U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,226.50
    +16.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,415.00
    +111.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,376.75
    +65.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.70
    +9.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.64
    -0.70 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.20
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.10 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0293
    -0.0032 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.17
    +0.43 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2124
    -0.0078 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5280
    +0.5290 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,892.19
    -591.62 (-2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    567.99
    -6.75 (-1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.61
    +24.70 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Announces 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
·24 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • STRR
  • STRRP
Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Reported a 306% increase in Q2 2022 gross profit and a 19% increase in revenues

Construction division reported a 54% increase in revenue and a significant improvement in gross margin

Ended Q2 2022 with $13.7 million in cash and cash equivalents

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP) (“Star Equity” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company, reported today its financial results for the second quarter (Q2) and six months (6M) ended June 30, 2022.

Following the sale of a portion of our Healthcare business in early 2021, all financial results for the 2022 and 2021 reporting periods, unless stated otherwise, relate to continuing operations, which include the Healthcare, Construction, and Investments divisions.

Q2 2022 Financial Highlights vs. Q2 2021 (unaudited)

  • Revenues increased by 19.0% to $30.7 million from $25.8 million.

  • Gross profit increased by 305.5% to $6.1 million from $1.5 million.

  • Net loss from continuing operations was $1.6 million (or $0.10 per basic and diluted share) compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $1.8 million (or $0.36 per basic and diluted share).

  • Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations was $0.5 million (or $0.03 per basic and diluted share) compared to a loss of $3.7 million (or $0.74 per basic and diluted share).

  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $1.3 million versus a loss of $2.9 million.

6M 2022 Financial Highlights vs. 6M 2021 (unaudited)

  • Revenues increased by 15.8% to $55.8 million from $48.2 million.

  • Gross profit increased by 134.9% to $10.8 million from $4.6 million.

  • Net loss from continuing operations was $5.3 million (or $0.38 per basic and diluted share) compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $2.4 million (or $0.48 per basic and diluted share).

  • Non-GAAP adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $0.2 million (or $0.02 per basic and diluted share) compared to a loss of $5.5 million (or $1.10 per basic and diluted share).

  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $1.4 million versus a loss of $3.8 million.

  • As of June 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents increased to $13.7 million from $6.2 million; net debt, defined as total debt less total cash and cash equivalents, decreased to $(2.1) million from $7.0 million.

Rick Coleman, Chief Executive Officer, noted, “In the second quarter of 2022 we reported improved financial and operational performance with a 19.0% revenue increase as well as a significant improvement in gross margins. Our Healthcare division revenue decreased by 6.4% versus the prior year quarter but gross margin improved by four percentage points to 26.4% due to the mix of products and services sold. Our Construction division grew revenue by 53.7% due to large commercial projects at KBS and pricing increases that we implemented to mitigate the impact of higher raw materials costs. Gross margin improved substantially due to increased pricing, improved operations, and commodity price risk mitigation. We believe this quarter’s performance shows progress toward our goal of generating a gross margin over 20% for our Construction division.”

Mr. Coleman continued, “Our January equity offering strengthened our cash position and leaves us well-positioned to fund high-return internal growth investments and pursue acquisitions, which could be either bolt-ons for our existing divisions or entry into a new business sector.”

Revenues

The Company’s Q2 2022 revenues increased 19.0% to $30.7 million from $25.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Revenues in $ thousands

 

Q2 2022

 

Q2 2021

 

% change

 

6M 2022

 

6M 2021

 

% change

Healthcare

 

$

13,912

 

 

$

14,870

 

 

(6.4

)%

 

$

27,330

 

 

$

28,177

 

 

(3.0

)%

Construction

 

 

16,806

 

 

 

10,936

 

 

53.7

%

 

 

28,437

 

 

 

19,983

 

 

42.3

%

Investments

 

 

158

 

 

 

158

 

 

%

 

 

316

 

 

 

316

 

 

%

Intersegment elimination

 

 

(158

)

 

 

(158

)

 

%

 

 

(316

)

 

 

(316

)

 

%

Total Revenues

 

$

30,718

 

 

$

25,806

 

 

19.0

%

 

$

55,767

 

 

$

48,160

 

 

15.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Healthcare Q2 2022 and 6M 2022 revenues decreased 6.4% and 3.0% versus the prior year periods, predominately driven by a decrease in revenue from fewer total scanning days due to the national shortage of nuclear medicine technologists.

