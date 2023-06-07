What Is The Star Entertainment Group Limited's (ASX:SGR) Share Price Doing?

While The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$1.50 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$1.15. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Star Entertainment Group's current trading price of AU$1.15 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Star Entertainment Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Star Entertainment Group Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Star Entertainment Group seems to be fairly priced at around 14% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Star Entertainment Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$1.34, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Star Entertainment Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Star Entertainment Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 52% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Star Entertainment Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SGR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SGR, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Star Entertainment Group and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Star Entertainment Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

