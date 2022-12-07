U.S. markets closed

Star Group, L.P. Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Results

Star Group, L.P.
·14 min read
Star Group, L.P.
Star Group, L.P.

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Group, L.P. (the "Company" or "Star") (NYSE:SGU), a home energy distributor and services provider, today announced financial results for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2022.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Compared to the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
For the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, Star reported a 25.4 percent increase in total revenue to $296.6 million compared with $236.6 million in the prior-year period, as an increase in selling prices more than offset the impact from a decline in total petroleum product demand. The volume of home heating oil and propane sold during the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter decreased by 1.4 million gallons, or 7.0 percent, to 19.4 million gallons, as the additional volume provided by acquisitions was more than offset by net customer attrition and other factors.

Star’s net loss increased by $26.8 million in the quarter, to $50.0 million, due to an unfavorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments of $35.0 million and an increase in the Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.1 million, which were partially offset by an increase in the Company’s income tax benefit of $11.8 million.

The Company reported a fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-GAAP measure defined below) of $30.8 million, an increase of $3.1 million, reflecting the lower sales volume, a 2.4 percent decline in home heating oil and propane per-gallon margins, and an increase in operating costs of 1.9 percent.

“Looking back, fiscal 2022 was certainly a year full of unique challenges – including fluctuating fuel prices and higher operating costs – but one in which we believe the breadth of Star’s offerings, size of our operating footprint, and dedication to customer service set us apart from the competition,” said Jeff Woosnam, Star Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “While no major acquisitions were completed during the fourth quarter, we closed on two small heating oil companies in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and completed a few key transactions earlier in 2022. We were also successful in reducing overall customer attrition to levels slightly below last year. I’m quite proud of the way our team navigated through the external market forces we faced and, while hiring conditions remain tight, we believe the Company continues to employ the best and brightest in the industry. Given our strong operating platform and recently-expanded credit facilities, we believe Star is prepared and well positioned for the heating season ahead.”

Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2022 Compared to Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021
For fiscal 2022, Star reported a 34.0 percent increase in total revenue to $2.0 billion, reflecting an increase in selling prices in response to higher wholesale product costs, partially offset by a decline in total petroleum product demand. The volume of home heating oil and propane sold during fiscal 2022 decreased by 9.8 million gallons, or 3.2 percent, to 296.1 million gallons, as slightly warmer temperatures, net customer attrition and other factors more than offset the impact from acquisitions. Temperatures in Star's geographic areas of operation for the fiscal year were 0.5 percent warmer than during fiscal 2021 and 9.3 percent warmer than normal, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Net income decreased by $52.4 million, to $35.3 million, due to an unfavorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments of $53.4 million and a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA of $17.2 million, which were partially offset by a decline in the Company’s income tax expense of $20.0 million.

Fiscal 2022 Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $17.2 million, to $110.3 million, compared to the prior-year period as a decline in home heating oil and propane volume and an increase in operating expenses more than offset higher home heating oil and propane per-gallon margins. Operating expenses rose by $25.4 million reflecting a $2.3 million lower benefit recorded from the Company’s weather hedge, additional costs from acquisitions of $4.8 million, and a $18.3 million, or 5.2 percent, increase in expense within the base business reflecting higher credit card fees and bad debt reserves (in aggregate, $7.0 million), higher vehicle fuel costs ($1.7 million), and higher medical ($2.5 million). The remaining expense increase in the base business of $7.1 million, or 2.0 percent, was due to wage, benefit and other increases.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Financial Measures)
EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, (increase) decrease in the fair value of derivatives, other income (loss), net, multiemployer pension plan withdrawal charge, gain or loss on debt redemption, goodwill impairment, and other non-cash and non-operating charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that are used as supplemental financial measures by management and external users of the Company’s financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to assess Star’s position with regard to the following:

  • compliance with certain financial covenants included in our debt agreements;

  • financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or historical cost basis;

  • operating performance and return on invested capital compared to those of other companies in the retail distribution of refined petroleum products, without regard to financing methods and capital structure;

  • ability to generate cash sufficient to pay interest on our indebtedness and to make distributions to our partners; and

  • the viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return of alternative investment opportunities.

