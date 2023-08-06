Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Star Equity Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:STRR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. The US$14m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$7.2m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$3.0m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Star Equity Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Star Equity Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$12m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 7.9% is expected, which is a somewhat cautious outlook. If this rate turns out to be too low, the company may become profitable faster than analysts expect.

Underlying developments driving Star Equity Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that generally periods of lower growth in the upcoming years is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 20% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

