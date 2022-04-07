U.S. markets closed

Star Blue Logistics: An Authority in the Freight Brokerage Industry

·3 min read

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Star Blue Logistics is a family-owned business in the freight brokerage industry. What solidified the venture's reputation as an industry authority is its prioritization of integrity, fairness, and honesty. As a result, it has built a tight-knit relationship with everyone from business partners, truck company owners, freight brokers, and shippers to their staff.

https://spp-clients.s3-accelerate.amazonaws.com/clients.authoritytitans.com/775d8b3e7d897d2bb76350aa3e05f424/IMG-6376.jpg?X-Amz-Content-Sha256=UNSIGNED-PAYLOAD&amp;X-Amz-Security-Token=IQoJb3JpZ2luX2VjEP3%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2FwEaCXVzLWVhc3QtMSJIMEYCIQCpVfrpNxkssCvj7Vi8KakeScyDIzs9yiGO26prez9SAgIhAJAqPhm%2BXJPhzy74u7fuEY6DwZGXD9kB190IXV1AzCVEKoMECJX%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2FwEQABoMNDIzMjc3MjE3Njk4IgxKQXcRHxojpYklHxkq1wPdcK2%2F5wi%2BO6fS5Y64kyl2df1DjKhs54cYoa%2BnP4B0I2EFg7eCX9b3dUxyAbotRb0ScMFMF5aYsBR6dbu95rMyEB0bMKPyaWub8CktXSchpzDbZH68YboivbkDbt7cv8LDL5WTbPXLoyVpNkFEpW8PY9fH%2BgELxHg5J65GhX2hUBj0Qb7J8eh8eh4AUfCJ1ntZALvJhTbdnqC%2FuDP7YHf5wdhD4buEen0i8kSLszz%2FHghoNBh%2BZd75tCZTto3IY5yHvU0Utg4Uyz94BLrUjdZr7Q2xXyL0n2bKJp52uxj7g%2BbYz9KcEwt%2FjINhwYI0iYeEcugx%2FzONO630meiuNTBbeAfM0WffrL8742NeqK827JtkIOVoozJZfOIapqums5Dy%2F%2FSzKBWMvRyJM%2F%2BXKbaUWujKiQDRYf7hcB35H%2BDH7i7P%2B2Ev9pcKB4JdDO44iRRjxmkRVrQ2ZJt8JEZ8785LxC3IEJvomobo%2Fav2ZdJ83BjOclOS0mUfK7cPYH0rUfEQRJakJB3daP%2BzNgWCjv6bwD5oeCa2XuSewUCijeJ4BFWmJxXftREVvBppy2h2EKsTMZFfH9%2BHCFQfGGChJ34CJ%2FXK%2BDNq9KkH4MGrMxmVqW4oe63ygbAwysOykgY6pAErEgSWeFqKIXBLo5mj7sBpcDxWlJuq7wVgYjrCnFENaymM8Hbn4ICx0uyRTcOlebUXOuOudCh5zabzrWHTylc%2BA2nza94yq5Tpw7yfGQpsPnHtgBiQZ2VXNxsiBfkZYCkvRbX1wHEIVHb2ZYYoFxdtLEMsdpjKtQvLkApoa6NKQ%2BfcXtjY7JlLGIWLDFmpGYtKl%2BnOuXBGBwhKYSm%2BHSWIFdXtfQ%3D%3D&amp;X-Amz-Algorithm=AWS4-HMAC-SHA256&amp;X-Amz-Credential=ASIAWFDKJY6RMJXDVUZA%2F20220405%2Fus-east-1%2Fs3%2Faws4_request&amp;X-Amz-Date=20220405T201047Z&amp;X-Amz-SignedHeaders=host&amp;X-Amz-Expires=1800&amp;X-Amz-Signature=e5507d221c51a8044474ff005de389ad167db1a2ff2d663aa15cc9b9dcf567bd
https://spp-clients.s3-accelerate.amazonaws.com/clients.authoritytitans.com/775d8b3e7d897d2bb76350aa3e05f424/IMG-6376.jpg?X-Amz-Content-Sha256=UNSIGNED-PAYLOAD&X-Amz-Security-Token=IQoJb3JpZ2luX2VjEP3%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2FwEaCXVzLWVhc3QtMSJIMEYCIQCpVfrpNxkssCvj7Vi8KakeScyDIzs9yiGO26prez9SAgIhAJAqPhm%2BXJPhzy74u7fuEY6DwZGXD9kB190IXV1AzCVEKoMECJX%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2FwEQABoMNDIzMjc3MjE3Njk4IgxKQXcRHxojpYklHxkq1wPdcK2%2F5wi%2BO6fS5Y64kyl2df1DjKhs54cYoa%2BnP4B0I2EFg7eCX9b3dUxyAbotRb0ScMFMF5aYsBR6dbu95rMyEB0bMKPyaWub8CktXSchpzDbZH68YboivbkDbt7cv8LDL5WTbPXLoyVpNkFEpW8PY9fH%2BgELxHg5J65GhX2hUBj0Qb7J8eh8eh4AUfCJ1ntZALvJhTbdnqC%2FuDP7YHf5wdhD4buEen0i8kSLszz%2FHghoNBh%2BZd75tCZTto3IY5yHvU0Utg4Uyz94BLrUjdZr7Q2xXyL0n2bKJp52uxj7g%2BbYz9KcEwt%2FjINhwYI0iYeEcugx%2FzONO630meiuNTBbeAfM0WffrL8742NeqK827JtkIOVoozJZfOIapqums5Dy%2F%2FSzKBWMvRyJM%2F%2BXKbaUWujKiQDRYf7hcB35H%2BDH7i7P%2B2Ev9pcKB4JdDO44iRRjxmkRVrQ2ZJt8JEZ8785LxC3IEJvomobo%2Fav2ZdJ83BjOclOS0mUfK7cPYH0rUfEQRJakJB3daP%2BzNgWCjv6bwD5oeCa2XuSewUCijeJ4BFWmJxXftREVvBppy2h2EKsTMZFfH9%2BHCFQfGGChJ34CJ%2FXK%2BDNq9KkH4MGrMxmVqW4oe63ygbAwysOykgY6pAErEgSWeFqKIXBLo5mj7sBpcDxWlJuq7wVgYjrCnFENaymM8Hbn4ICx0uyRTcOlebUXOuOudCh5zabzrWHTylc%2BA2nza94yq5Tpw7yfGQpsPnHtgBiQZ2VXNxsiBfkZYCkvRbX1wHEIVHb2ZYYoFxdtLEMsdpjKtQvLkApoa6NKQ%2BfcXtjY7JlLGIWLDFmpGYtKl%2BnOuXBGBwhKYSm%2BHSWIFdXtfQ%3D%3D&X-Amz-Algorithm=AWS4-HMAC-SHA256&X-Amz-Credential=ASIAWFDKJY6RMJXDVUZA%2F20220405%2Fus-east-1%2Fs3%2Faws4_request&X-Amz-Date=20220405T201047Z&X-Amz-SignedHeaders=host&X-Amz-Expires=1800&X-Amz-Signature=e5507d221c51a8044474ff005de389ad167db1a2ff2d663aa15cc9b9dcf567bd

