Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Announces 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results
- STRR
- STRRP
Reported a 306% increase in Q2 2022 gross profit and a 19% increase in revenues
Construction division reported a 54% increase in revenue and a significant improvement in gross margin
Ended Q2 2022 with $13.7 million in cash and cash equivalents
OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP) (“Star Equity” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company, reported today its financial results for the second quarter (Q2) and six months (6M) ended June 30, 2022.
Following the sale of a portion of our Healthcare business in early 2021, all financial results for the 2022 and 2021 reporting periods, unless stated otherwise, relate to continuing operations, which include the Healthcare, Construction, and Investments divisions.
Q2 2022 Financial Highlights vs. Q2 2021 (unaudited)
Revenues increased by 19.0% to $30.7 million from $25.8 million.
Gross profit increased by 305.5% to $6.1 million from $1.5 million.
Net loss from continuing operations was $1.6 million (or $0.10 per basic and diluted share) compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $1.8 million (or $0.36 per basic and diluted share).
Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations was $0.5 million (or $0.03 per basic and diluted share) compared to a loss of $3.7 million (or $0.74 per basic and diluted share).
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $1.3 million versus a loss of $2.9 million.
6M 2022 Financial Highlights vs. 6M 2021 (unaudited)
Revenues increased by 15.8% to $55.8 million from $48.2 million.
Gross profit increased by 134.9% to $10.8 million from $4.6 million.
Net loss from continuing operations was $5.3 million (or $0.38 per basic and diluted share) compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $2.4 million (or $0.48 per basic and diluted share).
Non-GAAP adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $0.2 million (or $0.02 per basic and diluted share) compared to a loss of $5.5 million (or $1.10 per basic and diluted share).
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $1.4 million versus a loss of $3.8 million.
As of June 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents increased to $13.7 million from $6.2 million; net debt, defined as total debt less total cash and cash equivalents, decreased to $(2.1) million from $7.0 million.
Rick Coleman, Chief Executive Officer, noted, “In the second quarter of 2022 we reported improved financial and operational performance with a 19.0% revenue increase as well as a significant improvement in gross margins. Our Healthcare division revenue decreased by 6.4% versus the prior year quarter but gross margin improved by four percentage points to 26.4% due to the mix of products and services sold. Our Construction division grew revenue by 53.7% due to large commercial projects at KBS and pricing increases that we implemented to mitigate the impact of higher raw materials costs. Gross margin improved substantially due to increased pricing, improved operations, and commodity price risk mitigation. We believe this quarter’s performance shows progress toward our goal of generating a gross margin over 20% for our Construction division.”
Mr. Coleman continued, “Our January equity offering strengthened our cash position and leaves us well-positioned to fund high-return internal growth investments and pursue acquisitions, which could be either bolt-ons for our existing divisions or entry into a new business sector.”
Revenues
The Company’s Q2 2022 revenues increased 19.0% to $30.7 million from $25.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.
Revenues in $ thousands
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
% change
6M 2022
6M 2021
% change
Healthcare
$
13,912
$
14,870
(6.4
)%
$
27,330
$
28,177
(3.0
)%
Construction
16,806
10,936
53.7
%
28,437
19,983
42.3
%
Investments
158
158
—
%
316
316
—
%
Intersegment elimination
(158
)
(158
)
—
%
(316
)
(316
)
—
%
Total Revenues
$
30,718
$
25,806
19.0
%
$
55,767
$
48,160
15.8
%
Healthcare Q2 2022 and 6M 2022 revenues decreased 6.4% and 3.0% versus the prior year periods, predominately driven by a decrease in revenue from fewer total scanning days due to the national shortage of nuclear medicine technologists.
Construction Q2 2022 and 6M 2022 revenues increased 53.7% and 42.3% versus the prior year periods. The increase in revenues for the Construction division was due to large commercial projects at KBS. Our Construction division booked backlog remains very strong due to newly signed contracts. Construction division revenues accounted for 54.7% of Star Equity’s total revenues in Q2 2022.
