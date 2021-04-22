U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

Stantec Releases 2020 Sustainability Report—Revenue Aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Increases to 49%

EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, NYSE: STN

Stantec today released its 14th Annual Sustainability Report for the year ended December 31, 2020. The report is compliant with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and includes enhanced ESG metrics aligned to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Stantec also released its 2020 gross revenue aligned with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which increased 7% to $2,334 million (49% of gross revenue) from $2,175 million in 2019 (45% of gross revenue).

“As an industry leader in sustainability, we’re proud of our performance metrics, but we recognize our greater responsibility to push forward with additional action,” said Gord Johnston, Stantec President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are committed to addressing climate change, as showcased by our net-zero operations by 2030 pledge and our sustainable design leadership demonstrated in the project solutions we implement around the globe.”

Released in conjunction with the global observance of Earth Day, Stantec’s Annual Sustainability Report captures several key sustainability initiatives and corporate milestones undertaken within the past year:

  • Building UN SDG Culture & Practice Frameworks – The Company is working within the guidelines of the UN Global Compact to both develop structures and incentives that progress adoption of the goals and also identify opportunities to incorporate SDG tracking mechanisms into company operations.

    For 2020, the firm estimates that 49% of gross revenue was directly aligned to seven separate UN SDGs: No. 6 Clean Water and Sanitation; No. 7 Affordable and Clean Energy; No. 9 Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; No. 11 Sustainable Cities and Communities; No. 13 Climate Action; No. 14 Life Below Water; and No. 15 Life on Land.

    “We fundamentally believe that all stakeholders should have access to information about a company's contributions to the SDGs,” said Ayman Chowdhury, Head of Secretariat, UN Global Compact Network Canada. “We are glad to see Stantec demonstrating transparency and leadership by reporting revenues from projects that support the SDGs and encourage other companies to do the same.”

  • Leading Alongside the UN – To support industrywide sustainable practices in finance, Stantec Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Theresa Jang is a member of the CFO Taskforce for the SDGs—a UN Global Compact sustainable finance program.

  • Equity & Workforce Dynamics – For the second consecutive year, Stantec was named to the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a performance ranking of public companies committed to transparent gender-data reporting and advancing women’s equality in the workplace. Based on five separate areas of data disclosure, the index includes 380 companies spanning 44 countries and 11 sectors of business. Additionally, Stantec formally endorsed the Women’s Empowerment Principles in 2020, a project of the United Nations Global Compact. The Company maintains active involvement with the Global Compact Network Canada on gender equality topics, including Blueprint for Gender Equality Leadership in the Workplace.

  • Forbes Recognition – Within the past year, Forbes named Stantec to its World’s Best Employers list, with the organization placing fifth in the professional services category. The list is compiled by Forbes and Statista, a leading statistics and industry ranking provider, using survey responses from over 160,000 workers across 58 countries. Forbes also recognized Stantec within its America’s Best Employers for Women and Canada’s Best Employers lists.

Complementing various elements of the UN SDG framework, Stantec’s Sustainability Report highlighted project activity in each business operating unit representing the firm’s expertise and impact around the globe.

  • United StatesStantec helped Denver Water redevelop their 34.6-acre (14 hectare) complex to improve efficiency, functionality, security, and safety of their water utility operations. The firm provided design services for the new LEED Platinum, Net-Zero Energy, 100% electric administration building at the heart of the campus, as well as seven additional LEED-certified buildings on site. This transformative project – with Colorado’s first onsite wastewater recycling system in a commercial building – features energy and water conservation measures, biophilic design, onsite solar, and advanced wellness and workplace concepts.

  • United Kingdom Stantec partnered with Yorkshire Water to develop an automated solution to identify highly flammable liquids and septicity risk of catchment assets. The team’s award-winning approach improves assessment accuracy and health and safety. This tool allowed for over 7,000 catchment assessments covering 22,400 miles (36,049 kilometres) of sewer within 18 months.

  • Ethiopia – Stantec designed the award-winning Genale-Dawa 3 Hydropower Project with an installed capacity of 254 megawatts, increasing overall power capacity in Ethiopia by nearly 6%. Not only will this project generate renewable power for this landlocked country the project will also serve as a water reserve and supply water for irrigation of 37,000 acres (15,000 hectares) of crops.

More information on the firm’s sustainable initiatives, projects, and thought leadership can be seen on the company’s website here.

