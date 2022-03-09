U.S. markets open in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,229.00
    +60.25 (+1.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,043.00
    +441.00 (+1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,496.75
    +229.75 (+1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,983.70
    +23.40 (+1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.03
    -3.67 (-2.97%)
     

  • Gold

    2,019.80
    -23.50 (-1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    26.67
    -0.23 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0973
    +0.0065 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.05
    -3.40 (-9.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3156
    +0.0058 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8840
    +0.2200 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,200.54
    +3,120.17 (+7.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.26
    +79.77 (+9.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.02
    +98.91 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Stantec intends to acquire Barton Willmore, deepening planning and design expertise in the United Kingdom

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stantec
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • STN
Stantec
Stantec

EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, NYSE:STN

Stantec, a global leader in sustainable engineering and design, today announced its intention to acquire Barton Willmore, the United Kingdom’s leading planning and design consulting firm. The transaction is expected to close in early April 2022. Barton Willmore supports many of the largest and most transformational projects in the region’s residential, logistics, retail, infrastructure, energy, higher education, and urban regeneration sectors, providing services to both public and private sector clients. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1936, Barton Willmore is the largest independent, inter-disciplinary consultancy in the UK, with over 300 town planners, master planners, urban and landscape designers, architects, and environmental planners employed across the country. Headquartered in Reading, Barton Willmore has offices in Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Kings Hill, Leeds, London, Manchester, Newcastle, and Southampton.

“Barton Willmore and Stantec share a passion and commitment to delivering sustainable, dynamic projects that improve communities,” said Cath Schefer, Stantec’s Chief Operator Officer, Global. “It’s incredibly exciting to welcome Barton Willmore to our growing global team as we look to strengthen our project delivery expertise across several sectors. Barton Willmore’s master planning and urban design capabilities greatly enhance our ability to drive innovative solutions for clients across the globe.”

  • Delivering advanced infrastructure applications, area masterplans, and urban and landscape design, Barton Willmore is lead consultant in the realization of Linmere New Community in Bedfordshire. Working for a development consortium, the scheme will deliver over 5,000 new homes, a primary school, a local center, a park and public open space, and significant employment within a new regional distribution center.

  • Enhancing visitor facilities and maximizing opportunities on their wider land holdings, Barton Willmore planners and designers are working closely with Bristol Zoo, a historic zoological park in an environmentally sensitive area. This work includes planning and design services for an exciting residential development on underused land close to the park and located within the highly sought-after Clifton area.

  • Navigating a complex urban regeneration scheme for Birkenhead Town Centre. The project will deliver a new commercial quarter and residential neighborhood, as well as a new hotel and home for Birkenhead’s Market, while supporting heritage assets, active travel, and community connections.

  • Guiding proposals for over 15 years that will see the delivery of 10,800 new homes within a healthy new community at Barking Riverside – a key greater London brownfield site. As lead consultant, Barton Willmore has worked closely with the public-private partnership client and wider Barking community to secure key transport infrastructure, healthy living principles, social infrastructure, and an attractive new environment for future residents and the wider Barking community.

“Both Stantec and Barton Willmore are passionate about drawing on our shared expertise to deliver sustainable and lasting projects that improve communities around the world. By combining our respective technical and creative capabilities, plus our extensive collective strategic understanding, we believe we can deliver a real step-change to the UK market,” said Iain Painting, Senior Partner, Barton Willmore.

“Stantec’s cultural values also mirror our own, and through comprehensive inter-disciplinary working, we are looking forward to delivering a unique, integrated, and highly attractive workplace for planners and designers, alongside their broad existing teams,” said Mark Sitch, fellow Senior Partner at Barton Willmore. “We look forward to seeing how these integrated teams can transform project solutions for our clients across the UK and beyond.”

Today's announcement marks the most recent in a series of regional acquisition investments by Stantec in the UK market over the past several years, including Peter Brett Associates and ESI Consulting. Upon close, the Barton
Willmore acquisition will bring Stantec’s regional presence to more than 2,500 team members distributed across the UK.

