Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) ended the recent trading session at $20.48, demonstrating a -0.1% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.02%.

Shares of the shipping company witnessed a gain of 1.03% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 1.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.59, marking a 34.44% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $234.19 million, down 20.56% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Star Bulk Carriers presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.05. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.29.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 213, this industry ranks in the bottom 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

