U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,920.75
    -24.25 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,520.00
    -113.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,449.75
    -116.25 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.60
    -7.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.71
    +0.46 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.60
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    +0.20 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0525
    +0.0056 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +2.08 (+10.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2179
    +0.0046 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2080
    +0.2480 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,843.32
    -186.33 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.24
    -6.56 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.60
    -4.79 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Star Equity Fund Announces Director Nominations at Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Star Equity Fund, LP
·8 min read

Believes Significant Board Change is Necessary to Create Shareholder Value After Years of Value Destruction

Nominates Two Highly Qualified Candidates for Election to the Board at the 2023 Annual Meeting

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Fund, LP (“Star Equity Fund” or “we”) is an investment fund seeking to unlock shareholder value and improve corporate governance at its portfolio companies. As a 5.1% shareholder of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (Nasdaq: SVVC) (“SVVC” or the “Company”), we have nominated two highly qualified candidates for election to the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) at the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“2023 Annual Meeting”).

The SVVC shareholders have long suffered value destruction during the tenure of the Company’s incumbent Board of directors; thus, we have concluded that significant change to the Board is necessary to create value for all shareholders. Because of the entrenchment of the incumbent Board through the Company’s classified Board structure, SVVC shareholders are only able to run a minority slate (currently expected to be two candidates) for election at the 2023 Annual Meeting. We have nominated two highly qualified candidates for election to the Board at the 2023 Annual Meeting, Hannah M. Bible, and Robert G. Pearse, who are committed to acting in the best interests of all shareholders. We are fully prepared to take this matter to a shareholder vote at the 2023 Annual Meeting, which we expect to be held on the Company’s typical timeframe in the second quarter of 2023.

The Company’s performance has been abysmal
During the incumbent Board’s tenure, SVVC shareholders have long endured abysmal financial and investment performance in addition to poor corporate governance. The Fund’s unrealized losses on its investment portfolio stood at $95 million at the end of Q3 2022, a staggering 67% decline in value versus the cost basis of these investments. Also, SVVC’s share price has declined approximately 93% over the last 5 years and it currently trades at a 79% discount to the Company’s stated NAV of $5.58 per share as of the end of Q3 2022, a sign of extreme skepticism of SVVC’s stated NAV.

Meanwhile, the Company has maintained what we view to be an egregiously anti-shareholder investment management agreement (the “Management Agreement”) with Firsthand Capital Management (“FCM”), under which a 2% management fee is assessed annually on the Company’s gross assets, irrespective of stock price performance. We believe the Management Agreement’s fee structure as well as the Company’s broader relationship with FCM represent a clear conflict of interest and has been a longtime source of value destruction. The Management Agreement is renewed annually by the Board and shareholders’ attempts to seek change to the Management Agreement have been thwarted by the Company’s anti-shareholder rules. We believe the incumbent Board has not acted consistent with its fiduciary duty to shareholders. To us, the Board seems complacent to maintain this trajectory despite significant displays of shareholder frustration.

SVVC shareholders are frustrated and have suffered long enough
This value destruction has been met with significant shareholder dissent. At the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting, 65% of votes cast voted WITHHOLD on the election of the sole incumbent director up for election, and at its 2021 Annual Meeting, 59% of votes cast voted WITHHOLD on the election of the two incumbent directors up for election. These levels of disapproval are alarming and would trigger director resignation policies at many companies. Furthermore, at the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting, over 70% of votes cast voted FOR a binding shareholder-submitted proposal regarding the termination of the Management Agreement. Despite the overwhelming level of shareholder frustration, the proposal did not pass as the Company’s proxy statement declared that all abstentions and broker non-votes would effectively count as votes AGAINST that proposal specifically. This proposal was also put forth at the 2021 Annual Meeting, where 62% of votes cast voted FOR. Moreover, at the 2020 Annual Meeting, a non-binding shareholder-submitted proposal requesting the Board seek and pursue any and all measures to enhance shareholder value was submitted and 70% of votes cast voted FOR. Change clearly cannot come soon enough for SVVC shareholders.