About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve—because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN. Visit us at stantec.com or find us on social media.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the initiatives and projects described above. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a risk that the initiatives and projects described above may be delayed, cancelled, suspended or terminated. This could cause future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this news release. Except as may be required by law, Stantec undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided herein for the purpose of giving information about the initiatives and projects referred to above and their expected impact. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Investor Contact

Media Contact

Tom McMillan

Danny Craig

Stantec Investor Relations

Stantec Media Relations

Ph: 780-917-8159

Ph: 949-923-6085

tom.mcmillan@stantec.com

danny.craig@stantec.com

To subscribe to Stantec’s email news alerts, please fill out the subscription form, which is available on the Contact Information page of the Investors section at Stantec.com.

Design with community in mind


  • Sir James Dyson moves tax residency back to UK

    Relocation follows revelations the billionaire exchanged private text messages with prime minister Boris Johnson over tax issues during the COVID pandemic.

  • Sir James Dyson: From barrows to billions

    One of the most high-profile businessmen in favour of Brexit, Sir James Dyson's biggest idea started with cardboard and sticky tape.

  • New data reassuring for COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy

    One of the largest reports on COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy bolsters evidence that it is safe although the authors say more comprehensive research is needed. The preliminary results are based on reports from over 35,000 U.S. women who received either the Moderna or Pfizer shots while pregnant. None of the women involved received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine, which became available after the study, and is now in limbo as U.S. authorities examine reports of blood clots in a handful of women.

  • Replay: “The Future of Security” with CEOs of Evolv Technology & NewHold Investment

    Metal detectors and security checks may soon be a thing of the past. Evolv Technology, an AI security screening company, already uses its platform at amusement parks, concert halls and stadiums across the country to provide safety for large crowds. IPO Edge and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted fireside chat with Evolv Technology and special […]

  • Chanel loses European court fight in trademark dispute with Huawei

    French luxury house Chanel on Wednesday lost its trademark fight with Huawei Technologies after a top European court said their logos bear no similarity to each other. The dispute dated to 2017 when Huawei sought approval from the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), a trademark body, to register its computer hardware trademark which has two vertical interlocking semi-circles. Privately owned Chanel objected, saying that the design was similar to its registered French logo of two horizontal interlocking semi-circles used for its perfumes, cosmetics, costume jewellery, leather goods and clothing.

  • Top Forecaster Sees Aussie Rising to 85 U.S. Cents by Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The Australian dollar may climb to 85 U.S. cents within a year as commodity prices hold firm and the greenback retreats, according to the currency’s top forecaster.The Aussie is on track to recapture the 80 cents handle in the coming months, with the dollar expected to weaken as U.S. exceptionalism fades, said Ray Attrill at National Australia Bank Ltd., the most accurate Aussie forecaster in the first quarter in Bloomberg rankings.“This is a view heavily contingent on commodity prices remaining firm, risk sentiment holding up, and a related softening in the dollar,” Attrill said.The bets on the Aussie reflect confidence that the global economy is on the mend as commodities ranging from oil to iron ore push higher on signs of a recovery in demand. But not everyone shares that optimism, with asset managers extending short positions on the currency into a fourth week as at mid-April.The Aussie traded around 77 cents on Thursday and last reached the 85 mark in December 2014.The main risk to NAB’s call is if the renewed spike in virus cases “extends to a new infection wave in Europe, which runs ahead of rising vaccination rates and necessitates fresh large-scale economic lockdowns,” Attrill said.“Unless or until this risk eventuates, we continue to view any dips in AUD/USD back to the early April lows beneath 0.76 as buying opportunities,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Pulls Back From Big Figure

    The British pound initially tried to break above the 1.40 level on Tuesday but gave back the initial gains as we may have gotten to that level far too quickly.

  • Asia-Pacific Shares Post Steep Losses as Covid Concerns Weigh on Sentiment

    Reopening plays like airlines fell, with shares of Qantas Airways in Australia dropping 1.7% while ANA Holdings in Japan declined 1.45%.

  • NIO: 'Tesla killer' wants better US-China cooperation

    Electric carmaker NIO is at the forefront of China's effort to dominate the electric vehicle market.