Gross Profit
Gross profit (loss) in $ thousands
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
% change
6M 2022
6M 2021
% change
Healthcare
$
3,678
$
3,409
7.9
%
$
6,854
$
6,007
14.1
%
Healthcare gross margin
26.4
%
22.9
%
3.5
%
25.1
%
21.3
%
3.8
%
Construction
2,485
(1,844
)
234.8
%
4,071
(1,300
)
413.2
%
Construction gross margin
14.8
%
(16.9
)%
31.7
%
14.3
%
(6.5
)%
20.8
%
Investments
94
97
(3.1
)%
153
190
(19.5
)%
Investments gross margin
N/M
N/M
N/M
N/M
N/M
N/M
Intersegment elimination
(158
)
(158
)
N/M
(316
)
(316
)
N/M
Total gross profit
$
6,099
$
1,504
305.5
%
$
10,762
$
4,581
134.9
%
Total gross margin
19.9
%
5.8
%
14.1
%
19.3
%
9.5
%
9.8
%
* N/M - Not meaningful
Healthcare Q2 2022 and 6M 2022 gross profit increased 7.9% and 14.1% versus the prior year period, driven by an improved mix of product and service revenues.
Construction Q2 2022 and 6M 2022 gross profit increased 234.8% and 413.2% from the prior year period, due to an increase in revenue during the period and significantly increased pricing levels.
Operating Expenses
On a consolidated basis, Q2 2022 and 6M 2022 sales, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased by $1.3 million, or 23.0%, and $3.0 million or 28.4% versus the prior year period. The increase in SG&A was driven primarily by one-time litigation costs. SG&A as a percentage of revenue increased in Q2 2022 and 6M 2022 to 22.4% and 24.5% versus 21.6% and 22.1% in Q2 2021 and 6M 2021.
Net Income
Q2 2022 net loss from continuing operations was $1.6 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share in the same period in the prior year. Q2 2022 non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations was $0.5 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $3.7 million, or $0.74 per basic and diluted share, in the prior year period.
6M 2022 net loss from continuing operations was $5.3 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.48 per basic and diluted share, in the same period in the prior year. 6M 2022 non-GAAP adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $0.2 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $5.5 million, or $1.10 per basic and diluted share, in the prior year period.
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
Q2 2022 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $1.3 million versus a loss of $2.9 million in the same quarter of the prior year due to improvements in the Company’s operations leading to increased gross profit at both our Healthcare and Construction divisions. 6M 2022 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $1.4 million, compared to a loss of $3.8 million in 6M 2021, primarily due to large commercial projects at KBS and overall Construction division pricing increases.
Operating Cash Flow
Q2 2022 cash flow from operations was an inflow of $3.6 million, compared to an outflow of $5.4 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase in cash flow was due to improvements in the Company’s operations leading to increased gross profit at both the Healthcare and Construction divisions. 6M 2022 cash flow from operations was an inflow of $2.9 million, compared to an outflow of $7.6 million for 6M 2021, primarily due to large commercial projects at KBS and significant Construction division pricing increases.
Preferred Stock Dividends
In each of Q1 and Q2 2022, the Company’s board of directors declared cash dividends to holders of our Series A Preferred Stock of $0.25 per share for an aggregate amount of approximately $1.0 million. The dividend record dates were March 1, 2022 and June 1, 2022, and the payment dates were March 10, 2022 and June 10, 2022.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures by Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
This release presents the non-GAAP financial measures “adjusted net income (loss),” “adjusted net income (loss) per basic and diluted share,” and “adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations.” The most directly comparable measures for these non-GAAP financial measures are “net income (loss),” “net income (loss) per basic and diluted share,” and “cash flows from operating activities.” The Company has included below unaudited adjusted financial information, which presents the Company’s results of operations after excluding acquired intangible asset amortization, unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives, litigation costs, non-recurring gain on disposals, one time severance costs, financing costs, COVID-19 protection equipment, gain or loss from loan forgiveness, and income tax adjustments. Further excluded in the measure of adjusted EBITDA are stock-based compensation, interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.