The freight transportation industry is undoubtedly one of the unsung heroes that help run the modern world. After all, it is primarily responsible for ensuring that people from all walks of life across different sectors will receive whatever it is that they need in their jobs and, of course, in day-to-day life. And when it comes to top-of-the-line freight transportation services, one incredible enterprise stands out: Star Blue Logistics.

The freight brokerage business has shown an impressive determination to give clients the highest level of recruiting, transportation, personnel and support services. To accomplish this, the intuitive brand starts by providing tailor-fit options that are best suited to each shipper as it acknowledges that every one of them has different needs.

On top of that, the company returns all customer service calls within 24 hours and does not use automated answering services. It even has a money-back guarantee and offers referral rewards to show clients its commitment to providing stellar services.

When asked what motivated them to build such a fantastic brand that champions the experience of its partners, the founders simply shared, "We want to provide an affordable service for the everyday entrepreneur and blue-collar worker struggling to pursue the American Dream."

Aside from that, Star Blue Logistics has shown remarkable dedication to its team. For example, it incorporates innovative technologies to guarantee more efficient and smooth-sailing operations. Not only that, but the family-owned venture focuses on fostering a safe work environment for its employees.

This culture comes from its founders' love for family. In fact, the company name is a combination of two important members of the Williams clan: Charles and Tariq. Charles "Blue" Williams is the family's patriarch and is a hard-working medical professional who rarely takes a vacation.

But most importantly, the beloved father has built an outstanding legacy built upon the strong foundation of the family. On the other hand, Tariq Williams, whose name means star, was a successful entrepreneur who possessed unrivaled generosity, integrity, and persistence.

Star Blue Logistics has embodied their values, principles, and impeccable work ethic into the brand. As the founders have profoundly expressed, "We are a company that meets at an intersection of philanthropy and business. We provide excellent service at affordable prices."

Moving forward, Star Blue Logistics intends to scale its success even further and help more people. But above all, it remains steadfast in its vision of servicing those who are not privileged with opportunities.

To learn more about Star Blue Logistics and its offerings, check out its official website and Facebook page.

CONTACT:
Company: Star Blue Logistics
Email: hr@starbluelogistics.com
Phone number: 888-258-3540
Website: www.starbluelogistics.com

SOURCE: Star Blue Logistics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696624/Star-Blue-Logistics-An-Authority-in-the-Freight-Brokerage-Industry