  • Inflation Stalks Emerging Bonds, Push Traders to Seek Refuge

    (Bloomberg) -- As the global economy rebounds and commodity prices hit multi-year highs, emerging-market investors are seeking refuge in the one area that offers protection from inflation concerns.While this year’s global bond rout and the prospect of accelerating inflation have inflicted pain across markets from Brazil to Russia, debt securities that are linked to the pace of consumer-price gains have weathered the storm better than their nominal counterparts.Surging price pressures have long been a scourge eroding the appeal of many developing-market bonds and currencies. Now, data across the world is flashing warning signs again. U.S. inflation figures for March came in higher than estimates, while CPI also picked up in Mexico, Peru, Brazil, South Korea and India due to a surge in energy and food costs. Meanwhile, central banks face pressure to keep rates low to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.“The quickest way for EM policy makers to stimulate the economy is via monetary policy,” said Michael Roche, a strategist at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. “This activity builds inflation expectations, which leads fixed-income investors to seek protection in CPI-linked securities.”Inflation expectations are likely to keep climbing as emerging-market central banks take the lead from the Federal Reserve, Roche said. The Fed has signaled that it will continue with expansionary monetary policy for an extended period. Five-year Treasury breakevens -- a bond-based measure of inflation expectations in the world’s biggest debt market -- have climbed to nearly 2.6%, hovering close to the highest in over a decade.Pace SetterAmong emerging markets, South Africa leads the charge, with five-year breakeven rates above 4.4% on expectations the central bank will fail to contain prices amid rising energy costs. While concern is high, inflation quickened less than forecast in March as underlying pressures remain muted for now. South Africa’s 2033 inflation-linked bonds have gained 6.1% so far this year, handily surpassing the 1.9% loss in equivalent-maturity, nominal bonds.Inflation expectations in Brazil are almost as high, with one-year breakeven rates climbing to 5.1%, the upper bound of the central bank’s target range for 2022, amid increased government spending. As a result, Brazilian inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2030 have weakened just 6.8%, even as their fixed-rate counterparts cratered 9.6%.In Turkey, rising oil prices and a weak currency are set to fuel a surge in consumer costs, even as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- who fired the last central bank chief -- pushes for interest rate cuts. Inflation accelerated to 16.2% in March from 14.6% at the start of the year. Turkish inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2028 have lost 2.1% this year, while the nominal benchmark bonds plunged nearly 21%.In Asia, South Korea’s inflation-adjusted bond yield curve flattened across all tenors, as demand picked up to take into account the potential return of higher consumer prices. Inflation in the North Asian nation returned to its pre-pandemic level in March amid higher oil prices and as consumer demand started to recover.Philippine bonds lost 4.2% this year in nominal terms as inflation breached 4%, the upper end of the central bank’s target, for three straight months on the back of higher food prices.The RisksThere are risks to the strategy. Edwin Gutierrez, a portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London, says that while the trade may hold up for another month or so, food and fuel prices seem to have peaked.“You switch out of fixed-rate paper into linkers and you lock in some big losses,” Guttierez said. “It’s a bit late for the trade.”Gennadiy Goldberg, a rates strategist at TD Securities in New York, also stresses the need to be watchful.If inflation doesn’t materialize, “we could see some investors taking profit on their inflation hedge and that could lead the move to reverse” later this year, he said.For the moment though, with inflation fears on the rise across the world, investors may still look for a hedge.“We’ll continue to see some strength in the near-term” in inflation-linked bonds, Goldberg said. “Markets are betting loose central bank policy, pent-up demand, and accelerating growth expectations will create a perfect storm for inflation.”(Adds performance of Asian bonds in ninth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Binance’s Tesla, Coinbase Stock Tokens Under Scrutiny From UK Regulator: Report

    The Financial Conduct Authority is working with Binance to “understand the product,” according to the FT.

  • Lagging rivals, Renault sales fall for fifth straight quarter

    PARIS (Reuters) -Renault's sales fell for a fifth straight quarter as the French carmaker struggled to shrug off the fallout from the pandemic without a major presence in booming Chinese markets and a global shortage of electronic chips hit production. Under Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo, who took the reins last July, Renault is looking to produce fewer cars and focus on those with higher margins, a strategy that is starting to bear some fruit. Renault, which also makes Dacia and Lada cars and has a financing business, said sales were up 4.4% when stripping out currency and other effects.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Plenty of Room to Upside if Buyers Successfully Defend $1788.50

    The direction of the June Comex gold market on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the major 50% level at $1788.50.

