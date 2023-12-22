Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The most recent trading session ended with Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) standing at $21.30, reflecting a +0.85% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 7.59% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 8.36% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.71% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.59, showcasing a 34.44% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $234.19 million, showing a 20.56% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.80 per share and a revenue of $920 million, representing changes of -69.7% and -35.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Star Bulk Carriers is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.73. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.15 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, placing it within the top 17% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

