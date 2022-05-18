STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING
- SHGDF
TSX: DIAM
SASKATOON, SK, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 29, 2022 were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 18, 2022 (the "Meeting").
Details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Number
%
Number
%
Ken MacNeill
120,805,543
89.22%
14,600,307
10.78%
Ewan Mason
134,370,739
99.24%
1,035,111
0.76%
Larry Phillips
133,561,864
98.64%
1,843,986
1.36%
Lisa Riley
134,075,672
99.02%
1,330,178
0.98%
In addition, shareholders also approved at the Meeting a resolution to re-appoint KPMG LLP as the Corporation's independent auditors.
Voting results for all matters will be posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Star Diamond Corporation
Star Diamond is a Canadian based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of the Corporation trade on the TSX Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond holds, through a joint venture arrangement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc), a 25% interest in certain Fort à la Corne kimberlites (including the Star – Orion South Diamond Project). These properties are located in central Saskatchewan, Canada, in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.
