U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,902.16
    +71.31 (+1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,555.40
    +482.79 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,609.12
    +249.08 (+2.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.15
    +50.73 (+2.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.25
    -0.35 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.00
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    -0.08 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0245
    +0.0095 (+0.93%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9950
    +0.0350 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2014
    +0.0062 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.9200
    -0.2020 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,816.73
    +484.23 (+2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    514.16
    +18.31 (+3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,294.16
    +70.92 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Stanton Optical Gears up for Back-to-School Season with Family-Friendly Eyewear Promotions

·3 min read

Leading Optical Retailer Offers New Value-Added Deals to Help Parents and Kids Kick Off the 2022 School Year with Stylish Eyewear

PALM SPRINGS, Fla., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanton Optical, leading retail brand of Now Optics offering accessible and affordable eye care and eyewear, is celebrating back-to-school season with new family-friendly deals and promotions. The full-service retail eye care center will offer promotions on prescription eyewear; top brand contact lenses; and kids' specials on Disney, DC and Marvel frames.

Stanton Optical Logo (PRNewsfoto/Now Optics)
Stanton Optical Logo (PRNewsfoto/Now Optics)

From July 24 to September 3, Stanton Optical will be offering Free Kids Glasses including polycarbonate lenses and Eye Exam with the purchase of any prescription eyeglasses. Other offers include an Acuvue Oasys 6 Month Supply (two 12-Packs) and an eye exam for $125 or an Acuvue Oasys for Astigmatism 6 Month Supply (four 6-packs) and Eye Exam for $150. The brand is also offering a special deal to buy 3 pairs of Blue Blocker Glasses for $39 and is also offering 50% off lenses with the purchase of any Disney, DC or Marvel frames.

For this back-to-school shopping season, Stanton Optical locations in the U.S are offering kids a wide assortment of fun, colorful and affordable eyewear products that fit every budget and style. This includes their line of color-changing frames called Color Rays. Kids can enjoy the novelty of having two looks for the price of one when they step outdoors in the sun and their frames change into a different color. Featuring popular colors like Sky Blue to Green, Pink to Purple, and Teal to Navy Blue, these frames are designed for kids ages 6-12 and qualify for the Buy One Get One Free promotion.

The brand will also offer popular character-themed frames with inspired designs from Disney and Marvel geared toward ages 4-10 for an attractive price. For example, character-themed eyeglasses feature Frozen with blue snowflakes in the inside of the arms and Spiderman with a Spiderman detail at the outside of the arms. These frames qualify shoppers to 50% off lenses after purchasing a pair. The character-themed glasses will also include a complementary glow-in-the-dark, character-branded case and microfiber cloth for cleaning.

"In light of this difficult economic year, Stanton Optical is committed help families kick off the new school year with stylish eyewear and quality eyecare services through these value-added deals," said Daniel Stanton, CEO of Now Optics, parent company of Stanton Optical. "From annual eye exams to blue light blocker glasses, these back-to-school promotions will help parents and kids take care of all their eyecare needs within any budget. Since many families have multiple members needing prescription glasses, we thought it was important to offer a free kids' glasses with any prescription glasses."

The launch of these new back-to-school deals and promotions falls right in line with Now Optics' mission to make eyecare easy and more accessible for all. For convenience, most Stanton Optical stores offer same day eye exams, walk-ins and same day service. You can get an eye exam and your single vision glasses all made the same day due to onsite labs. They accept most insurance; offer Buy Now, Pay Later options; and even without insurance, eye exams are free with the purchase of eyeglasses.

For more information about the brands, and ongoing Back-to-School specials, visit www.stantonoptical.com.

ABOUT NOW OPTICS:

Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation's fastest growing, full-service retail eye care centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with over 250 corporate and franchise locations in 28 states while delivering affordable eye health and eyewear solutions. The company consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday and was ranked #3 on Entrepreneur's list of Top New Franchises in 2021. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at myeyelabfranchise.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanton-optical-gears-up-for-back-to-school-season-with-family-friendly-eyewear-promotions-301589325.html

SOURCE Now Optics

Recommended Stories

  • Ryan acquires Dallas-based property tax firm, hits record-breaking deal volume in 2022

    Dallas-based Ryan has acquired a property tax company in its seventh transaction of 2022, marking a record-breaking number of deals for the firm in a single year. Ryan bought Paradigm Tax Group, also based in Dallas, to expand its property tax practice, which makes up more than one-third of its business. The deal adds to the firm’s property tax workforce of about 1,000 employees across the country.

  • Large Cap Funds - 20 Best Large-Cap Stock Funds

    Top-Rated Large-Cap Mutual Funds as of 6/30/22 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) Port Street Quality Growth Inst A+ (B+) Ariel Global Investor A+ (B-) Invesco US Managed Volatility R6 ...

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – The British Pound Continues to Break Higher

    The British pound has broken above the ¥165 level to show signs of life again. At this point, it looks like we will eventually try to get to the highs.