Construction Q2 2022 and 6M 2022 revenues increased 53.7% and 42.3% versus the prior year periods. The increase in revenues for the Construction division was due to large commercial projects at KBS. Our Construction division booked backlog remains very strong due to newly signed contracts. Construction division revenues accounted for 54.7% of Star Equity’s total revenues in Q2 2022.

Gross Profit

Gross profit (loss) in $ thousands

 

Q2 2022

 

Q2 2021

 

% change

 

6M 2022

 

6M 2021

 

% change

Healthcare

 

$

3,678

 

 

$

3,409

 

 

7.9

%

 

$

6,854

 

 

$

6,007

 

 

14.1

%

Healthcare gross margin

 

 

26.4

%

 

 

22.9

%

 

3.5

%

 

 

25.1

%

 

 

21.3

%

 

3.8

%

Construction

 

 

2,485

 

 

 

(1,844

)

 

234.8

%

 

 

4,071

 

 

 

(1,300

)

 

413.2

%

Construction gross margin

 

 

14.8

%

 

 

(16.9

)%

 

31.7

%

 

 

14.3

%

 

 

(6.5

)%

 

20.8

%

Investments

 

 

94

 

 

 

97

 

 

(3.1

)%

 

 

153

 

 

 

190

 

 

(19.5

)%

Investments gross margin

 

N/M

 

N/M

 

N/M

 

N/M

 

N/M

 

N/M

Intersegment elimination

 

 

(158

)

 

 

(158

)

 

N/M

 

 

(316

)

 

 

(316

)

 

N/M

Total gross profit

 

$

6,099

 

 

$

1,504

 

 

305.5

%

 

$

10,762

 

 

$

4,581

 

 

134.9

%

Total gross margin

 

 

19.9

%

 

 

5.8

%

 

14.1

%

 

 

19.3

%

 

 

9.5

%

 

9.8

%

 

* N/M - Not meaningful

 

Healthcare Q2 2022 and 6M 2022 gross profit increased 7.9% and 14.1% versus the prior year period, driven by an improved mix of product and service revenues.

Construction Q2 2022 and 6M 2022 gross profit increased 234.8% and 413.2% from the prior year period, due to an increase in revenue during the period and significantly increased pricing levels.

Operating Expenses

On a consolidated basis, Q2 2022 and 6M 2022 sales, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased by $1.3 million, or 23.0%, and $3.0 million or 28.4% versus the prior year period. The increase in SG&A was driven primarily by one-time litigation costs. SG&A as a percentage of revenue increased in Q2 2022 and 6M 2022 to 22.4% and 24.5% versus 21.6% and 22.1% in Q2 2021 and 6M 2021.

Net Income

Q2 2022 net loss from continuing operations was $1.6 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share in the same period in the prior year. Q2 2022 non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations was $0.5 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $3.7 million, or $0.74 per basic and diluted share, in the prior year period.

6M 2022 net loss from continuing operations was $5.3 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.48 per basic and diluted share, in the same period in the prior year. 6M 2022 non-GAAP adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $0.2 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $5.5 million, or $1.10 per basic and diluted share, in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

Q2 2022 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $1.3 million versus a loss of $2.9 million in the same quarter of the prior year due to improvements in the Company’s operations leading to increased gross profit at both our Healthcare and Construction divisions. 6M 2022 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $1.4 million, compared to a loss of $3.8 million in 6M 2021, primarily due to large commercial projects at KBS and overall Construction division pricing increases.

Operating Cash Flow

Q2 2022 cash flow from operations was an inflow of $3.6 million, compared to an outflow of $5.4 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase in cash flow was due to improvements in the Company’s operations leading to increased gross profit at both the Healthcare and Construction divisions. 6M 2022 cash flow from operations was an inflow of $2.9 million, compared to an outflow of $7.6 million for 6M 2021, primarily due to large commercial projects at KBS and significant Construction division pricing increases.