  • U.S. dollar losses bounce after Canada tips toward higher rates

    A U.S. dollar rebound against major currencies was interrupted on Wednesday after Canada's central bank signaled it could start an interest rate hike in 2022 and reduced the scope of its asset-buying program. The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six major peers, turned down after the announcement from the Bank of Canada and was off by 0.1% in late afternoon (1946 GMT) in New York after having been up as much as 0.24% for the day.

  • China Considers Supporting Huarong With Central Bank Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- China is considering a plan that would see the central bank assume more than 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) of assets from China Huarong Asset Management Co., helping the state-owned company clean up its balance sheet and refocus on its core business of managing distressed debt, people familiar with the matter said.Under a proposal that’s still being finalized and could change, a unit of the People’s Bank of China would assume assets from some of Huarong’s unprofitable operations, the people said, asking not to identified as the discussions are private. Further details on how the arrangement would work couldn’t immediately be learned.Separately, China Huarong International Holdings Ltd., the offshore unit that issues or guarantees most of Huarong’s dollar bonds, is in the process of transferring distressed assets worth tens of billions of yuan into a separate offshore entity called China Huarong Overseas Investment Holding Co., one of the people said. The move is aimed at improving the financial health of China Huarong International, the group’s main link to overseas funding, the person said.Bloomberg has previously reported that Huarong proposed an overhaul plan to Chinese regulators that would involve offloading its money-losing, non-core businesses.If the PBOC proposal comes to fruition, it would mark a significant show of government support for a company that has faced intense investor scrutiny after missing a deadline to report earnings at the end of March. Speculation about a looming debt restructuring sent Huarong’s dollar bonds to record lows last week, stoking fears of market contagion and prompting some investors to reconsider assumptions about implicit government guarantees that have underpinned China’s credit market for decades. Huarong’s bonds have swung wildly in recent days amid conflicting signals about the company’s fate.While the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said last week that Huarong was operating normally and had ample liquidity, authorities have remained quiet about whether the government will offer any financial support. It’s unclear whether Chinese regulators have given Huarong any specific guidance related to its offshore bonds.The PBOC said it couldn’t immediately comment when contacted by Bloomberg on Wednesday. The CBIRC and Huarong didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.“The news suggests that the central government is examining options to provide bail-out solutions to Huarong,” said Dan Wang, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence in Hong Kong. “The potential involvement of the PBOC, which is experienced in handling distressed financial institutions, also gives the market more hope that the Huarong saga will be dealt with in an orderly way that is less likely to incur losses for offshore bondholders.”The company’s 4.5% perpetual bond gained 6.4 cents on the dollar to 79.8 cents on Wednesday, while its 3.75% dollar bond due in 2022 climbed 5 cents to 87.7 cents.With nearly 1.6 trillion yuan of liabilities and a vast web of connections with other financial institutions, Huarong is among China’s most systemically important companies outside the nation’s state-owned banks. It’s also majority-owned by China’s finance ministry, making it a closely watched barometer of the government’s willingness to backstop debt of troubled state-owned enterprises.Policy makers have been trying to dial back support for unprofitable SOEs to reduce moral hazard in recent years, but they’ve yet to allow a default by a company controlled by the central government. While Chinese SOEs reneged on a record 79.5 billion yuan of local bonds in 2020, most of the defaulters were linked to regional governments and none were considered as systemically important as Huarong.Worries about the company’s fate have been most acute among offshore bondholders, in part because most of Huarong’s dollar debt contains a form of credit protection called a keepwell agreement that has yet to be fully tested in court. It’s unclear whether Huarong would be compelled to make good on more than $20 billion in dollar bonds if its offshore units -- especially China Huarong International -- were unable to repay.Huarong and China’s three other main bad-debt managers have nearly $50 billion in outstanding dollar bonds, or about 8% of China’s overseas investment-grade credit market, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Huarong is the third largest Chinese financial issuer in international markets, according to S&P Global Ratings.The plan being discussed for Huarong has some similarities with the one enacted for troubled Chinese lender Bank of Jinzhou Co. in 2020. Two state-run entities, including one backed by the PBOC, injected 12.1 billion yuan of capital into the bank and assumed 150 billion of its distressed assets. The support package was widely viewed as an attempt to minimize ripple effects on the financial system, after authorities jolted markets in 2019 by seizing control of Baoshang Bank Co. and forcing some corporate creditors to take haircuts.Among the other Huarong measures under consideration by regulators is the transfer of the Chinese government’s stake from the finance ministry to a unit of the nation’s sovereign wealth fund that has more experience resolving debt risks, a person familiar with the matter said in mid-April. Regulators have held several meetings to discuss Huarong’s fate, people familiar have said.The PBOC plan is the latest development in a saga that has enthralled China watchers since 2018, when Huarong’s then-chairman Lai Xiaomin was accused of bribery in one of the country’s biggest-ever financial scandals. Under Lai, who was executed earlier this year, Huarong moved far beyond its original mandate of helping banks dispose of bad debt. The company raised billions of dollars from offshore bondholders and expanded into everything from trust companies to securities trading and illiquid investments.Despite Huarong’s history of mismanagement, some market observers have said the costs of allowing the company to suffer a major default probably outweigh the benefits.“We see little for the government to gain in letting such a major crisis happen in an effort to eliminate moral hazard in SOEs,” Citigroup Inc. analysts including Eric Ollom wrote in a recent research report. “A financial crisis would likely result in a return to substantial monetary stimulus to counter any financial instability. The more likely policy outcome seems to be to remind investors of these risks but keep the fallout well contained.”(Adds analyst quote and bond reaction in eighth and 9th paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Biofacturing’ Firm Zymergen Raises $500 Million in Expanded IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Zymergen Inc., which uses biological processes to manufacture chemicals, raised $500 million in an upsized initial public offering priced at the top of a marketed range.The company sold 16.13 million shares Wednesday for $31 each, according to a statement. It had marketed 13.6 million shares for $28 to $31.Zymergen has market value of about $3 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Including employee stock options, that valuation rises to more than $3.2 billion.Everyville, California-based Zymergen, which calls itself a “biofacturing” company, uses microorganisms to create the biomolecules that are key ingredients in the products it’s developing, according to its filings.In December, it launched its first product, an optical film designed for display touch sensors in personal electronic devices and other applications, according to its filings. The company said it has 10 other products in development, including a film for flexible electronic screens, an insect repellent and a fertilizer.The company had a 2020 net loss of $262 million on revenue of $13 million, most of it from research and development service agreements.The offering was led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol under the symbol ZY.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Greensill lender Credit Suisse suffers 'unacceptable' loss

