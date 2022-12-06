U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

Star Alliance International Corp Introduces our Latest Company Presentation

Star Alliance International Corp.
·3 min read
Star Alliance International Corp.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) ("Star") is pleased to attach below a link to our latest Company informational presentation.

Richard Carey, Chairman of Star commented, "We felt it was important to give our shareholders an update and full understanding of everything that has been happening with your Company. We are working diligently to complete the new financing necessary for our business growth."

Weverson Correia, CEO of Star commented, "The business presentation link that we have provided below, will give you some clear insights on our future plans and growth. Adding shareholder value is, as always, our driving force."

Presentation link:

https://staralliancemines.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/presentation-Star-R14.pdf

About Star Alliance International Corp.
Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp is a Worldwide Holding Company with strong assets in the US, Honduras, Guatemala and Nigeria.

Star's assets include gold mines in California and Honduras with gold and lithium mines in Nigeria. In addition, Star searches out innovative new technologies that are eco-friendly including our new mining technology "Genesis" that is used for the extraction of gold. This equipment that we plan to market to gold mines worldwide has been invented, designed and built in Guatemala. Lastly, we have our patented Barotex™ technology. Barotex is fiber, manufactured from volcanic rock, that is incredibly light, stronger than steel, wood, carbon fiber, fiberglass, aluminum and Kevlar and is bio-degradable. The product can be used in many everyday applications.

We anticipate continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on breakthrough separation and processing technologies for precious metals and rare earths.

It is Star's goal to become a very well-rounded enterprise with sufficient diversification paired with a balanced approach ensuring the very best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

For more information, contact STAL.
E Mail: info@staralliancemines.com
Web Site: www.staralliancemines.com

Facebook, Linkedin,
Twitter @staralliancein1
Twitter @stalstarall

SOURCE: Star Alliance International Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730360/Star-Alliance-International-Corp-Introduces-our-Latest-Company-Presentation

