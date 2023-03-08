Star Equity Holdings, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 15th

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP), (“Star Equity” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.



A conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT) on March 15, 2023 to discuss the results and management’s outlook. The call may be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871 (international callers: (646) 307-1963) Conference ID: 2378853

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online from the Events & Presentations link, on the Investor Relations page of the Star Equity website at: https://www.starequity.com/events-and-presentations/presentations.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the end of the conference call.

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company with three divisions: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments.

Healthcare

Our Healthcare division designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic medical imaging products and provides mobile imaging services. Our Healthcare division operates in two businesses: (i) diagnostic services and (ii) diagnostic imaging. The diagnostic services business offers imaging services to healthcare providers as an outsourced alternative to purchasing and operating their own equipment. The diagnostic imaging business develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras.

Construction

Our Construction division manufactures modular housing units for commercial and residential real estate projects and operates in two businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing and (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations for professional builders.

Investments

Our Investments division manages and finances the Company’s real estate assets and investments.

For more information contact: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. The Equity Group Rick Coleman Lena Cati CEO Senior Vice President 203-489-9508 212-836-9611 admin@starequity.com lcati@equityny.com