The method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA both have limitations as analytical tools and so should not be viewed in isolation but in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are as follows:

  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect cash used for capital expenditures;

  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized often will have to be replaced and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements for such replacements;

  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital;

  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash necessary to make payments of interest or principal on indebtedness; and

  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash required to pay taxes.

REMINDER:
Members of Star's management team will host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time tomorrow, December 8, 2022. The webcast will be accessible on the company’s website, at www.stargrouplp.com, and the telephone number for the conference call is 877-327-7688 (or 412-317-5112 for international callers).

About Star Group, L.P.
Star Group, L.P. is a full service provider specializing in the sale of home heating products and services to residential and commercial customers to heat their homes and buildings. The Company also sells and services heating and air conditioning equipment to its home heating oil and propane customers and, to a lesser extent, provides these offerings to customers outside of its home heating oil and propane customer base. Star also sells diesel, gasoline and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. We believe Star is the nation's largest retail distributor of home heating oil based upon sales volume. Including its propane locations, Star serves customers in the more northern and eastern states within the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. regions. Additional information is available by obtaining the Company's SEC filings at www.sec.gov and by visiting Star's website at www.stargrouplp.com, where unit holders may request a hard copy of Star’s complete audited financial statements free of charge.

Forward Looking Information
This news release includes "forward-looking statements" which represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including the impact of geopolitical events, such as the war in the Ukraine, and its impact on wholesale product cost volatility, the price and supply of the products that we sell, our ability to purchase sufficient quantities of product to meet our customer’s needs, rapid increases in levels of inflation approaching 40-year highs, uncertain economic conditions, the consumption patterns of our customers, our ability to obtain satisfactory gross profit margins, the effect of weather conditions on our financial performance, our ability to obtain new customers and retain existing customers, our ability to make strategic acquisitions, the impact of litigation, natural gas conversions, the impact of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic and future global health pandemics, on US and global economies, future union relations and the outcome of current and future union negotiations, the impact of current and future governmental regulations, including climate change, environmental, health, and safety regulations, the ability to attract and retain employees, customer credit worthiness, counterparty credit worthiness, marketing plans, cyber-attacks, increases in interest rates, global supply chain issues, labor shortages and new technology. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "seek," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Business Strategy" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Form 10-K") for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations ("Cautionary Statements") are disclosed in this news release and in the Company’s Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the Cautionary Statements. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this news release.

(financials follow)


STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

September 30,

(in thousands)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

14,620

 

 

$

4,767

 

Receivables, net of allowance of $7,755 and $4,779, respectively

 

 

138,252

 

 

 

99,680

 

Inventories

 

 

83,557

 

 

 

61,183

 

Fair asset value of derivative instruments

 

 

16,823

 

 

 

26,222

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

32,016

 

 

 

30,140

 

Assets held for sale

 

 

2,995

 

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

288,263

 

 

 

221,992

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

107,744

 

 

 

99,123

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

93,435

 

 

 

95,839

 

Goodwill

 

 

254,110

 

 

 

253,398

 

Intangibles, net

 

 

84,510

 

 

 

95,474

 

Restricted cash

 

 

250

 

 

 

250

 

Captive insurance collateral

 

 

66,662

 

 

 

69,933

 

Deferred charges and other assets, net

 

 

17,501

 

 

 

17,854

 

Total assets

 

$

912,475

 

 

$

853,863

 

LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

49,061

 

 

$

37,291

 

Revolving credit facility borrowings

 

 

20,276

 

 

 

8,618

 

Fair liability value of derivative instruments

 

 

183

 

 

 

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

 

12,375

 

 

 

17,621

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

 

17,211

 

 

 

16,446

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

125,561

 

 

 

121,221

 

Unearned service contract revenue

 

 

62,858

 

 

 

56,972

 

Customer credit balances

 

 

93,555

 

 

 

86,828

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

381,080

 

 

 

344,997

 

Long-term debt

 

 

151,709

 

 

 

92,385

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

 

81,385

 

 

 

84,019

 

Deferred tax liabilities, net

 

 

25,620

 

