U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,460.50
    -15.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,285.00
    -114.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,457.50
    -47.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.40
    -7.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.30
    +1.07 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    +5.40 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.56
    +0.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • Vix

    22.10
    +1.07 (+5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3077
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.6440
    -0.1560 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,027.55
    -2,026.62 (-4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.11
    -57.24 (-5.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,846.71
    -503.59 (-1.84%)
     

STAR DIAMOND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DIAM

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/

Stock Symbol: DIAM: TSX

SASKATOON, SK, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of units of the Corporation (collectively, the "Units"). Under the Offering, the Corporation issued an aggregate of 13,959,734 Units at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Corporation of $4,187,920.20. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.40 per Common Share at any time prior to April 6, 2024.

Star Diamond Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)
Star Diamond Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

The net proceeds from the sale of the Units are anticipated to be used by the Corporation to: (i) settle its current working capital deficiency; (ii) for technical analyses and evaluations of the Corporation's mineral property interests, including the Corporation's interest in the Star – Orion South Diamond Project; (iii) and for general corporate purposes. Although the Corporation intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering as described, the actual allocation of the net proceeds of the Offering may vary from the anticipated uses, depending on future operations or unforeseen events or opportunities.

In connection with the Offering, the Corporation paid $20,736 in finder's fees, equal to 6% of the gross proceeds raised by a finder under the Offering and issued finders an aggregate of 362,284 Common Shares and 362,284 finder's warrants which entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.40 per Common Share at any time prior to April 6, 2024. Insiders did not participate in the Offering.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the closing date of the Offering.

As originally announced on March 16, 2022, the Corporation may complete a second tranche of the issue and sale of Units under the Offering on or before April 29, 2022.

About Star Diamond

Star Diamond Corporation is a Canadian based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Common Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond holds, through a joint venture arrangement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto), a 25% interest in certain Fort à la Corne kimberlites (including the Star – Orion South Diamond Project). These properties are located in central Saskatchewan, Canada and are in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by certain securities laws, including the "safe harbour" provisions of Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "forecast", "target", "project", "guidance", "may", "will", "should", "could", "estimate", "predict" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or language suggesting an outlook. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to statements regarding the use of the proceeds of the Offering; the potential issuance of Common Shares upon exercise of the Warrants and finder's warrants; expectations pertaining to the completion of the issue and sale of a second tranche of Units under Offering and the timing thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific.

Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, developments in world diamond markets, changes in diamond prices, risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar, changes in exploration, development or mining plans due to exploration results and changing budget priorities of Star Diamond or its joint venture partners, the effects of competition in the markets in which Star Diamond operates, the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim MD&A. Star Diamond's anticipation of and success in managing the foregoing risks could cause actual results to differ materially from what is anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

Although the management of Star Diamond consider the assumptions contained in the forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to them, those assumptions may prove to be incorrect. When making decisions with respect to Star Diamond, investors and others should not place undue reliance on these statements and should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Star Diamond does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at investors' own risk.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States of America or in any jurisdiction in which the offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act"), as amended, or any state securities laws and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

www.stardiamondcorp.com

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/06/c7505.html

Recommended Stories

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded close to 9% lower today as of 1 p.m. ET, as the broader market evaluates upcoming moves from the Federal Reserve. Upstart also received some positive sentiment from Wall Street today. Rising bond yields and trying to figure out how quickly the Fed may shrink its massive balance sheet has investors concerned today, particularly after Fed Governor Lael Brainard's comments yesterday.

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Got Clobbered Today

    A hawkish Fed and a possible slowdown in chip spending next year are weighing on the shares this week.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Federal Reserve Fears Continue To Strain Market Rally; Tesla, Nvidia Make Key Moves

    Fed fears hit the market rally for a second day, especially techs. Tesla, Nvidia and Apple had key chart moves.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing March Stocks?

    While the broad market finally started to move higher again last month, plenty of familiar stocks continued to move lower, adding to January's and February's losses. Smart investors know this weakness translates into opportunity, of course. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average's (DJINDICES: ^DJI) three biggest losers from March, as well as a decision on whether they are buys as a result of their recent pullbacks.

  • SoFi Stock Drops as Firm Cuts Forecast on Student-Loan Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- SoFi Technologies Inc., which operates a business for refinancing educational debt, cut its guidance after President Joe Biden’s administration again extended the pause on student-loan payments. The lender’s shares slumped. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of Sanctions

  • Fed must ‘inflict more losses’ on stock-market investors to tame inflation, says former central banker

    The Federal Reserve will have to get ugly with stock and bond investors if it wants to get inflation under control, says the former head of the New York Fed.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As 'Rapid' Fed Shift Hits Market Rally; Elon Musk Steals Trump's Thunder

    Futures signaled further losses as a hawkish Fed sends Treasury yields soaring. Elon Musk's Twitter moves are weighing on Donald Trump's Truth Social.

  • Novavax Guides To At Least $4 Billion In 2022 Sales — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is Novavax stock a buy on expectations for at least $4 billion in sales this year? Is NVAX stock a buy right now?

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Again Today

    Comments made by a Fed official this week have many investors a bit more bearish about growth stocks.

  • Jeff Bezos Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Fully Funds Six Properties In Under 12 Hours

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes launched its latest batch of new offerings yesterday; six rental properties that retail investors can buy into with as little as $100. The offerings went live on the platform at 11:00 AM EDT on April 5, 2022, and all properties were fully funded in less than 12 hours. The first two properties sold out in under two hours. The first was a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in the Columbia, SC market, named The Bedford. The property was ac

  • This Energy Company Is Set to Thrive Amid the EV Boom

    Oil and gas companies are working on ways to grow even as one of their largest markets -- the transport segment -- is moving away from fossil fuels. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) seems to be particularly well placed to continue growing amid the electric vehicle (EV) boom. Enterprise Products Partners has a long history of financial discipline, which allowed the company to grow and expand its operations steadily.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That This Insider Is Aggressively Buying

    From an investment standpoint, the first quarter of 2022 brought confusion more than anything else, markets fell down and bounced back up. The main question to answer right now is whether the bounce is real or just a dead cat. Either way, however, there are going to be opportunities for investors. As for choosing stocks to buy into, investors will need some clear signal. One popular sign to follow: the corporate insiders. These company officers can leverage their positions with their companies t

  • Nvidia: Trillion-Dollar Hopes Attainable, but Not So Soon

    Shares of graphics hardware behemoth Nvidia (NVDA) really excited investors during its 2022 Investor Day presentation, shedding light on a plan to become the first $1 trillion semi company. If there's a company that can pull it off, it's Nvidia, with its brilliant leader Jensen Huang. Undoubtedly, the total addressable market (TAM) for Nvidia is enormous. The innovative graphics-processing unit (GPU) maker has a front-row seat to video gaming, automotive tech, AI, and data center. Undoubtedly, a

  • Deutsche Bank warns of a 20% bear market in 2023

    Deutsche Bank made waves on Tuesday when its economists became the first of the major Wall Street analysts to say the U.S. economy would soon go into recession.