Preferred Stock Dividends

In each of Q1 and Q2 2022, the Company’s board of directors declared cash dividends to holders of our Series A Preferred Stock of $0.25 per share for an aggregate amount of approximately $1.0 million. The dividend record dates were March 1, 2022 and June 1, 2022, and the payment dates were March 10, 2022 and June 10, 2022.

Conference Call Information

A conference call is scheduled for today, August 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9039 (international callers: +1-201-689-8470) five minutes prior to the scheduled start time and referencing Star Equity. A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online from the Events & Presentations link on the Investor Relations page at starequity.com/events-and-presentations/presentations; an archived replay of the webcast will be available within 15 minutes of the end of the conference call.

If you have any questions, either prior to or after our scheduled Earnings Conference call, please e-mail admin@starequity.com or lcati@equityny.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures by Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

This release presents the non-GAAP financial measures “adjusted net income (loss),” “adjusted net income (loss) per basic and diluted share,” and “adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations.” The most directly comparable measures for these non-GAAP financial measures are “net income (loss),” “net income (loss) per basic and diluted share,” and “cash flows from operating activities.” The Company has included below unaudited adjusted financial information, which presents the Company’s results of operations after excluding acquired intangible asset amortization, unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives, litigation costs, non-recurring gain on disposals, one time severance costs, financing costs, COVID-19 protection equipment, gain or loss from loan forgiveness, and income tax adjustments. Further excluded in the measure of adjusted EBITDA are stock-based compensation, interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

A discussion of the reasons why management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations is included as Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 12, 2022.

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company with three divisions: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments.

Healthcare

Our Healthcare division designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic medical imaging products and provides mobile imaging services. Our Healthcare division operates in two businesses: (i) diagnostic services and (ii) diagnostic imaging. The diagnostic services business offers imaging services to healthcare providers as an outsourced alternative to purchasing and operating their own equipment. The diagnostic imaging business develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras.

Construction

Our Construction division manufactures modular housing units for commercial and residential real estate projects and operates in two businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing and (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations for professional builders.

Investments

Our Investments division manages and finances the Company’s real estate assets and investments.

Forward-Looking Statements

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release that are not statements of historical fact are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements” for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking Statements include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including plans or objectives relating to acquisitions and related integration, development of commercially viable products, novel technologies, and modern applicable services, (ii) projections of income (including income/loss), EBITDA, earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, cost reductions, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the future financial performance of the Company or acquisition targets and (iv) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described above. Moreover, forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on the Company’s part. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “plan”, “should”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “will be”, “will continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described above as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the substantial amount of debt of the Company and the Company’s ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future; the Company’s need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt and to pay dividends on the Company’s preferred stock; the restrictions contained in the debt agreements that limit the discretion of management in operating the business; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks in markets and public health crises that reduce economic activity and cause restrictions on operations (including the recent coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak); the length of time associated with servicing customers; losses of significant contracts or failure to get potential contracts being discussed; disruptions in the relationship with third party vendors; accounts receivable turnover; insufficient cash flows and resulting lack of liquidity; the Company's inability to expand the Company's business; unfavorable changes in the extensive governmental legislation and regulations governing healthcare providers and the provision of healthcare services and the competitive impact of such changes (including unfavorable changes to reimbursement policies); high costs of regulatory compliance; the liability and compliance costs regarding environmental regulations; the underlying condition of the technology support industry; the lack of product diversification; development and introduction of new technologies and intense competition in the healthcare industry; existing or increased competition; risks to the price and volatility of the Company’s common stock and preferred stock; stock volatility and in liquidity; risks to preferred stockholders of not receiving dividends and risks to the Company’s ability to pursue growth opportunities if the Company continues to pay dividends according to the terms of the Company’s preferred stock; the Company’s ability to execute on its business strategy (including any cost reduction plans); the Company’s failure to realize expected benefits of restructuring and cost-cutting actions; the Company’s ability to preserve and monetize its net operating losses; risks associated with the Company’s possible pursuit of acquisitions; the Company’s ability to consummate successful acquisitions and execute related integration, as well as factors related to the Company’s business including economic and financial market conditions generally and economic conditions in the Company’s markets; failure to keep pace with evolving technologies and difficulties integrating technologies; system failures; losses of key management personnel and the inability to attract and retain highly qualified management and personnel in the future; and the continued demand for and market acceptance of the Company’s services. For a detailed discussion of cautionary statements and risks that may affect the Company’s future results of operations and financial results, please refer to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. This release reflects management’s views as of the date presented.

