Stanmore Resources' (ASX:SMR) five-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

Stanmore Resources Limited (ASX:SMR) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 26% in the last quarter. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. To be precise, the stock price is 330% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price.

While the stock has fallen 5.0% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Stanmore Resources managed to grow its earnings per share at 64% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 34% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 2.57.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Stanmore Resources has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Stanmore Resources' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Stanmore Resources shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 993%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Stanmore Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 7.1% over one year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 61% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Stanmore Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Stanmore Resources that you should be aware of.