Unfortunately, the incumbent Board has undertaken significant efforts to further entrench itself and restrict shareholder rights. The Company’s classified board structure discourages director accountability and makes it difficult for shareholders to influence Board composition. In addition, the Board erected a substantial barrier by amending the Company’s bylaws in October 2019 to ensure that in a contested election directors are elected by vote of a majority of outstanding shares, unlike the plurality voting standard used for uncontested director elections. The majority of the shares outstanding voting standard is extremely unusual for contested elections, where typically directors are elected by a plurality vote, and presents a significant hurdle for shareholder-supported candidates to win election to the Board. Based on the bylaws, we expect that the incumbent directors, even if they receive fewer votes than shareholder-supported candidates, will be deemed by the Company to remain on the Board unless shareholder-supported candidates receive FOR votes from a majority of the shares outstanding. In our view, this bylaws provision was adopted specifically to frustrate shareholders seeking change to the Board and entrench the incumbent directors. If the Company did not intend as much, we invite them to clarify publicly what will happen if incumbent directors receive fewer FOR votes than shareholder-supported candidates, or to amend the bylaws to adopt market standard voting for contested elections.

In addition, the incumbent Board has been particularly uncooperative in facilitating shareholder participation at the Company. Last year, a fellow shareholder, Scott Klarquist, filed a proxy statement with the SEC in an attempt to run as a director candidate at the 2022 Annual Meeting. However, his candidacy was vaguely rejected by the Company, which said he “failed to provide all of the information required.” As Mr. Klarquist notes in his open letter to shareholders on March 11, 2022, he found himself “stonewalled by the company ever since” he declared his intent to solicit proxies, “based on what [he considered] spurious, bad-faith arguments.” We have also experienced similar frustrations with the Company. Even though we requested the Company’s nomination questionnaire on November 14th, we did not receive the questionnaire for over two weeks despite multiple follow-ups. We only received the Company’s nomination questionnaire on December 2nd after we instructed our attorney to send a formal demand letter on December 1st. We believe these signs are indicative of SVVC’s attempt to stifle shareholder interests and rights by obstructing the nomination process.

Star Equity Fund remains resolute in its opinion that a change in Board composition is vital to altering corporate governance practices, improving financial results, and ultimately unlocking shareholder value at SVVC. We believe long-suffering SVVC shareholders deserve better, and we aim to give them an opportunity for much-needed change on the Board at the 2023 Annual Meeting.

CERTAIN INFORMATION CONCERNING THE PARTICIPANTS

Star Equity Fund, LP (“Star Equity Fund”), together with the other participants named herein (collectively, “Star Equity”), intends to file a preliminary proxy statement and accompanying WHITE proxy card with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to be used to solicit votes for the election of its slate of highly qualified director nominees at the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the “Company”).

STAR EQUITY STRONGLY ADVISES ALL STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER PROXY MATERIALS AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. SUCH PROXY MATERIALS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT NO CHARGE ON THE SEC'S WEB SITE AT HTTP://WWW.SEC.GOV. IN ADDITION, THE PARTICIPANTS IN THIS PROXY SOLICITATION WILL PROVIDE COPIES OF THE PROXY STATEMENT WITHOUT CHARGE, WHEN AVAILABLE, UPON REQUEST.

The participants in the proxy solicitation are anticipated to be Star Equity Fund, Star Equity Fund GP, LLC (“Star Equity Fund GP”), Star Value, LLC (“Star Value”), Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (“Star Equity Holdings”), Star Investment Management, LLC (“Star Investment Management”), Jeffrey E. Eberwein, Hannah M. Bible, and Robert G. Pearse.

As of the date hereof, Star Equity Fund beneficially owns directly 350,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, of the Company (the “Common Stock”). Star Equity Fund GP, as the general partner of Star Equity Fund, may be deemed to beneficially own the 350,000 shares of Common Stock owned directly by Star Equity Fund. Star Value, as the sole member of Star Equity Fund GP, may be deemed to beneficially own the 350,000 shares of Common Stock owned directly by Star Equity Fund. Star Equity Holdings, as the parent company of Star Equity Fund, may be deemed to beneficially own the 350,000 shares of Common Stock owned directly by Star Equity Fund. Star Investment Management, as the investment manager of Star Equity Fund, may be deemed to beneficially own the 350,000 shares of Common Stock owned directly by Star Equity Fund. Mr. Eberwein, as the Portfolio Manager of Star Equity Fund, may be deemed to beneficially own the 350,000 shares of Common Stock owned directly by Star Equity Fund. As of the date hereof, none of Ms. Bible or Mr. Pearse, beneficially owns any Common Stock.

About Star Equity Fund, LP
Star Equity Fund, LP is an investment fund affiliated with Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Star Equity Fund seeks to unlock shareholder value and improve corporate governance at its portfolio companies.

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company with three divisions: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments.