All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information contact:

 

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

The Equity Group

Rick Coleman

Lena Cati

Chief Executive Officer

Senior Vice President

203-489-9508

212-836-9611

rick.coleman@starequity.com

lcati@equityny.com

 

 

(Financial tables follow)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except for per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

 

$

13,912

 

 

$

14,870

 

 

$

27,330

 

 

$

28,177

 

Construction

 

 

16,806

 

 

 

10,936

 

 

 

28,437

 

 

 

19,983

 

Investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

 

30,718

 

 

 

25,806

 

 

 

55,767

 

 

 

48,160

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

 

 

10,234

 

 

 

11,461

 

 

 

20,476

 

 

 

22,170

 

Construction

 

 

14,321

 

 

 

12,780

 

 

 

24,366

 

 

 

21,283

 

Investments

 

 

64

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

126

 

Total cost of revenues

 

 

24,619

 

 

 

24,302

 

 

 

45,005

 

 

 

43,579

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

6,099

 

 

 

1,504

 

 

 

10,762

 

 

 

4,581

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

6,867

 

 

 

5,584

 

 

 

13,655

 

 

 

10,638

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

430

 

 

 

430

 

 

 

860

 

 

 

868

 

Gain on sale of MD Office Solutions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(847

)

Total operating expenses

 

 

7,297

 

 

 

6,014

 

 

 

14,515

 

 

 

10,659

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(1,198

)

 

 

(4,510

)

 

 

(3,753

)

 

 

(6,078

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (expense) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (expense) income, net

 

 

(416

)

 

 

2,950

 

 

 

(422

)

 

 

4,205

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(289

)

 

 

(199

)

 

 

(479

)

 

 

(472

)

Total other (expense) income

 

 

(705

)

 

 

2,751

 

 

 

(901

)

 

 

3,733

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

 

 

(1,903

)

 

 

(1,759

)

 

 

(4,654

)

 

 

(2,345

)

Income tax benefit (provision)

 

 

327

 

 

 

(32

)

 

 

(623

)

 

 

(34

)

Loss from continuing operations, net of tax

 

 

(1,576

)

 

 

(1,791

)

 

 

(5,277

)

 

 

(2,379

)

Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

(65

)

 

 

 

 

 

5,955

 

Net (loss) income

 

 

(1,576

)

 

 

(1,856

)

 

 

(5,277

)

 

 

3,576

 

Deemed dividend on Series A perpetual preferred stock

 

 

(479

)

 

 

(479

)

 

 

(958

)

 

 

(958

)

Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders

 

$

(2,055

)

 

$

(2,335

)

 

$

(6,235

)

 

$

2,618

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income per share—basic and diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share, continuing operations

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.36

)

 

$

(0.38

)

 

$

(0.48

)

Net (loss) income per share, discontinued operations

 

$

 

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

 

 

$

1.20

 

Net (loss) income per share—basic and diluted *

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.37

)

 

$

(0.38

)

 

$

0.72

 

Deemed dividend on Series A cumulative perpetual preferred stock per share

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(0.19

)

Net (loss) income per share, attributable to common shareholders—basic and diluted *

 

$

(0.13

)

 

$

(0.46

)

 

$

(0.44

)

 

$

0.53

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding—basic and diluted

 

 

15,379

 

 

 

5,039

 

 

 

14,031

 

 

 

4,978

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared per Series A perpetual preferred stock

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

* Earnings per share may not add due to rounding


Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share amounts)

 

 

 

June 30, 2022
(unaudited)

 

December 31,
2021

Assets:

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

13,657

 

 

$

4,538

 

Restricted cash

 

 

847

 

 

 

278

 

Investments in equity securities

 

 

2,550

 

 

 

47

 

Lumber derivative contracts

 

 

 

 

 

666

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1.0 million and $0.8 million, respectively

 

 

15,208

 

 

 

15,811

 

Inventories, net

 

 

11,217

 

 

 