A discussion of the reasons why management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations is included as Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 12, 2022.
About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company with three divisions: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments.
Healthcare
Our Healthcare division designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic medical imaging products and provides mobile imaging services. Our Healthcare division operates in two businesses: (i) diagnostic services and (ii) diagnostic imaging. The diagnostic services business offers imaging services to healthcare providers as an outsourced alternative to purchasing and operating their own equipment. The diagnostic imaging business develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras.
Construction
Our Construction division manufactures modular housing units for commercial and residential real estate projects and operates in two businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing and (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations for professional builders.
Investments
Our Investments division manages and finances the Company’s real estate assets and investments.
Forward-Looking Statements
“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release that are not statements of historical fact are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements” for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking Statements include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including plans or objectives relating to acquisitions and related integration, development of commercially viable products, novel technologies, and modern applicable services, (ii) projections of income (including income/loss), EBITDA, earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, cost reductions, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the future financial performance of the Company or acquisition targets and (iv) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described above. Moreover, forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on the Company’s part. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “plan”, “should”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “will be”, “will continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described above as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the substantial amount of debt of the Company and the Company’s ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future; the Company’s need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt and to pay dividends on the Company’s preferred stock; the restrictions contained in the debt agreements that limit the discretion of management in operating the business; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks in markets and public health crises that reduce economic activity and cause restrictions on operations (including the recent coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak); the length of time associated with servicing customers; losses of significant contracts or failure to get potential contracts being discussed; disruptions in the relationship with third party vendors; accounts receivable turnover; insufficient cash flows and resulting lack of liquidity; the Company's inability to expand the Company's business; unfavorable changes in the extensive governmental legislation and regulations governing healthcare providers and the provision of healthcare services and the competitive impact of such changes (including unfavorable changes to reimbursement policies); high costs of regulatory compliance; the liability and compliance costs regarding environmental regulations; the underlying condition of the technology support industry; the lack of product diversification; development and introduction of new technologies and intense competition in the healthcare industry; existing or increased competition; risks to the price and volatility of the Company’s common stock and preferred stock; stock volatility and in liquidity; risks to preferred stockholders of not receiving dividends and risks to the Company’s ability to pursue growth opportunities if the Company continues to pay dividends according to the terms of the Company’s preferred stock; the Company’s ability to execute on its business strategy (including any cost reduction plans); the Company’s failure to realize expected benefits of restructuring and cost-cutting actions; the Company’s ability to preserve and monetize its net operating losses; risks associated with the Company’s possible pursuit of acquisitions; the Company’s ability to consummate successful acquisitions and execute related integration, as well as factors related to the Company’s business including economic and financial market conditions generally and economic conditions in the Company’s markets; failure to keep pace with evolving technologies and difficulties integrating technologies; system failures; losses of key management personnel and the inability to attract and retain highly qualified management and personnel in the future; and the continued demand for and market acceptance of the Company’s services. For a detailed discussion of cautionary statements and risks that may affect the Company’s future results of operations and financial results, please refer to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. This release reflects management’s views as of the date presented.
