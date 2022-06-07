U.S. markets closed

Staples Canada acquires Canadian office supplies dealers Denis Office Supplies and Furniture and Supreme Basics

·4 min read

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Staples Canada ULC, The Working and Learning Company, through its business-to-business division Staples Professional Inc. announces the acquisition of two Canadian office supplies dealers, Denis Office Supplies and Furniture and Supreme Basics.

Staples Canada acquires Canadian office supplies dealers Denis Office Supplies and Furniture and Supreme Basics (CNW Group/Staples Canada ULC)
Staples Canada acquires Canadian office supplies dealers Denis Office Supplies and Furniture and Supreme Basics (CNW Group/Staples Canada ULC)

Founded in 1972, Denis Office Supplies and Furniture services business customers throughout Quebec, Ontario, and Atlantic Canada through its network of stores/showrooms and Fulfillment Centres. Supreme Basics services business customers in the Prairies and Ontario with specialty office supplies and educational products. Both companies differentiate themselves with an outstanding commitment to customer service.

"We are pleased to partner with Denis and Supreme to bring together three exceptional Canadian brands to amplify the way we support businesses across the country," said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada. "In working together, we will strengthen and grow our product and services offering, while continuing to provide the exceptional customer service that our brands are known for."

The acquisitions are part of an ongoing strategy to continually improve support for businesses across Canada. This acquisition will allow Staples to expand its product and service offering in Print and Marketing, Technology, Facilities and Commercial Furniture to Denis Office Supplies and Furniture and Supreme Basics customers. Staples Professional customers will benefit from an expanded assortment of Education and Legal products from Denis and Supreme.

"We are excited to provide customers with an unparalleled product and services assortment to support them when, how and where they want to meet us," said Michelle Micuda, President, Staples Professional. "This partnership reaffirms our commitment to our customers to provide the deep expertise and exceptional customer service that they have come to expect."

The acquisition will also expand the supply chain for the three brands with an expanded delivery and furniture installation network, broadening the ability to reach more customers effectively and efficiently.

"This is a great opportunity for our teams to offer more products and services to our valued customers, while creating winning conditions for our employees that will continue to ensure their  success," said Jean-Guy Robillard, Vice President of Operations, Denis Office Supplies and Furniture. "Our customers will benefit from the additional support and resources that our combined resources will provide."

About Staples Canada 
Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands that support business customers, Staples Preferred for small businesses and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as six co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Staples Canada is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Denis Office Supplies and Furniture
Denis Office Supplies and Furniture is a family owned business founded in 1972 and is proud to be the largest independent supplier of office supplies and furniture in Canada. Through its purchasing power, Denis offers the best prices in the market to its corporate customers, who also benefit from a personalized "Triangle of Service" structure that's composed of a knowledgeable customer service representative, an experienced corporate account manager and a dedicated delivery driver. For more information on Denis Office Supplies and Furniture, visit denis.ca.

About Supreme Basics
Supreme Basics is a family-owned company proudly serving Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario since 1974. It has become an industry leader in office supplies and furniture, as well as learning products, legal products and wholesale distribution. Supreme Basics serves its customers with a commitment to integrity, respect and trust to ensure the best possible service. These values allow Supreme Basics to maintain its vision to be the company of choice for its customers and employees. To learn more about Supreme Basics, visit supremebasics.com.

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/07/c7767.html

