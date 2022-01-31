U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,402.50
    -20.75 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,336.00
    -259.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,439.50
    +6.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,941.70
    -23.90 (-1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.06
    +0.24 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.80
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.17 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1156
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.14
    -1.35 (-4.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3409
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4100
    +0.2200 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,980.69
    -1,053.21 (-2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    847.62
    +5.16 (+0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.52
    -0.55 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

STANLEY Security Releases 2022 Industry Trends Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SWK

Third annual report outlines key trends and highlights opportunities for organizations in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STANLEY Security has today released its third annual Industry Trends Report, revealing the key themes that industry leaders expect will shape the security industry in 2022 and beyond.

STANLEY Security 2022 Industry Trends Report
STANLEY Security 2022 Industry Trends Report

The report – which includes insights from STANLEY Security's experts, other leading security technology innovators, and end users – reflects changes in the priorities of organizations as they emerge from the pandemic. In addition, it takes a deeper look at how security technology can be utilized to help support those priorities and redefine business operations.

Alongside key trends, the report discusses important findings from a recent survey conducted by STANLEY Securityi. The findings detail how organizations are more interested than ever before in implementing security solutions that can help them solve key business challenges.

"Security is much more than protecting organizations, assets, and people; it can also offer organizations a competitive advantage," stated STANLEY Security Global President Matthew Kushner. "The STANLEY Security 2022 Industry Trends Report focuses on just that – how technology and the insights it provides can empower businesses. It highlights how application and innovation within the industry can help organizations integrate security technology to become more proactive and efficient."

How Health, Safety, and Security will be at the Forefront of Hybrid Workforce Models
With the continued adoption of hybrid working models across the globe, organizations will likely continue to navigate new complexities and concerns when it comes to managing on-site health, safety, and security in 2022.

STANLEY Security's survey identified that one of the top concerns of business leaders regarding embracing the hybrid model is the security of their organization's assets, including their inventory, equipment, and facilities (72%). This was followed by keeping up with technology advances and continued digitalization (69%), and the health and safety of their employees and customers (59%).

Two key trends of note that STANLEY Security predicts for 2022 include Navigating the Future of the Workplace and an 'Always-on' Approach to Security. Protection has now expanded beyond the threshold of the office to include employees' homes. Therefore, in order to keep them safe and secure, organizations need to consider holistic solutions to ensure employees' wellbeing, regardless of their desired working destination. Alongside this, as facilities are no longer fully occupied with hybrid working, businesses will also need greater oversight of security.

AI, Machine Learning, and Advanced Analytics Will be Utilized for both Protection and Optimization
Doing more with less is no longer an option but a necessity for many. In the Industry Trends Report, STANLEY Security predicts Advancing the Era of Automation to be a key trend for 2022.

Organizations have increasingly limited resources, including time and labor. As a result, many are frequently turning to automation to accomplish tasks and achieve goals. STANLEY Security's research identified AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics as emerging areas of opportunity for organizations in 2022. The top reasons amongst business leaders for looking to implement these technologies include optimizing their operations (78%), protecting their people (66%), and safeguarding their assets (66%).

This past year also saw supply chains thrown into crisis, causing delays and disruption around the world. STANLEY Security predicts that Protecting the Supply Chain will be a key trend in 2022 with AI, machine learning, and security technology set to play a crucial part in helping to safeguard against future disruption. With so many applications of security technology across the supply chain, more and more organizations will begin leveraging them in 2022 and beyond.

The Intersection of 5G, Security, and IoT 2.0
One of the most exciting opportunities and predicted trends for the security industry in 2022 is the Intersection of 5G, security, and IoT 2.0. The expansion of RTLS technology, widescale connectivity and accessibility of 5G, and the power of IoT-enabled security solutions are expected to deliver immense operational benefits for businesses.

Of those businesses which have already integrated 5G technology into their operations, the most reported benefits were increased efficiencies with work process and outputs (72%), improved ways to process data (57%), and improved remote work capabilities (47%).

STANLEY Security's research found that almost most half (48%) of businesses surveyed are looking to adopt 5G technology over the next 18 months. This adoption will power a new generation of asset tracking and environmental monitoring solutions. More so, as devices become smaller, faster, and less expensive, the population of IoT will grow exponentially, creating further opportunities for businesses.

To view the full report, which details 10 key trends for the security industry in 2022, please click the links below:

ABOUT STANLEY Security
STANLEY Security, a division of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), is a global provider of integrated security, health and safety solutions and services. With more than 200 locations, serving six continents, we're trusted by customers across the globe for innovative solutions; seamless installation and integration; reliable maintenance; 24/7 monitoring; and insightful analytics. At the heart of our business is a vision for creating safer, healthier, and more efficient environments – guided by a purpose to help the world progress. Learn more at www.stanleysecurity.com.

i Data based on STANLEY Security survey conducted in September 2021 of 200 business decision-makers in the US and UK across a range of verticals in mid-market and enterprise organizations.

SOURCE STANLEY Security

Recommended Stories

  • Terra (LUNA) Sinks Again as Wonderland Project Gets Pulled

    Terra (LUNA) continues to struggle as investors pullout in response to the Wonderland project scandal, with links to lending platform Abracadabra doing the damage.