All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
(Financial tables follow)
Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Healthcare
$
13,912
$
14,870
$
27,330
$
28,177
Construction
16,806
10,936
28,437
19,983
Investments
—
—
—
—
Total revenues
30,718
25,806
55,767
48,160
Cost of revenues:
Healthcare
10,234
11,461
20,476
22,170
Construction
14,321
12,780
24,366
21,283
Investments
64
61
163
126
Total cost of revenues
24,619
24,302
45,005
43,579
Gross profit
6,099
1,504
10,762
4,581
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
6,867
5,584
13,655
10,638
Amortization of intangible assets
430
430
860
868
Gain on sale of MD Office Solutions
—
—
—
(847
)
Total operating expenses
7,297
6,014
14,515
10,659
Loss from operations
(1,198
)
(4,510
)
(3,753
)
(6,078
)
Other (expense) income:
Other (expense) income, net
(416
)
2,950
(422
)
4,205
Interest expense, net
(289
)
(199
)
(479
)
(472
)
Total other (expense) income
(705
)
2,751
(901
)
3,733
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(1,903
)
(1,759
)
(4,654
)
(2,345
)
Income tax benefit (provision)
327
(32
)
(623
)
(34
)
Loss from continuing operations, net of tax
(1,576
)
(1,791
)
(5,277
)
(2,379
)
Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
(65
)
—
5,955
Net (loss) income
(1,576
)
(1,856
)
(5,277
)
3,576
Deemed dividend on Series A perpetual preferred stock
(479
)
(479
)
(958
)
(958
)
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders
$
(2,055
)
$
(2,335
)
$
(6,235
)
$
2,618
Net (loss) income per share—basic and diluted
Net loss per share, continuing operations
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.36
)
$
(0.38
)
$
(0.48
)
Net (loss) income per share, discontinued operations
$
—
$
(0.01
)
$
—
$
1.20
Net (loss) income per share—basic and diluted *
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.37
)
$
(0.38
)
$
0.72
Deemed dividend on Series A cumulative perpetual preferred stock per share
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.19
)
Net (loss) income per share, attributable to common shareholders—basic and diluted *
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.46
)
$
(0.44
)
$
0.53
Weighted-average shares outstanding—basic and diluted
15,379
5,039
14,031
4,978
Dividends declared per Series A perpetual preferred stock
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.50
$
0.25
* Earnings per share may not add due to rounding
Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
June 30, 2022
December 31,
Assets:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
13,657
$
4,538
Restricted cash
847
278
Investments in equity securities
2,550
47
Lumber derivative contracts
—
666
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1.0 million and $0.8 million, respectively
15,208
15,811
Inventories, net
11,217
8,525
Other current assets
2,672
1,998
Total current assets
46,151
31,863
Property and equipment, net
8,764
8,918
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
4,980
4,494
Intangible assets, net
14,212
15,072
Goodwill
6,046
6,046
Other assets
1,495
1,659
Total assets
$
81,648
$
68,052
Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Equity:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
6,244
$
4,277
Accrued liabilities
4,316
2,445
Accrued compensation
3,046
3,051
Accrued warranty
344
569
Lumber derivative contracts
482
—
Billings in excess of costs and estimated profit
2,181
312
Deferred revenue
3,840
2,457
Short-term debt
11,568
12,869
Operating lease liabilities
1,406
1,253
Finance lease liabilities
527
588
Total current liabilities
33,954
27,821
Deferred tax liabilities
667
72
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
3,651
3,299
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
548
706
Other liabilities
360
412
Total liabilities
39,180
32,310
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized: Series A Preferred Stock, 8,000,000 shares authorized, liquidation preference ($10.00 per share), 1,915,637 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021. (Liquidation preference: $18,988,390 as of December 31, 2021.)
—
18,988
Stockholders’ Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized: Series A Preferred Stock, 8,000,000 shares authorized, liquidation preference ($10.00 per share), 1,915,637 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022. (Liquidation preference: $18,988,390 as of June 30, 2022.)
