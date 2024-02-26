Stanmore Resources Full Year 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Stanmore Resources (ASX:SMR) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$2.81b (up 4.0% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$472.0m (down 29% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 17% (down from 25% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: US$0.52 (down from US$0.84 in FY 2022).

Stanmore Resources Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.4%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 19%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to decline by 8.6% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Metals and Mining industry in Australia are expected to remain flat.

Performance of the Australian Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are down 2.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Stanmore Resources has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