    Credit Suisse raises $2bn to shore up its finances as regulators widen a probe into the Swiss bank.

  • Pernod Ricard eyes 10% full-year profit growth after sales beat forecasts

    Pernod Ricard said on Thursday it expected 10% organic profit growth in fiscal year 2020/21 after strong demand in its key U.S. and Chinese markets helped the French spirits group beat third quarter sales forecasts. The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac expected sales to accelerate in the fourth quarter as bars and restaurants gradually reopen, though travel retail is expected to remain subdued due to limited passenger traffic. That performance marked a return to sales growth after the previous two quarters showed a decline.

  • Covid-19 vaccines aren’t making any money for Johnson & Johnson

    Johnson & Johnson is producing the Covid-19 vaccine on a not-for-profit model.

  • Commercial-Property Loan Defaults Surge 44% on U.K. Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of troubled real-estate loans in the U.K. has surged to the highest since the global financial crisis after the past year’s series of lockdowns pummeled borrowers that own business properties.Defaults on commercial-property debt rose to 4.6% last year from 3.2% in 2019, a near 44% jump, according to a survey conducted by the Business School, part of the University of London. That pushed the total of under-performing loans -- including those in default or where one or more of the terms have been breached -- to 8.6% of all outstanding loans, the survey found.U.K. landlords have been temporarily banned from evicting companies that fail to pay rent since the coronavirus pandemic began, a measure that’s hit retail and hospitality owners particularly hard. That’s accelerated the plunge in brick and mortar store values, pushing up the relative indebtedness of some properties and breaching some of their loan agreements.“For those of us at the coalface of commercial real-estate lending, 2020 was an incredibly challenging year,” Neil Odom-Haslett, President of the Association of Property Lenders, said in a statement accompanying the report.The pandemic also caused a 23% drop in the volume of new lending from a year earlier as banks shied away from new business in the face of deep uncertainty over property values. And those loans that were written were more expensive, with borrowing costs rising for everything but warehouses.Loan margins for even the best stores are now at record highs, increasing by 82 basis points compared to a year earlier. Borrowing costs for lower-quality shops are at their highest since 2012, the survey found.“We predict that real-estate lending will become more expensive and require further capital for borrowers across the next two to five years,” report author Nicole Lux said in the statement.(Adds chart, detail on borrowing costs in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.