—
—
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 25,000 shares authorized; Series C Participating Preferred stock, no shares issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,082,155 and 5,805,916 shares issued and outstanding (net of treasury shares) at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
1
—
Treasury stock, at cost; 258,849 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
(5,728
)
(5,728
)
Additional paid-in capital
181,441
150,451
Accumulated deficit
(133,246
)
(127,969
)
Total stockholders’ equity
42,468
16,754
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity
$
81,648
$
68,052
Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(1,576
)
$
(1,791
)
$
(5,277
)
$
(2,379
)
Acquired intangible amortization
430
430
860
868
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives (1)
469
312
1,145
289
Litigation costs (2)
900
123
1,768
125
Gain on disposal of MD Office Solutions (3)
—
—
—
(847
)
Tenant receivable (4)
—
—
—
323
Write off of software costs
—
70
—
70
Severance (8)
431
—
431
—
Financing costs (5)
137
47
237
179
COVID -19 Protection Equipment (6)
—
21
—
59
SBA PPP Loan forgiveness (7)
—
(2,959
)
—
(4,179
)
Income tax (benefit) provision
(327
)
32
623
34
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
464
$
(3,715
)
$
(213
)
$
(5,458
)
Net loss per diluted share from continuing operations
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.36
)
$
(0.38
)
$
(0.48
)
Acquired intangible amortization
0.03
0.09
0.06
0.17
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives (1)
0.03
0.06
0.08
0.06
Litigation costs (2)
0.06
0.02
0.13
0.03
Gain on disposal of MD Office Solutions (3)
—
—
—
(0.17
)
Tenant receivable (4)
—
—
—
0.06
Write off of software costs
—
0.01
—
0.01
Severance (8)
0.03
—
0.03
—
Financing costs (5)
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.04
COVID -19 Protection Equipment (6)
—
—
—
0.01
SBA PPP Loan forgiveness (7)
—
(0.59
)
—
(0.84
)
Income tax (benefit) provision
(0.02
)
0.01
0.04
0.01
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per basic and diluted share from continuing operations (9)
$
0.03
$
(0.74
)
$
(0.02
)
$
(1.10
)
(1) Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses in derivatives value.
Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Healthcare
Construction
Investments
Star Equity Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) from continuing operations (9)
$
224
$
94
$
(321
)
$
(1,573
)
$
(1,576
)
Depreciation and amortization
322
495
64
—
881
Interest expense
83
113
93
—
289
Income tax (benefit) provision
(327
)
—
—
—
(327
)
EBITDA from continuing operations
302
702
(164
)
(1,573
)
(733
)
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives (1)
—
469
—
—
469
Litigation costs (2)
900
—
—
—
900
Stock-based compensation
(11
)
5
—
78
72
Severance (8)
431
—
—
—
431
Financing costs (5)
23
83
31
—
137
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$
1,645
$
1,259
$
(133
)
$
(1,495
)
$
1,276
For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Healthcare
Construction
Investments
Star Equity Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) from continuing operations (9)
$
3,816
$
(3,871
)
$
(46
)
$
(1,690
)
$
(1,791
)
Depreciation and amortization
320
481
61
—
862
Interest expense
40
160
—
—
200
Income tax (benefit) provision
32
—
—
—
32
EBITDA from continuing operations
4,208
(3,230
)
15
(1,690
)
(697
)
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives (1)
—
303
—
9
312
Litigation costs (2)
—
—
—
123
123
Stock-based compensation
37
—
—
97
134
Gain on disposal of MD Office Solutions (3)
—
—
—
—
—
Tenant receivable (4)
—
Write off of software costs
—
70
—
—
70
Financing costs (5)
34
13
—
—
47
COVID-19 Protection Equipment (6)
21
—
—
—
21
SBA PPP Loan forgiveness (7)
(2,959
)
—
—
—
(2,959
)
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$
