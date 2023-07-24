Star Entertainment Group Insiders Added AU$283m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Star Entertainment Group

The insider Bruce Mathieson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$283m worth of shares at a price of AU$2.98 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$1.07). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Star Entertainment Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about AU$1.95. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Star Entertainment Group insiders own about AU$160m worth of shares (which is 8.8% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Star Entertainment Group Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Star Entertainment Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Star Entertainment Group insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Star Entertainment Group and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