About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve—because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact
Danny Craig
Stantec Media Relations
Ph (949) 923-6085
danny.craig@stantec.com

Investor Contact
Tom McMillan
Stantec Investor Relations
Ph (780) 917-8159
tom.mcmillan@stantec.com

Design with community in mind


Recommended Stories

  • European stocks rally as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied at the start of trade on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Unprepared for U.S. Curve Inversion

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ inflation expectations suggest that U.S. yield-curve inversion is going to take them by surprise, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe U

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Yale professor is keeping tabs on companies still operating in Russia despite Ukraine invasion — and the list includes some household names

    A Yale professor and his research team are keeping tabs on companies that are still operating in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine -- and the list includes many household names.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • Bitcoin jumps after apparent Yellen statement quells U.S. clampdown fears

    (Reuters) -Bitcoin led a rally in cryptocurrencies on Wednesday after what appeared to be a prematurely published U.S. Treasury statement allayed market worries about a sudden tightening of U.S. rules around digital assets. In a statement that briefly appeared on the Treasury website before it was taken down, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a still-pending executive order on virtual currencies from President Joe Biden "calls for a coordinated and comprehensive approach to digital asset policy (that) will support responsible innovation." The U.S. Treasury Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' emailed request for comment about the statement outside of business hours.

  • Best Vanguard Funds Morningstar: Funds Rated 5 Stars

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar 83% or More

    Spring hasn't even sprung, and it's already been a lousy year to be a growth stock investor. Investment bank analysts up and down Wall Street think the growth stock bashing we've seen all year has gone too far. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) shares have fallen 36% so far this year, but Wall Street analysts who follow the cryptocurrency exchange think it can recover in a dramatic fashion.

  • Silver and Gold Explode. How High Can They Go?

    The run in commodities has been stunning. It's not just silver and gold feeling the love, but oil, wheat, aluminum, nickel, soybeans, corn and others. We've been in a supply-shocked super-cycle for this space and the bulls have reaped the rewards.

  • Oil prices have skyrocketed, and this stock could be a huge winner

    Back up the dump truck on Caterpillar, says Jefferies.

  • Euro rises 0.5% against the dollar ahead of ECB

    The euro and other European currencies edged up on Wednesday ahead of this week's central bank meeting and supported by reports that the European Union was discussing joint bond issuance to finance energy and defence spending. After touching a 22-month low on Monday sliding to as much as $1.0806, the euro rose 0.5% on the day to $1.0946 helped by a report citing unnamed officials that said the European Union was discussing joint bond issuance. "European currencies have been under heavy pressures for the past couple of weeks and some of these valuations have begun to look stretched," said Jane Foley, head of FX Strategy at Rabobank in London.

  • Russian oligarchs are famous for purchasing New York condos, but here’s where most Russian-born buyers want a home

    A new analysis from the National Association of Realtors examined the home-buying behavior of Russian-born buyers in an effort to reveal the potential scope of the impact that the European conflict may have on the U.S. housing market. Altogether, Russian buyers accounted for just 0.8% of all foreign buyers who purchased U.S. residential property between April 2015 and March 2021. Florida was the most popular destination for Russian-born buyers, representing 29% of these deals.

  • Russia Set to Ban Commodity Exports Following Western Sanctions

    President Putin’s decree didn’t specify which commodities and countries would be subjected to the export ban.

  • Why Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Popped Tuesday

    Semiconductor stocks, which have been under pressure the past several days, bounced back in a big way Tuesday afternoon. As of 1:15 p.m. ET, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are up 4.3%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is up 5.6%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) rounds out the list with a 5.7% gain. After all, Micron shares shed 17% of their value over the past three weeks.

  • Stocks rebound as EU says it has enough gas for winter

    European stocks opened in the green on Wednesday as investors shrugged off negative sentiment and oil prices rise back above $130 a barrel.

  • Oil prices — and how fast they're moving — threaten to 'wipe out' drivers: Analyst

    With the U.S. now moving to curtail Russian oil imports — and leaning on allies to do the same — it's not just oil's absolute price that has market watchers concerned.

  • CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Surged Today: Is It a Buy?

    The broader market started the week with a brutal sell-off, but the biotech gained ground Monday thanks in part to an interview given by CEO Sam Kulkarni at Cowen's 42nd annual Health Care Conference. Should investors pounce on this biotech stock? Speaking at Cowen's conference, Kulkarni provided updates on CTX001, a treatment for beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease; CTX110, a treatment for malignant tumors; and other aspects of the business.