1,341
$
(2,844
)
$
15
$
(1,461
)
$
(2,949
)
For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Healthcare
Construction
Investments
Star Equity Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) from continuing operations (9)
$
(716
)
$
(822
)
$
(233
)
$
(3,506
)
$
(5,277
)
Depreciation and amortization
637
982
163
—
1,782
Interest expense
147
192
140
—
479
Income tax (benefit) provision
623
—
—
—
623
EBITDA from continuing operations
691
352
70
(3,506
)
(2,393
)
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives (1)
—
1,145
—
—
1,145
Litigation costs (2)
1,768
—
—
—
1,768
Stock-based compensation
4
11
—
201
216
Severance (8)
431
—
—
—
431
Financing costs (5)
28
161
48
—
237
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$
2,922
$
1,669
$
118
$
(3,305
)
$
1,404
For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Healthcare
Construction
Investments
Star Equity Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) from continuing operations (9)
$
4,460
$
(4,225
)
$
(129
)
$
(2,485
)
$
(2,379
)
Depreciation and amortization
677
961
126
—
1,764
Interest expense
115
357
—
—
472
Income tax (benefit) provision
34
—
—
—
34
EBITDA from continuing operations
5,286
(2,907
)
(3
)
(2,485
)
(109
)
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives (1)
—
303
—
(14
)
289
Litigation costs (2)
—
—
—
125
125
Stock-based compensation
114
—
—
148
262
Gain on disposal of MD Office Solutions (3)
(847
)
—
—
—
(847
)
Tenant receivable (4)
—
323
—
—
323
Write off of software costs
—
70
—
—
70
Financing costs (5)
76
103
—
—
179
COVID-19 Protection Equipment (6)
59
—
—
—
59
SBA PPP Loan forgiveness (7)
(2,959
)
(1,220
)
—
—
(4,179
)
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$
1,729
$
(3,328
)
$
(3
)
$
(2,226
)
$
(3,828
)
(1) Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses in derivatives value.
Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
A summary of the Company’s credit facilities are as follows:
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Amount
Weighted-Average Interest Rate
Amount
Weighted-Average Interest Rate
Revolving Credit Facility - eCapital KBS
$
—
7.50
%
$
3,131
6.00
%
Revolving Credit Facility - eCapital EBGL
2,537
7.50
%
1,652
6.00
%
Revolving Credit Facility - Webster
8,094
4.29
%
7,016
2.60
%
Total Short-term Revolving Credit Facilities
$
10,631
5.05
%
$
11,799
3.98
%
eCapital - Star Loan Principal, net
$
937
7.75
%
$
1,070
6.25
%
Short Term Loan
$
937
7.75
%
$
1,070
6.25
%
Total Short-term debt
$
11,568
5.27
%
$
12,869
4.17
%
Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2022
2021 (1)
2022
2021 (1)
Revenue by segment:
Healthcare
$
13,912
$
14,870
$
27,330
$
28,177
Construction
16,806
10,936
28,437
19,983
Investments
158
158
316
316
Intersegment elimination
(158
)
(158
)
(316
)
(316
)
Consolidated revenue
$
30,718
$
25,806
$
55,767
$
48,160
Gross profit (loss) by segment:
Healthcare
$
3,678
$
3,409
$
6,854
$
6,007
Construction
2,485
(1,844
)
4,071
(1,300
)
Investments
94
97
153
190
Intersegment elimination
(158
)
(158
)
(316
)
(316
)
Consolidated gross profit
$
6,099
$
1,504
$
10,762
$
4,581
Income (loss) from continuing operations by segment:
Healthcare
$
5
$
835
$
83
$
1,672
Construction
290
(3,837
)
(469
)
(5,385
)
Investments
80
78
139
155
Star equity corporate and intersegment elimination
(1,573
)
(1,586
)
(3,506
)
(2,520
)
Segment loss from operations
$
(1,198
)
$
(4,510
)
$
(3,753
)
$
(6,078
)
Depreciation and amortization by segment:
Healthcare
$
322
$
320
$
637
$
677
Construction
495
481
982
961
Investments
64
61
163
126
Total depreciation and amortization
$
881
$
862
$
1,782
$
1,764
(1) Segment information has been recast for all periods presented to reflect Healthcare as one segment. Intercompany elimination previously allocated to Investments have been reclassified to a separate line.