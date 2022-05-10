U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

STANLEY X Appoints Michelle Bockman as President

·3 min read
In this article:
  • SWK
    Watchlist

Bockman brings deep experience leading major corporate transformations to build new sources
of growth and innovation for the company

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STANLEY X, the innovation division of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), officially announces Michelle Bockman has been appointed President. STANLEY X pioneers solutions that address modern challenges across three verticals: Construction, Manufacturing and Workforce Technology. Bockman, hired in January, is leading company efforts to identify and build new sources of growth and innovation in key areas of Stanley Black & Decker, including internal startup incubation, ecosystem development and company partnerships.

Michelle Bockman named President of STANLEY X.
Michelle Bockman named President of STANLEY X.

"Michelle comes to us with an impressive track record and a thoughtful vision not only for Stanley Black & Decker, but for the industry as a whole, which will bring new growth opportunities to the company," said Donald Allan Jr., President and CFO at Stanley Black & Decker. "Michelle's experience and perspective brings new energy, ideas and actions that will propel STANLEY X forward and we look forward to her continued success in this role."

Bockman has more than 20 years of experience leading major corporate transformations across matrixed enterprise organizations and scaling startups. Most recently, she served as the CEO of 3D Control Systems, a premium advanced manufacturing software solutions provider. Earlier in her career, Bockman held multiple executive positions in service, supply chain, sales and product development at GE Healthcare and Industrial Solutions, as well as scaling a start-up business at GE Digital. She also served as the GM and Global Head of Automotive, 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing at HP Inc. Prior to her long career within GE, she worked at Dana Corporation and Nikon Inc. She earned her bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Bockman is an industry thought leader and was named by 3DPrint.com as one of the "most inspiring women in the Additive Manufacturing industry." Bockman is a champion for women in STEM and is passionate about developing diverse talent for the workforce of the future.

For more information on STANLEY X, visit www.stanleyx.com.

About STANLEY X
STANLEY X, located in Silicon Valley, Atlanta and India, is the innovation group of Stanley Black & Decker. STANLEY X pioneers solutions that address modern challenges across three verticals: Construction, Manufacturing and Workforce Technology. Through its internal Ventures Studio, it develops in-house solutions and forges thoughtful partnerships, spinouts, investments and acquisitions. Learn more at www.stanleyx.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Stanley Black & Decker
Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Media Contacts:
Stacy Clougherty for STANLEY X
stacy@hollywoodagency.com
(508) 971-7594

Brooke Withers
Public Relations Manager
Stanley Black & Decker
Brooke.Withers@sbdinc.com
(804) 349-7632

STANLEY X logo
STANLEY X logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-x-appoints-michelle-bockman-as-president-301543077.html

SOURCE STANLEY X

