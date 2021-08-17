U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,452.37
    -27.34 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,382.42
    -242.98 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,659.08
    -134.69 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,174.48
    -28.94 (-1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.46
    +0.17 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.70
    -6.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    -0.20 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    -0.0047 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2620
    +0.0050 (+0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    -0.0085 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5130
    +0.2330 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,171.28
    -223.93 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.79
    -9.56 (-0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,180.35
    +26.37 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Staples Canada launches 16th annual Staples for Education fundraiser to help students head back to school with the essentials they need to be successful

·3 min read

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - With the first day of school just a few weeks away, Staples Canada has launched its annual Staples for Education fundraiser to help eliminate barriers to education, giving students the right start and helping them succeed in the new school environment. Now in its sixteenth year, the back to school program has raised more than $15 million for students in need, thanks to the generosity of Staples Canada customers.

"Thousands of students across Canada are getting ready for a new school year and, together with our charity partners, we want to make sure that all children have the right start with the tools and nourishment they need to be successful," said David Boone, Chief Executive Officer of Staples Canada. "Staples for Education is our way of giving back to the local communities we serve and supporting students in achieving success."

The fundraiser pairs Staples locations with local charities and community groups that help distribute school supplies, technology, and breakfast programs to Canadian students. From August 14 to September 19, customers shopping in-store and online at staples.ca can donate to the effort.

Staples for Education has partnered with the following charitable organizations this year:

  • Ontario stores will fundraise for Kiwanis International: Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time. Each community has different needs, and Kiwanis empowers members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance.

  • Quebec and Eastern Canada stores will fundraise for Breakfast Club of Canada: The Club provides much more than breakfast: its approach is based on commitment, self-esteem and capacity development using an optimal formula adapted to local needs. Breakfast Club of Canada helps feed more than 280,000 children in over 2,000 schools and organizations across the country.

  • Western Canada stores will fundraise for Boys and Girls Club of Canada, United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada, Salvation Army and others.

To learn more about Staples for Education, visit staples.ca/supplydrive.

About Staples Canada
Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its over 300 locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands that support business customers, Staples Preferred for small businesses and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as five co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Staples Canada is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/17/c7076.html

Recommended Stories

  • 15 Genius Things I Learned at Lunch With Warren Buffett

    In 2008, the managing partner and principal of Aquamarine Capital, Guy Spier, and his colleague Mohnish Pabrai got the rare opportunity to attend a charity lunch with famed investor Warren Buffett....

  • Here are all the businesses offering discounts for vaccinated people

    Asda, lasminute.com, and National Express are amongst the latest company’s to join the incentive

  • Franklin Templeton's Tom Deane, Recognized by Firm's Charity Partner As a 2021 Volunteer of the Year.

    Congratulations to Franklin Templeton’s Tom Deane, who was recognized by Junior Achievement of Northern California (JA) as a 2021 Volunteer of the Year. The award recognizes contributions made to i...

  • Haiti's troubled history may slow aid to earthquake victims

    Humanitarian aid is flowing into Haiti following Saturday’s deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake. However, the Caribbean nation’s political unrest, as well as an approaching tropical storm, is complicating efforts. Nonprofit groups and philanthropy experts say the assassination last month of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, as well as accusations that money raised following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti never reached those in need, will make fundraising for the nation even tougher. Art delaCruz, CEO of Team Rubicon, a nonprofit that deploys emergency response teams to work with first responders in disaster areas, said the first briefing his teams in Haiti and the Dominican Republic had with support teams in the United States was about security.

  • Strengthening Resilience in Vulnerable Communities

    We're expanding our efforts to help build more resilient communities – before disaster strikes.

  • How Venture Philanthropy Impacts Investment

    Venture philanthropy uses techniques from the world of venture capital financing to support charitable and humanitarian goals. It differs from impact investing in several ways, including being oriented more toward the longer term, more like a partnership, investing in nonprofits … Continue reading → The post How Venture Philanthropy Impacts Investment appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Mia Farrow under fire over Haiti relief effort amid memories of troubled aid history for earthquake victims

    Actress called for donations to the American Red Cross, but charity faced accusations of wasteful spending after 2010 earthquake

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Suze Orman says avoid this 'huge mistake' when refinancing your mortgage

    The personal finance celebrity says borrowers who do this make her "so crazy."

  • My second husband pays $1,200 toward our living expenses. How do I avoid commingling our assets so I keep my house separate?

    ‘I have made it clear that this money does not go toward paying the mortgage on this home, which I purchased before we got married.'

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Double, Say Analysts

    The stock markets are hovering around all-time highs with the S&P 500 up 19% year-to-date. These gains in the markets have encouraged a run of IPO activity, as companies move to go public and raise new capital in the rising stock environment. A look at some numbers will quantify the IPO rush, and perhaps add some perspective into just how strong it is. By the end f July, there had been 250 IPOs priced this year, marking an increase of 191% over the same period of 2020 – and in fact, beating 2020

  • If Bitcoin hits $500,000, mining it will spew more CO2 than Mexico or Brazil

    Assuming that Bitcoin’s carbon footprint grows in tandem with its price, a ride to the moon is bad news for the earth.

  • Chainalysis Report: 37 Billion Dogecoin Is Owned By Only 31 Investors

    What Happened: On-chain analysis from blockchain data firm Chainalysis revealed that newer Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) investors had increased their skin in the game. In a recent market intel report, Chainalysis’s Chief Economist Philip Gradwell said Dogecoin is currently being adopted by new investors at a level not seen since the late-2017 bull market. Between July 2020 and August 2021, new Dogecoin holders increased their share of supply from 9% to 25%, while those who held the meme-based cryptoc

  • Forget $100 Oil. Here’s What to Watch in Energy Now.

    West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • ‘Bubble-like behavior’ unlikely to destabilize the stock market, but JPMorgan says value will prove a ‘cushion’ as yields rise

    Bond yields and cyclical bets in equities probably bottomed this month and are on their way up for the rest of 2021, with rising rates and pockets of “bubble-like behavior” unlikely to destabilize the stock market, according to a JPMorgan strategists.

  • Banks Are Already Bracing for a September Leveraged Buyout Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks are increasingly selling off short-term loans they made to fund leveraged buyouts, a sign that they’re freeing up capacity to lend even more in the coming months.Lenders are distributing $7.8 billion of such loans for the leveraged buyout of Medline Industries Inc., the biggest since the global financial crisis. Wells Fargo is selling a $1.475 billion short-term facility to investors for Gray Television’s acquisition of Meredith Corp.’s broadcast stations. And Citigroup Inc.

  • Companies pull out all the stops to fill jobs in a market 'like we have never seen': Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa