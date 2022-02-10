U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,512.85
    -74.33 (-1.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,274.54
    -493.52 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,245.24
    -245.13 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,071.89
    -11.61 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.60
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.90
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1456
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0190
    +0.0900 (+4.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3588
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8740
    +0.3490 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,829.06
    +452.02 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.51
    +14.33 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

Stanton Chase International Announces Appointment of Stuart Glassman as Executive Search Director

Stanton Chase
·2 min read

BALTIMORE, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global executive search firm Stanton Chase International announced that Stuart Glassman, a proven retained search professional with more than 25 years of executive leadership experience, has joined the Stanton Chase Mid-Atlantic office in Baltimore as a Director.

Former International Chairman and current Managing Director Mickey Matthews remarked, “I’m delighted to welcome Stuart to the Stanton Chase global team. Stuart’s deep consultative search experience combined with his broad business background and client leadership expertise will make him an immediate asset to both our domestic and international teams and clients.”

Glassman has completed numerous C-level and direct report leadership team assignments across a broad spectrum of industry segments and functional roles. He brings strong strategic and problem-solving skills, as well as a proven track record of hiring diversified talent that adds lasting value to his clients’ businesses.

Glassman will bring his expertise to Stanton Chase Practice Group verticals including Consumer Products and Services, Industrial and Technology.

“I am excited and privileged to join Stanton Chase and work for a top 10 global firm with an amazingly talented and passionate team of search professionals,” said Glassman. “I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues and bringing my understanding of clients’ business needs and culture to Stanton Chase.”

Prior to joining Stanton Chase, Glassman was Senior Vice President and Practice Leader with a national boutique executive search firm. As a member of the their leadership team, he was the firm’s top producer, successfully completing numerous national C-level and direct report searches for several category leading clients.

For more information about Stanton Chase, visit: stantonchase.com
For more information about Stuart Glassman, visit: https://www.stantonchase.com/consultant/stuart-glassman/

Contact:

Katarina Weber
Katarina.Weber@BuchananPR.com
610.937.4094


Recommended Stories

  • Village Farms International Appoints Business Leader and Capital Markets Veteran Ann Gillin Lefever as Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs

    Village Farms International, Inc. ("Village Farms" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VFF) today announced the appointment of Ann Gillin Lefever to the position of Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs, reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Ms. Gillin Lefever will be responsible for overseeing investor relations, providing guidance on strategy, growth (including potential mergers and acquisitions) and risk, and leading internal comm

  • Kroger names two new top executives

    Kroger Co. has named two new high-ranking executives to replace retiring leaders, including one who recently ran its Cincinnati store division.

  • Activist investors to nominate new Kohl's board members, suggest Kohl's visited Amazon

    Activist investor group Macellum Advisors GP LLC has named the slate of 10 board members that it will nominate at Kohl's Corp.'s next investor day, scheduled for March 7, including Stacy Hawkins, a Rutgers Law School educator and diversity consultant; Jeffrey Kantor, former Macy's Inc. executive with 40 years of retail experience; and Perry Mandarino, co-head of investment banking, head of restructuring and senior managing director of B. Riley Securities, Inc. In a lengthy letter, Macellum Manag

  • Diebold Nixdorf names Octavio Marquez its new president and CEO

    Diebold Nixdorf Inc. on Thursday named Octavio Marquez the company's next president and chief executive officer, replacing current CEO Gerrard Schmid. At that time, Marquez also will join Diebold Nixdorf's board of directors. Based in Hudson, Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) is provides technology services that target the financial and retail industries.

  • Scandal-plagued Credit Suisse keeps skeletons hidden after board buries key report

    The Swiss lender cited “legal complexities” for not revealing findings into fiduciary debacle over $10 billion Greensill supply-chain financing fund.

  • We Energies, Wells Fargo set March office reopenings, other employers eye April

    WEC Energy Group and Wells Fargo are leading a trend of area employers who delayed return-to-office plans after the holidays and now want employees on site by spring — and the Medical College of Wisconsin’s Dr. John Raymond Sr. calls such plans reasonable.

  • SILVER MOUNTAIN WELCOMES TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS AND APPOINTS DIRECTOR OF EXPLORATION

    Silver Mountain Resources Inc. ("Silver Mountain" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Mrs. Victoria Vargas and Mr. Bryan Coates to the Silver Mountain board of directors (the "Board") as Independent Non-Executive Directors. In addition, the Company has appointed Mr. Torsten Danne to the role of Director of Exploration.

