U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,977.75
    +7.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,867.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,659.00
    +42.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.50
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.89
    +1.65 (+2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.30
    +14.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    +0.31 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0367
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.08
    +1.58 (+7.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2019
    +0.0053 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3380
    -0.5630 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,473.23
    +280.51 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.09
    +8.80 (+2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.36
    +57.34 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

All Star Auto Parts Announces Appointment of Andrew Sexton As Chief Executive Officer

·4 min read

Experienced automotive manufacturing executive served 20+ Years with Federal Mogul and Tenneco

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Auto Parts ("All Star"), a specialty distributor of alternative automotive parts and a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital ("ASC"), announced today the appointment of experienced branded automotive executive Andrew Sexton as Chief Executive Officer.  As part of a planned leadership transition, Mr. Sexton succeeds Matt Immerfall, who will transition to the company's Board of Directors and will continue to assist in All Star's M&A efforts and maintain the Company's growth-minded and customer centric culture.

All Star has completed a number of acquisitions over the past three years, including in the alternative wheel part space, to transform All Star beyond its traditional auto lights business and into a leading multi-category alternative automotive part supplier. The company has complemented its M&A growth with rapid organic growth and a new nationwide footprint extending into all major U.S. metro markets.

Matt Immerfall, founder of All Star, commented, "Andrew has extensive expertise growing global automotive manufacturing and related distribution businesses, having held leadership positions based in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. His experience within the automotive supply chain, track record of scaling the operations at his predecessor businesses and aggressive growth mindset made him the perfect leader for All-Star's next phase of growth. We look forward to Andrew collaborating with leadership, sales, and customers to help deliver an even richer, more refined product line. I will remain part of All Star's story through my new role as Executive Chairman to ensure the key elements of passion and service that have made All Star successful to date remain a focus and priority of the Company going forward."

Phil Druce, Partner of Atlantic Street Capital, added, "We are pleased to announce this leadership transition at a time of the company's ongoing expansion. Andrew knows the industry and brings a differentiated set of capabilities to lead All Star's next chapter of growth as a result of his decades of experience as an operations leader and strategist. He succeeds Matt who has built All Star over the past 13 years as CEO, and we look forward to our continued partnership in his new role."

Mr. Sexton has a combined 20+ years of experience with Federal-Mogul, as well as with Tenneco following its acquisition of Federal-Mogul. He joined Federal-Mogul in 2000 and held senior positions in quality engineering, lean manufacturing, manufacturing, and aftermarket parts. He most recently served as Group Vice President and General Manager for Tenneco's America's Aftermarket, Motorparts Division. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame with a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering and received an M.B.A. degree from Michigan State University.

About All Star Auto Parts

Founded in 2004 and based in Orlando, Florida, All Star is a distributor of replacement alternative lighting products and wheels to independent auto body shops, multi-site operators of collision repair centers, and wheel and tire distributors. All Star has a nationwide distribution network through its 13 facilities and sells like-kind-and-quality recycled and refurbished original equipment manufacturer parts and certified aftermarket products, including headlamps, tail lamps, park lamps, fog lamps, and side view mirrors, in addition to a full line of reconditioned OEM and OER wheels, wheel covers, and center caps for foreign and domestic vehicles. For more information, visit https://allstarautoparts.com/.

About Atlantic Street Capital

ASC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies with between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA that will benefit from capital investment and ASC's value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli
Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC
914-834-4334

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-star-auto-parts-announces-appointment-of-andrew-sexton-as-chief-executive-officer-301688709.html

SOURCE All Star Auto Parts

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Why Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Slumped 23.5% on Monday

    What happened Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL), a clinical-stage biotech that specializes in therapies to treat neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases, fell by 23.5% on Monday.

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • Near 52-Week Lows, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Bargains

    The stock market has been steadily heading lower for most of the year. Three dividend stocks that have taken a beating this year are 3M (NYSE: MMM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Shares of 3M have tumbled more than 25% this year.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    While some of these stocks were admittedly overvalued, there were also a select group of fantastic companies with prosperous futures that saw their stock prices fall steeply even though their underlying businesses remained strong. As Morgan Creek Capital Management founder Mark Yusko once said, "Only in the stock market do people run out of the store when things go on sale." Three growth stocks with tremendous profit potential right now are Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD).