  • U.S. stocks open higher as earnings reports roll in

    U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday despite a spate of mixed corporate earnings reports which stoked fears about slowing economic growth following news of a hiring slowdown at Apple. The S&P 500 advanced 40 points, or 1%, to 3,869. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 210 points, or 0.7%, to 31,286. The Nasdaq Composite added 150 points, or 1.3%, to `11,513. Stocks finished lower on Monday after trading higher earlier in the session as reports of a hiring slowdown at Apple added to fears ab

  • ‘Hot inflation is over.’ Here’s where what that means for investors, says this portfolio manager.

    There is light at the end of the tunnel on inflation, says portfolio manager Thomas H. Kee Jr. Here's where the investment sweet spot will likely be.

  • Banks Are Strong Financially. Why Earnings Don’t Reflect It.

    Last year’s earnings were inflated as banks released billions of dollars they had earmarked for soured loans---and capital markets activity was high.

  • Blockchain firm executes Russia's first digital asset deal with palladium

    Russian blockchain firm Atomyze has launched the first digital token backed by palladium produced by Nornickel, it said on Monday. Atomyze was the first Russian firm to receive approval to exchange digital assets in February, while the central bank has long voiced scepticism about cryptocurrencies. "The emergence of Russia's first industrial token marks the entry of the Russian economy into a new period - the era of tokenisation," businessman Vladimir Potanin said in a statement of his Interros Holding, one of Atomyze's investors and the largest shareholder at metals producer Nornickel.

  • Chinese Lithium Giant Pulls EVs Deeper Into Forced Labor Glare

    (Bloomberg) -- A lithium producer for carmakers including BMW AG and Tesla Inc. is beginning work to assess battery metals projects in Xinjiang, deepening links between electric vehicle supply chains and a region at the heart of human-rights allegations against China. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star a

  • How Good a Deal Is an Indexed Annuity?

    Indexed annuities promise higher interest than fixed annuities and less risk than variable ones. But be sure you know how your returns will be calculated.

  • First Mover Americas: BTC Holds $22K and ETH Takes Center Stage Again

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for July 19, 2022.

  • Royal Caribbean to buy Endeavor cruise ship at 'significantly below' construction cost

    Shares of Royal Caribbean Group hiked up 2.7% in premarket trading Monday, after the cruise operator said it received court approval to buy the "ultra-luxury" cruise ship Endeavor for $275 million. The company said the purchase was being made "significantly below" the cost of construction, with the purchase fully financed through a 15-year term loan. The ship, which was originally delivered to Crystal Cruises in 2021, will be renamed Silver Endeavour when it officially joins the fleet of Royal C

  • All Eyes on Europe +Oil+ FOREX ( EUR & RNBZ new repo facility)

    Overall the robust US data on Friday eased concerns about an imminent recession but is also unlikely to mount an additional case for a 100 bp Fed hike.

  • Vodafone New Zealand Sells Mobile Tower Assets for $1.1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Vodafone New Zealand is selling its mobile-phone tower assets to investment firms for NZ$1.7 billion ($1.1 billion). Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskPakistan’s Khan Demands Early Polls After By-Election WinChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer LoansTogether with shareholders Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management, Vodafone’s passive mobile tower as

  • Inter Milan boss and Suning founder's son Steven Zhang liable for US$255 million in landmark verdict against China's keepwell undertakings

    The scion of one of China's largest e-commerce retailers and the president of the Italian football club Inter Milan has lost a court case in Hong Kong, making him liable for US$255 million (HK$2 billion) of debt. Zhang Kangyang, also known as Steven, was sued by creditors last August to recover US$255 million of loans and a defaulted bond that he guaranteed, pledges that he subsequently reneged, citing forgery and ignorance. The Hong Kong High Court found for the creditors' representative China

  • A Strong U.S. Dollar Raises Risks for Everyone

    “The dollar’s relentless strength at this point is a time bomb for global financial markets and the economy,” writes Rosenberg Research founder David Rosenberg.

  • What to Expect When IBM Reports Earnings Monday

    International Business Machines is scheduled to report their latest quarterly numbers to shareholders and analysts after the close of trading Monday. What do the charts and indicators look like? Let's check.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    This week's economic calendar includes several U.S. housing-market data releases and a pair of monetary policy decisions from abroad.

  • Five-member credit committee established to liquidate Three Arrows Capital

    A creditors committee to liquidate the bankrupt, Singapore-based cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) was established at a meeting on Monday and comprised Digital Currency Group, Voyager, CoinList, Blockchain.com, and Matrixport, according to a document published the same day on the Three Arrows bankruptcy website. See related article: 3AC crypto contagion spreads to Blockchain.com: […]

  • Apple Sued In Massive Antitrust Class Action Lawsuit Related To Apple Pay

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been slapped with a massive antitrust class-action lawsuit, accusing the company of illegally profiting from payment card issuers through its Apple Pay policies. The class action lawsuit was submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. AAPL is reportedly violating federal antitrust law by collecting up to $1 billion annually, according to lawyers at Hagens Berman and Sperling & Slater. Also Read: What's Going On With Apple Stock Today

  • Halliburton Posts Strongest Earnings in Years. Its Shares Rise.

    Halliburton reported second quarter earnings per share of 49 cents from $5.1 billion in sales. Wall Street was looking for EPS of 45 cents and $4.7 billion in sales.