  • The 1 Figure That Should Give Shiba Inu Investors Hope

    Shiba Inu-inspired cryptocurrencies were red-hot in 2021. Between the beginning and end of 2021, Shiba Inu tokens (SHIB) rose from $0.000000000073 to about $0.000034, according to data from CoinMarketCap.com. It might tough to tell with so many zeroes, but Shiba Inu gained a jaw-dropping 46,000,000% in 2021, and at one point had moved higher by 121,000,000%.

  • Wonderland's (and DeFi's) Anonymity Problem

    Is pseudonymity really viable in crypto, asks a veteran Canadian bitcoiner following this week's Wonderland scandal.

  • 4 Things to Know About Coinbases's NFT Marketplace

    Coinbase wants to bring NFTs to the masses with its soon-to-be-launched NFT Marketplace. NFTs -- or non-fungible tokens -- are digital certificates of authenticity and ownership that can be built into collectibles, art, music, in-game items, and much more. The cryptocurrency exchange already allows users to store NFTs in its external Coinbase wallet.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Dwarf Bitcoin

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the $720 billion behemoth in the crypto market, and has been called a lot of things, including a hedge against inflation and the future of digital currency. Whether you're bullish on Bitcoin or not, I think the use cases for this digital currency have proven to be limited over the last few years. It's these use cases that make me think Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) could ultimately dwarf Bitcoin in their total market caps.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in a Heartbeat Over Shiba Inu in February

    The stock market has undergone its biggest correction since 2020, and cryptocurrencies have been punished even more. Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrencies were red-hot in 2021. Despite being one of the most-popular cryptocurrencies on the planet, thanks in part to its historic gain of 46,000,000% last year, meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is not one of the digital currencies that I feel will reward investors over the long run.

  • Bitcoin news – live: El Salvador president predicts ‘gigantic price increase’ for BTC

    Follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is Li Auto Stock A Buy With January Deliveries Due?

    Li Auto stock is trying to find its footing after a big decline. January deliveries are on tap for the China EV maker.

  • Dutch telco KPN hikes dividend as earnings rise

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch telecom company KPN announced on Monday a new share buyback program and a higher dividend over 2022, as its core profit rose on the back of growing mobile revenues. The largest telecom provider in the Netherlands said it would buy back 300 million euros ($335 million) worth of its own shares this year, while it expected to increase its dividend by 5% over this year. "Although cost savings were moderate, productivity increased considerably and improving service revenues supported growth in EBITDA, while free cash flow exceeded our guidance", Chief Executive Joost Farwerck commented on KPN's 2021 results in a statement.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. BRP Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Australia to Scrap QE, Revise Up Inflation as Rate Debate Builds

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsFutures Signal U.S. May Trail Global Equity Rally: Markets WrapBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealAustralia’s central bank

  • Oil rises on geopolitical risks, supply shortage

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose on Monday as a supply shortage and political tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East put prices on track for their biggest monthly gain in almost a year. Brent crude had risen 66 cents, or 0.7%, to $90.69 a barrel by 1005 GMT. "Today it is above all the concerns about supply outages in connection with the Ukraine crisis that keep pushing prices ever further up," said Commerzbank commodities analyst Carsten Fritsch.

  • Saudi Digital Security Firm Elm Sets IPO Price at Top of Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Elm Co., a digital security firm owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, set the final offer price for its initial share sale at the top of a range as investors flock to the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qata

  • Citrix Systems Near $13 Billion Buyout by Elliott, Vista: WSJ

    A takeover would be the biggest leveraged buyout in recent months, ending the lull that followed a flurry of them in 2021, WSJ reports.

  • Global Gas Demand Growth Hit by Europe’s Energy Crisis, IEA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Global demand for natural gas will increase only marginally this year as declining use in Europe stifles a post-pandemic recovery in consumption of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsFutures Signal U.S. May Trail Global Equity Rally: Markets WrapBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearl

  • Investors Sour on Muni Funds

    The waning interest in muni debt this year, with interest rates expected to rise, marks a reversal from 2021 when investors poured money into municipal bond funds.

  • What to Expect from JPMorgan’s Viva Wallet Acquisition

    JPMorgan (JPM) is America’s largest investment banking stock by market cap. Led by Jamie Dimon, the firm has achieved tremendous success in recent times through offerings in investment banking, trading, loan origination, related consumer products, and more. I am bullish on the stock. Viva Wallet Acquisition JPMorgan has agreed a deal to acquire 49% of a European cloud-based payments company, Viva Wallet. The acquisition reiterates the bank's emphasis on speeding up its payment solutions by expan

  • Stocks rebound but head for worst January since 2016

    Stocks staged a modest rebound on Monday as traders put aside concerns about interest rate rises and the crisis in Ukraine to dip back in, but global equities are still headed for their worst January since 2016 after a bruising month. Still, investors say the backdrop for equities remains uncertain as central banks tighten policy -- the Bank of England is expected to hike rates again on Thursday -- and another jolt higher in oil prices adds to inflationary worries. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed up 0.68%.

  • Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet earnings, jobs report: What to know this week

    The wild ride in markets is likely to power on this week, with investors in store for a slew of big earnings and fresh reads on key unemployment data out of Washington, including the ever-important monthly jobs report.