8,525

 

Other current assets

 

 

2,672

 

 

 

1,998

 

Total current assets

 

 

46,151

 

 

 

31,863

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

8,764

 

 

 

8,918

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

 

4,980

 

 

 

4,494

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

14,212

 

 

 

15,072

 

Goodwill

 

 

6,046

 

 

 

6,046

 

Other assets

 

 

1,495

 

 

 

1,659

 

Total assets

 

$

81,648

 

 

$

68,052

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

6,244

 

 

$

4,277

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

4,316

 

 

 

2,445

 

Accrued compensation

 

 

3,046

 

 

 

3,051

 

Accrued warranty

 

 

344

 

 

 

569

 

Lumber derivative contracts

 

 

482

 

 

 

 

Billings in excess of costs and estimated profit

 

 

2,181

 

 

 

312

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

3,840

 

 

 

2,457

 

Short-term debt

 

 

11,568

 

 

 

12,869

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

1,406

 

 

 

1,253

 

Finance lease liabilities

 

 

527

 

 

 

588

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

33,954

 

 

 

27,821

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

667

 

 

 

72

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

3,651

 

 

 

3,299

 

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

548

 

 

 

706

 

Other liabilities

 

 

360

 

 

 

412

 

Total liabilities

 

 

39,180

 

 

 

32,310

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized: Series A Preferred Stock, 8,000,000 shares authorized, liquidation preference ($10.00 per share), 1,915,637 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021. (Liquidation preference: $18,988,390 as of December 31, 2021.)

 

 

 

 

 

18,988

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized: Series A Preferred Stock, 8,000,000 shares authorized, liquidation preference ($10.00 per share), 1,915,637 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022. (Liquidation preference: $18,988,390 as of June 30, 2022.)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 25,000 shares authorized; Series C Participating Preferred stock, no shares issued or outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,082,155 and 5,805,916 shares issued and outstanding (net of treasury shares) at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

Treasury stock, at cost; 258,849 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

(5,728

)

 

 

(5,728

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

181,441

 

 

 

150,451

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(133,246

)

 

 

(127,969

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

42,468

 

 

 

16,754

 

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity

 

$

81,648

 

 

$

68,052

 


Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss from continuing operations

 

$

(1,576

)

 

$

(1,791

)

 

$

(5,277

)

 

$

(2,379

)

Acquired intangible amortization

 

 

430

 

 

 

430

 

 

 

860

 

 

 

868

 

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives (1)

 

 

469

 

 

 

312

 

 

 

1,145

 

 

 

289

 

Litigation costs (2)

 

 

900

 

 

 

123

 

 

 

1,768

 

 

 

125

 

Gain on disposal of MD Office Solutions (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(847

)

Tenant receivable (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

323

 

Write off of software costs

 

 

 

 

 

70

 

 

 

 

 

 

70

 

Severance (8)

 

 

431

 

 

 

 

 

 

431

 

 

 

 

Financing costs (5)

 

 

137

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

237

 

 

 

179

 

COVID -19 Protection Equipment (6)

 

 

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

 

 

59

 

SBA PPP Loan forgiveness (7)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,959

)

 

 

 

 

 

(4,179

)

Income tax (benefit) provision

 

 

(327

)

 

 

32

 

 

 

623

 

 

 

34

 

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

$

464

 

 

$

(3,715

)

 

$

(213

)

 

$

(5,458

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per diluted share from continuing operations

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.36

)

 

$

(0.38

)

 

$

(0.48

)

Acquired intangible amortization

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.17

 

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives (1)

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

0.06

 

Litigation costs (2)

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.13

 

 

 

0.03

 

Gain on disposal of MD Office Solutions (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.17

)

Tenant receivable (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.06

 

Write off of software costs

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

Severance (8)

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

Financing costs (5)

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.04

 

COVID -19 Protection Equipment (6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

SBA PPP Loan forgiveness (7)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.59

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.84

)

Income tax (benefit) provision

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.01

 

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per basic and diluted share from continuing operations (9)

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

(0.74

)

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

(1.10

)

 

(1) Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses in derivatives value.
(2) Reflects one time litigation costs.
(3) Reflects the gain from the sale of MDOS.
(4) Reflects one-time write off in uncollectible tenant receivable.
(5) Reflects financing costs from our credit facilities.
(6) Reflects purchases related to COVID -19 Protection Equipment.
(7) Reflects the forgiveness of the Paycheck Protection Program.
(8) Reflects the severance expense for our former Healthcare division CEO.
(9) Per share amounts are computed independently for each discrete item presented. Therefore, the sum of the quarterly per share amounts will not necessarily equal to the total for the year, and the sum of individual items may not equal the total.


Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 

For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

 

Healthcare

 

Construction

 

Investments

 

Star Equity Corporate

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations (9)

 

$

224

 

 

$

94

 

 

$

(321

)

 

$

(1,573

)

 

$

(1,576

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

322

 

 

 

495

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

 

 

 

881

 

Interest expense

 

 

83

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

93

 

 

 

 

 

 

289

 

Income tax (benefit) provision

 

 

(327

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(327

)

EBITDA from continuing operations

 

 

302

 

 

 

702

 

 

 

(164

)

 

 

(1,573

)

 

 

(733

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives (1)

 

 

 

 

 

469

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

469

 

Litigation costs (2)

 

 

900

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

900

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

(11

)

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

78

 

 

 

72

 

Severance (8)

 

 

431

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

431

 

Financing costs (5)

 

 

23

 

 

 

83

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

 

 

 

137

 

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

 

$

1,645

 

 

$

1,259

 

 

$

(133

)

 

$

(1,495

)

 

$

1,276

 


For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

Healthcare

 

Construction

 

Investments

 

Star Equity Corporate

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations (9)

 

$

3,816

 

 

$

(3,871

)

 

$

(46

)

 

$

(1,690

)

 

$

(1,791

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

320

 

 

 

481

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

 

 

 

862

 

Interest expense

 

 

40

 

 

 

160

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

200

 

Income tax (benefit) provision

 

 

32

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

32

 

EBITDA from continuing operations

 

 

4,208

 

 

 

(3,230

)

 

 

15

 

 

 

(1,690

)

 

 

(697

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives (1)

 

 

 

 

 

303

 

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

312

 

Litigation costs (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

123

 

 

 

123

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

37

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

97

 

 

 

134

 

Gain on disposal of MD Office Solutions (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tenant receivable (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write off of software costs

 

 

 

 

 

70

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

70

 

Financing costs (5)

 

 

34

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

47

 

COVID-19 Protection Equipment (6)

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

21

 

SBA PPP Loan forgiveness (7)

 

 

(2,959

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,959

)

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

 

$

1,341

 

 

$

(2,844

)

 

$

15

 

 

$

(1,461

)

 

$

(2,949

)


For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

 

Healthcare

 

Construction

 

Investments

 

Star Equity Corporate

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations (9)

 

$

(716

)

 

$

(822

)

 

$

(233

)

 

$

(3,506

)

 

$

(5,277

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

637

 

 

 

982

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,782

 

Interest expense

 

 

147

 

 

 

192

 

 

 

140

 

 

 

 

 

 

479

 

Income tax (benefit) provision

 

 

623

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

623

 

EBITDA from continuing operations

 

 

691

 

 

 

352

 

 

 

70

 

 

 

(3,506

)

 

 

(2,393

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives (1)

 

 

 

 

 

1,145

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,145

 

Litigation costs (2)

 

 

1,768

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,768

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

4

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

 

201

 

 

 

216

 

Severance (8)

 

 

431

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

431

 

Financing costs (5)

 

 

28

 

 

 

161

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

 

 

 

237

 

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

 

$

2,922

 

 

$

1,669

 

 

$

118

 

 

$

(3,305

)

 

$

1,404

 


For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

Healthcare

 

Construction

 

Investments

 

Star Equity Corporate

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations (9)

 

$

4,460

 

 

$

(4,225

)

 

$

(129

)

 

$

(2,485

)

 

$

(2,379

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

677

 

 

 

961

 

 

 

126

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,764

 

Interest expense

 

 

115

 

 

 

357

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

472

 

Income tax (benefit) provision

 

 

34

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

34

 

EBITDA from continuing operations

 

 

5,286

 

 

 

(2,907

)