  • Pfizer eyes $100B year on pandemic boon for 2022

    The pandemic has been transformational for many businesses, but few can boast near-global domination the way Pfizer (PFE) can. The Pfizer/BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine accounts for 70% of all doses in the U.S. and E.U., as of February 5, according to CEO Albert Bourla Tuesday.

  • Laid-off Peloton staffers crash new CEO's all-hands meeting: report

    Laid-off Peloton staffers crashed an all-hands meeting on Wednesday that was used to introduce the new CEO of the company, three people familiar with the situation told CNBC.The company announced Tuesday that former Netflix and Spotify tech executive Barry McCarthy would take over the company while 2,800 employees would lose their jobs. Former CEO John Foley was in the meeting to introduce McCarthy when the messaging function got flooded with...

  • Activist Increases Pressure on Kohl’s With Board Nominees

    Kohl's reacted strongly to Macellum Advisors attempt to overhaul the retailer's board of directors.

  • Vext Announces Appointment of Highly Experienced Global Executive and Director Mark W. Opzoomer to the Company's Board of Directors

    Vext Science, Inc. ("Vext" or the "Company") (CSE: VEXT) (OTCQX: VEXTF), a cannabinoid brand leader based in Arizona, leveraging its core expertise in extraction, manufacturing, cultivation and marketing to build a profitable multi-state footprint, today announced that Mark W. Opzoomer, a highly experienced global executive and director, has been appointed to the Company's board of directors effective immediately. Mr. Opzoomer is currently Managing Director at Bond Capital Partners, a mid-market

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of O3 Mining Inc. (CVE:OIII) Shares?

    The big shareholder groups in O3 Mining Inc. ( CVE:OIII ) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company...

  • Shareholders Will Probably Be Cautious Of Increasing Forward Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FORD) CEO Compensation At The Moment

    The underwhelming performance at Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD ) recently has probably not pleased...

  • Credit Suisse vice chair faces re-election opposition -FT

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse Vice Chair Severin Schwan will face opposition from some major shareholders if he stands for re-election to the board of the embattled Swiss bank in April, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The FT said the investors were concerned about Schwan leading pharmaceuticals and diagnostics group Roche, where he is chief executive, while at the same time acting as the vice-chair of Switzerland's second largest bank. Some investors, who were among the 10 biggest shareholders in Credit Suisse, said they will try to block any move to extend the tenure Schwan, who has been vice chair at the bank since April 2017, the FT said, without naming them.

  • Federal Reserve Bank of Boston gets new leader in Susan Collins

    A new face is coming to the Federal Reserve’s top brass, as the central bank’s outpost in Boston announced that economist Susan Collins will be taking on the top job as president.

  • Analyst Report: Wells Fargo & Company

    Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company is split into four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

  • Fordham names first woman and first layperson as president

    Fordham University, a Jesuit institution in New York, has named its new president, Tania Tetlow. Tetlow broke the same two barriers in her previous job, serving since 2018 as president of Loyola University New Orleans, a 110-year-old Jesuit university. Tetlow was unanimously elected Thursday as Fordham’s next president and will start July 1, Fordham Board of Trustees Chairman Robert Daleo said in a news release.

  • Enphase Energy stock soars after big profit beat; CFO to retire for personal reasons

    Shares of Enphase Energy Inc. soared 18.4% toward a five-week high in premarket trading Wednesday, after the energy technology company reported fourth-quarter profit that was well above expectations and record revenue, while also saying Chief Financial Officer Eric Branderiz will retire after about four years with the company for personal reasons. Branderiz, who joined the company in 2018, will be succeeded as CFO by Mandy Yang, who is currently Chief Accounting Officer, effective Feb. 15. Late

  • Macellum nominates 10 to retailer Kohl's board

    Activist investment firm Macellum Advisors GP LLC said on Thursday that it is seeking to take control of retailer Kohl's Corp's board and has nominated 10 directors. Macellum, led by Jonathan Duskin, has criticized Kohl's for not doing enough to improve its business and has publicly called for the company to consider putting itself up for sale. He also criticized the company for rejecting two takeover offers and for having adopted a defense tactic to prevent a hostile takeover.

  • Impinj promotes engineering EVP to chief operating officer

    Hussein Mecklai is the Seattle-based company's first COO since Eric Brodersen stepped down in March 2020. At the time, the company said it didn't plan to replace him.