  • 4 Green Flags for Canoo's Future

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has been one of the market's worst-performing electric vehicle stocks. Lastly, Canoo continued to burn cash as its liquidity dried up. Walmart also gained a warrant that gave it the option to buy more than a fifth of Canoo's outstanding shares at $2.15 per share.

  • AMD Is a Buy Heading into 2023

    2022 was a rotten year for AMD, but the chip giant's diverse revenue streams mean 2023 should be a different story.

  • Will SoFi Be a Breakout Stock in 2023?

    Financial services are one of the world's largest industries, worth trillions of dollars. Financial technology companies like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are trying to do things differently and, as a result, are nipping at the heels of traditional banks. Here is why SoFi's stock could shine like a diamond in 2023.

  • No respite for Credit Suisse as investors dump rights in $2.3 billion cash call

    MILAN (Reuters) -Shares in Credit Suisse tumbled to another lifetime low below 3 Swiss francs on Tuesday as investors dumped rights to subscribe to new shares in the loss-making lender. The rights offering, which is part of a broader capital raise worth 4 billion francs, is intended to help fund the bank's turnaround plan, an attempt to recover from the biggest crisis in its 166-year history. The offering, which is guaranteed by a group of banks, will raise as much as 2.24 billion Swiss francs ($2.3 billion) and follows a 1.76 billion-franc share placement where Saudi National Bank took a 9.9% shareholding in Credit Suisse.

  • Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Israeli container shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) tumbled 3.4% through 11:05 a.m. EST Monday -- and it's no huge secret why. Across the shipping world, stocks including ZIM, Costamere, and Danaos Corporation are all sliding today. As multiple media outlets have reported, protests against a government "zero-Covid" policy are spreading across China, threatening both the ruling regime's stability, the country's economy, and its ability to produce products that would need container shipping services to reach foreign markets.

  • 10 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Robinhood stocks to buy that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading and investing company, has […]

  • Boston Scientific to acquire Apollo Endosurgery for $615 million in cash

    Boston Scientific Corp. said Tuesday it has agreed to acquire Apollo Endosurgery Inc. for $10 a share, or about $615 million in cash. The news sent Apollo's stock, which closed Monday at $6, up 61% in premarket trade. The company has a portfolio of devices used in endoluminal surgery procedures to close gastrointestinal defects, manage gastrointestinal complications and aid in weight loss for patients suffering from obesity, and is expected to generate net sales of about $76 million in 2022. "En

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • National Grid scrambles to secure enough power to keep lights on amid nuclear fleet outage

    National Grid has narrowly avoided activating its emergency blackout plan for the first time this winter as low wind speeds and nuclear outages push supply closer to the danger zone.

  • Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy?

    Few companies in the history of the stock market have undergone as dramatic of an implosion as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the parent of Facebook and Instagram. In a little more than a year, Meta has gone from a fast-growing, highly profitable and dominant social media advertising machine to a business in the middle of a questionable pivot to the metaverse whose core social media enterprise is suddenly unraveling. With that sell-off comes a potential opportunity as Meta shares certainly look cheap according to conventional metrics.

  • Petrobras (PBR) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Selling US$153m worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

    Despite the fact that NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock rose 3.3% last week, insiders who sold US$153m worth of...

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Fell Today

    Shares of leading semiconductor companies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) all fell today, declining 2.9%, 2.6%, and 3.6%, respectively, as of 3:37 p.m. ET. First, widespread protests in China over COVID-19 restrictions erupted this past weekend, putting pressure on any stock with exposure to China or products made there. Second, a report from a leading tech industry research company predicted a bigger decline in overall semiconductor revenue next year than it had forecast just four months ago.

  • Is Verizon's Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) pays a strong dividend that attracts income investors. That said, those investors will want to know how sustainable the 5G company's nearly 7% dividend yield is for the long term. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.