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(2,485

)

 

 

(109

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives (1)

 

 

 

 

 

303

 

 

 

 

 

 

(14

)

 

 

289

 

Litigation costs (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

125

 

 

 

125

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

114

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

148

 

 

 

262

 

Gain on disposal of MD Office Solutions (3)

 

 

(847

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(847

)

Tenant receivable (4)

 

 

 

 

 

323

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

323

 

Write off of software costs

 

 

 

 

 

70

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

70

 

Financing costs (5)

 

 

76

 

 

 

103

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

179

 

COVID-19 Protection Equipment (6)

 

 

59

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

59

 

SBA PPP Loan forgiveness (7)

 

 

(2,959

)

 

 

(1,220

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,179

)

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

 

$

1,729

 

 

$

(3,328

)

 

$

(3

)

 

$

(2,226

)

 

$

(3,828

)

 

(1) Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses in derivatives value.
(2) Reflects one time litigation costs.
(3) Reflects the gain from the sale of MDOS.
(4) Reflects one-time write off in uncollectible tenant receivable.
(5) Reflects financing costs from our credit facilities.
(6) Reflects purchases related to COVID -19 personal protection equipment.
(7) Reflects the forgiveness of the Paycheck Protection Program.
(8) Reflects the severance expense for our former Healthcare division CEO.
(9) Reflects the reclassification of prior year Diagnostic Services and Diagnostic Imaging net income into Healthcare segment and intercompany elimination from Construction and Investments segment.


Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
Supplemental Debt Information
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 

A summary of the Company’s credit facilities are as follows:

 

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

Amount

 

Weighted-Average Interest Rate

 

Amount

 

Weighted-Average Interest Rate

Revolving Credit Facility - eCapital KBS

 

$

 

 

7.50

%

 

$

3,131

 

 

6.00

%

Revolving Credit Facility - eCapital EBGL

 

 

2,537

 

 

7.50

%

 

 

1,652

 

 

6.00

%

Revolving Credit Facility - Webster

 

 

8,094

 

 

4.29

%

 

 

7,016

 

 

2.60

%

Total Short-term Revolving Credit Facilities

 

$

10,631

 

 

5.05

%

 

$

11,799

 

 

3.98

%

eCapital - Star Loan Principal, net

 

$

937

 

 

7.75

%

 

$

1,070

 

 

6.25

%

Short Term Loan

 

$

937

 

 

7.75

%

 

$

1,070

 

 

6.25

%

Total Short-term debt

 

$

11,568

 

 

5.27

%

 

$

12,869

 

 

4.17

%


Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
Supplemental Segment Information
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021 (1)

 

 

2022

 

 

2021 (1)

Revenue by segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

 

$

13,912

 

 

$

14,870

 

 

$

27,330

 

 

$

28,177

 

Construction

 

 

16,806

 

 

 

10,936

 

 

 

28,437

 

 

 

19,983

 

Investments

 

 

158

 

 

 

158

 

 

 

316

 

 

 

316

 

Intersegment elimination

 

 

(158

)

 

 

(158

)

 

 

(316

)

 

 

(316

)

Consolidated revenue

 

$

30,718

 

 

$

25,806

 

 

$

55,767

 

 

$

48,160

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit (loss) by segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

 

$

3,678

 

 

$

3,409

 

 

$

6,854

 

 

$

6,007

 

Construction

 

 

2,485

 

 

 

(1,844

)

 

 

4,071

 

 

 

(1,300

)

Investments

 

 

94

 

 

 

97

 

 

 

153

 

 

 

190

 

Intersegment elimination

 

 

(158

)

 

 

(158

)

 

 

(316

)

 

 

(316

)

Consolidated gross profit

 

$

6,099

 

 

$

1,504

 

 

$

10,762

 

 

$

4,581

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations by segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

 

$

5

 

 

$

835

 

 

$

83

 

 

$

1,672

 

Construction

 

 

290

 

 

 

(3,837

)

 

 

(469

)

 

 

(5,385

)

Investments

 

 

80

 

 

 

78

 

 

 

139

 

 

 

155

 

Star equity corporate and intersegment elimination

 

 

(1,573

)

 

 

(1,586

)

 

 