For more information contact:

 

Star Equity Fund, LP

The Equity Group

Jeffrey E. Eberwein

Lena Cati

Portfolio Manager

Senior Vice President

203-489-9501

212-836-9611

jeff.eberwein@starequity.com

lcati@equityny.com


Recommended Stories

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NIO, Li Auto, XPeng, ChargePoint Holdings and Blink Charging

    NIO, Li Auto, XPeng, ChargePoint Holdings and Blink Charging are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Why Bank of America Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were down on Tuesday, falling as much as 6% during the trading day. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Bank of America was down 5.5%, trading at $32.58. The major indexes were all down on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq Composite, which was down 258 points, or 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 498 points, or 1.5%, and the S&P 500 was off 77 points, or 1.9%, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • BNP Paribas studied 100 years of market crashes — here’s what it says is coming next

    Whether Santa eventually comes or not is still to be determined, with Mr. Claus perhaps postponing a decision until next Tuesday’s CPI release. Strategists led by Greg Boutle, head of U.S. equity and derivatives strategy, are expecting a capitulation event next year. “This would be a departure from the current bear market regime, which has been characterized by a grind lower in equities as P/E multiples have contracted,” they say.

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Novavax, Inc.'s...

  • Dangerous Slide of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars'

    What a difference a year makes. Carvana, a market and hedge fund darling just over a year ago, is now disavowed by the same investors who seem to be speculating about its possible default and bankruptcy.

  • Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

    Shares of many of America's largest banks are tumbling again on Tuesday after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group GS claw back practically all of its losses year-to-date.

  • AMD Is the Big Loser in the Graphics Card Market

    Unit shipments of graphics cards plunged 31.9% year over year in the third quarter, according to data from Jon Peddie Research, the first decline since the pandemic began. Demand from cryptocurrency miners has essentially vanished as crypto prices plunge, and a recovery doesn't look likely as the industry buckles under the weight of scandals and frauds. The PC market is in shambles, with unit shipments plunging nearly 20% in the third quarter.

  • Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Slumped 11% in November

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell 11.4% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor weighing on the oil stock was its third-quarter report, where the company unveiled a lower total dividend payment. Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework in early 2021.

  • Carnival Stock Is Down 54% -- 2 Reasons to Avoid It Like the Plague

    Down 54% year to date, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock has dropped substantially in 2022. And while that might garner the attention of bargain-hungry investors, it may pay to look before you leap at the shares.

  • 4 Things to Know About Textron’s Helicopter That Won an $80 Billion Army Contract

    Textron stock soared Tuesday after the defense company won a contract worth up to $80 billion to build a new helicopter for the Army. The Army is turning to Textron (ticker: TXT) subsidiary Bell Helicopter for a new long-range assault helicopter—the Bell V-280 Valor—that will replace the service’s 40-plus-year-old UH-60 Black Hawk. Textron beat a joint bid from Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Boeing (BA).

  • Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For The Procter & Gamble Company's (NYSE:PG) Shares

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...

  • 3 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in December, According to OpenAI's Amazing New ChatBot

    The discussions ranged from economic theory to how to address major global problems to what Ben Franklin would think about the modern world if he time-traveled to the present. Here are the three best high-yield dividend stocks to buy in December, according to OpenAI's amazing new chatbot. ChatGPT's first recommendation was Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

  • MongoDB Delivers Strong Growth and Swings to a Profit. Is It Too Late to Buy the Stock?

    MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) fell into both categories, and its punishment was swift and severe, with the stock shedding 74% of its value since late last year. If investors had a holiday wish list related to MongoDB, it would undoubtedly include a beat and raise, strong growth, and maybe even a little profitability for their stocking. When the company released its financial results, MongoDB put plenty of presents under the tree, delivering everything on shareholders' wish lists -- and more.

  • Why Roku Stock Plummeted Again Today

    Growth stocks got hit with another round of big sell-offs today, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) was once again caught up in the pullback. Tech stocks soared last week after comments from Federal Reserve officials suggested that the central banking authority could take a softer approach to raising interest rates this month. Following last week's big gains, investors are once again taking a more cautious stance on the market, and Roku stock has now given up all the gains it posted across last week's trading.

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • Get Ready for the Next Bull Market: 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Before the End of 2022

    The idea of a bull market may seem far away right now. It tells us bear markets don't last forever and bull markets have always followed. Right now, one of the best things you can do is prepare for that bull market.

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • Altria Is Down 38% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    Altria is trading down around 16% from its 2022 highs, but if you go back a few years the decline is 38%.