sector, housing. The Case-Shiller house price report released on Tuesday, showing an 11.9% surge for the 20-city composite in the three months ending February, was jaw dropping. Bespoke Investment Group calculates the annualized rise over the last eight months for the national index was 15.3% — a stronger period than even the subprime boom, or in fact any period in the series that dates back to the mid-1980s.

  • China's Huawei reports quarterly revenue drop as smartphone income hit

    China's Huawei Technologies saw revenue fall 16.5% in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, hurt by a dip in sales after selling its budget smartphone unit Honor in November. "2021 will be a challenging year for us, but it's also the year that our future development strategy will begin to take shape," Huawei's rotating chairman Eric Xu said in the statement. The ban put Huawei's once lucrative handset business under immense pressure, prompting the sale of its Honor budget smartphone unit to a group of agents and dealers in November.