(3,506

)

 

 

(2,520

)

Segment loss from operations

 

$

(1,198

)

 

$

(4,510

)

 

$

(3,753

)

 

$

(6,078

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization by segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

 

$

322

 

 

$

320

 

 

$

637

 

 

$

677

 

Construction

 

 

495

 

 

 

481

 

 

 

982

 

 

 

961

 

Investments

 

 

64

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

126

 

Total depreciation and amortization

 

$

881

 

 

$

862

 

 

$

1,782

 

 

$

1,764

 

 

(1) Segment information has been recast for all periods presented to reflect Healthcare as one segment. Intercompany elimination previously allocated to Investments have been reclassified to a separate line.


Recommended Stories

  • TerrAscend Second Quarter 2022 Revenue Increases 31% Sequentially to $65 Million

    TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) ( OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise and are prepared under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Kenya

  • Rivian earnings: Investors wrote the stock off after early ‘horror show,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian earnings, the opportunity for EV makers like Tesla, and whether the Elon Musk-Twitter deal goes through.

  • Elon Musk Says Lithium Demand Will Continue to Boom — Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit

    Let’s talk about electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries. The high price of gasoline – still up about $2 since President Biden took office – has boosted interest in EVs. Greater customer curiosity will lead naturally to higher demand, and now we get to batteries, and lithium. Lithium is a metallic element essential in the construction of high-voltage battery systems, and every EV built needs an average of 8 kilos of the metal. Industry experts are saying that lithium demand will far outstrip

  • Investors are Shorting These 10 Chinese Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 Chinese stocks investors are shorting. If you want to skip our discussion about the turmoil in the Chinese economy, go directly to Investors are Shorting These 5 Chinese Stocks. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE), and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are some of the stocks that investors are […]

  • China State-Owned Giants to Delist From US Amid Audit Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Five of China’s largest state-owned companies announced plans to delist from US exchanges as the two countries struggle to come to an agreement allowing American regulators to inspect audits of Chinese businesses.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of V

  • Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Illumina (ILMN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.52% and 4.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings don't tell the full story about the company's holdings.

  • SEC launches investigation into claims of Melvin Capital misleading investors on meme stocks

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova details a new report that the SEC is investigating Melvin Capital for potentially misleading investors.

  • Have stocks bottomed? Not until this ‘gorilla’ in equity markets budges, warns BofA

    The big-money investor in U.S. stocks is households, not hedge funds or major corporations. Until households start selling, stocks haven't hit their lows, warns BofA Global.

  • Semiconductor companies have split into two groups — the resilient and the risky

    Even outperformers including AMD and Nvidia face a slowdown in some segments after years of surging demand.

  • Geron (GERN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Geron earnings second quarter 2022 conference call. Aron Feingold, vice president of investor relations and corporate communications, you may now begin your conference.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 9.1% in June, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in July. Now, U.S. inflation is at a new 40-year-high.

  • Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    The board of Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.55 on the...

  • Looking for Dividend Aristocrat Bargains? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like the Most

    Investors like getting a return on investment, of course, it’s why they are in the market to begin with. And when a company makes a commitment to return capital and profits to the shareholders, that’s a win – one that will both attract and reward investors. The key for investors is to find the best possible capital return, and dividend stocks make a logical place to start looking. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on two true dividend aristocrats – real c

  • Stock market bulls eye technical signal for further gains

    Some stock market bulls are watching a technical indicator for clues on whether a summer rebound in U.S. equities will roll on. The S&P 500 is up 15% from its mid-June low, a rally that gained even more momentum after Wednesday's U.S. inflation data showed consumer prices unchanged for July. The stock surge, which has delivered the S&P's best eight-week period in more than a year, has brought the index within sight of a 50% retracement of its bear market loss.

  • Don’t Trust This Stock Rally. Strategists See More Trouble Ahead for S&P 500.

    Bank of America strategists are remaining cautious. U.S. households represent $38 trillion in assets, or about 52% of the U.S. equity market, and these folks have not yet begun to sell, they say.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Palantir

    The mercurial stock is down after earnings, but there is still plenty of reason for optimism for long-term investors.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40

    The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53, but a group of leaders became finance chiefs before their 40th birthday.