Stanton Optical Opens New Stores in Fresno Area

·2 min read

Focused on Affordable and Accessible Eye Care, New Businesses to Serve Optical Needs of the Community

FRESNO, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanton Optical, a leading full-service optical retailer offering accessible and affordable eye care and eyewear, has opened its newest location in Fresno on July 11, after opening two locations earlier in May. Located at 940 W. Henderson Avenue in the Porterville area; 1561 W. Pachelo Boulevard in the Los Banos area; and 1489 W. Lacey Boulevard in the Hanford area, these new stores mark Stanton Optical's over 100 locations overall.

Stanton Optical Logo
Stanton Optical Logo

"We look forward to bringing affordable and convenient eyecare solutions to the Fresno area," said Daniel Stanton, CEO of Now Optics. "Our continued growth allows us to provide a positive impact for the people of Fresno, with both our products and services, as well as the job opportunities our new locations can provide in their local communities."

Under the leadership of founder and CEO Daniel Stanton, Stanton Optical is a retail brand of Now Optics, which also includes optical franchise My Eyelab. Now Optics has led the optical industry in ocular telehealth by leveraging proprietary innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable and convenient eye exams, eyeglasses, and contact lenses. Tapping into its national network of affiliated doctors, to date the company has conducted more than 2 million telehealth eye exams.

On top of that, an assortment of over 3,000 unique frames to fit both style and budgets, guided by our knowledgeable and friendly staff, allows consumers the ultimate eye care experience. For convenience, Stanton Optical in Fresno accepts both same day appointments and walk-ins for eye exams and offers two pairs of glasses including the cost of an eye exam, starting at just $79. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped Stanton Optical's customers, as its proprietary telehealth technology minimizes the risk without compromising quality eye care.

Hours for the new stores in Fresno are Monday – Saturday from 9AM-7PM. Sundays - Closed. For more information or to schedule an appointment go to www.stantonoptical.com or call (559) 628-2515.

ABOUT NOW OPTICS:
Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation's fastest growing, full-service retail optical centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with over 250 corporate and franchise locations in 28 states while delivering affordable eye health solutions. The company consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday and was ranked #11 on Entrepreneur's list of Top New Franchises in 2020. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at myeyelabfranchise.com.

SOURCE Now Optics