 

 

29,014

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

14,766

 

 

 

25,244

 

Partners' capital

 

 

 

 

Common unitholders

 

 

277,177

 

 

 

295,063

 

General partner

 

 

(3,656

)

 

 

(2,821

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes

 

 

(15,606

)

 

 

(14,038

)

Total partners' capital

 

 

257,915

 

 

 

278,204

 

Total liabilities and partners' capital

 

$

912,475

 

 

$

853,863

 

 

 

 

 

 



STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

 

Three Months
Ended September 30,

 

Twelve Months
Ended September 30,

(in thousands, except per unit data)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product

 

$

216,318

 

 

$

159,571

 

 

$

1,698,281

 

 

$

1,204,319

 

Installations and services

 

 

80,326

 

 

 

76,980

 

 

 

308,277

 

 

 

292,767

 

Total sales

 

 

296,644

 

 

 

236,551

 

 

 

2,006,558

 

 

 

1,497,086

 

Cost and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product

 

 

181,441

 

 

 

122,815

 

 

 

1,239,605

 

 

 

754,622

 

Cost of installations and services

 

 

67,979

 

 

 

64,245

 

 

 

282,723

 

 

 

264,810

 

(Increase) decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments

 

 

29,167

 

 

 

(5,805

)

 

 

17,286

 

 

 

(36,138

)

Delivery and branch expenses

 

 

73,128

 

 

 

71,410

 

 

 

353,517

 

 

 

327,910

 

Depreciation and amortization expenses

 

 

8,002

 

 

 

8,692

 

 

 

32,598

 

 

 

33,485

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

6,053

 

 

 

6,326

 

 

 

24,882

 

 

 

25,096

 

Finance charge income

 

 

(1,206

)

 

 

(615

)

 

 

(4,506

)

 

 

(2,899

)

Operating income (loss)

 

 

(67,920

)

 

 

(30,517

)

 

 

60,453

 

 

 

130,200

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(3,050

)

 

 

(1,872

)

 

 

(10,472

)

 

 

(7,816

)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

(257

)

 

 

(240

)

 

 

(955

)

 

 

(972

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

(71,227

)

 

 

(32,629

)

 

 

49,026

 

 

 

121,412

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

(21,234

)

 

 

(9,396

)

 

 

13,738

 

 

 

33,675

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(49,993

)

 

$

(23,233

)

 

$

35,288

 

 

$

87,737

 

General Partner's interest in net income (loss)

 

 

(445

)

 

 

(190

)

 

 

281

 

 

 

689

 

Limited Partners' interest in net income (loss)

 

$

(49,548

)

 

$

(23,043

)

 

$

35,007

 

 

$

87,048

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per unit data (Basic and Diluted):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) available to limited partners

 

$

(1.36

)

 

$

(0.58

)

 

$

0.94

 

 

$

2.15

 

Dilutive impact of theoretical distribution of earnings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.33

 

Basic and diluted income (loss) per Limited Partner Unit:

 

$

(1.36

)

 

$

(0.58

)

 

$

0.85

 

 

$

1.82

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of Limited Partner units outstanding (Basic and Diluted)

 

 

36,332

 

 

 

39,535

 

 

 

37,384

 

 

 

40,553

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months
Ended September 30,

(in thousands)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net loss

 

$

(49,993

)

 

$

(23,233

)

Plus:

 

 

 

 

Income tax benefit

 

 

(21,234

)

 

 

(9,396

)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

257

 

 

 

240

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

3,050

 

 

 

1,872

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

8,002

 

 

 

8,692

 

EBITDA

 

 

(59,918

)

 

 

(21,825

)

(Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments

 

 

29,167

 

 

 

(5,805

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

(30,751

)

 

 

(27,630

)

Add / (subtract)

 

 

 

 

Income tax benefit

 

 

21,234

 

 

 

9,396

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(3,050

)

 

 

(1,872

)

Provision (recovery) for losses on accounts receivable

 

 

147

 

 

 

(870

)

Decrease in accounts receivables

 

 

49,141

 

 

 

20,783

 

Increase in inventories

 

 

(1,133

)

 

 

(4,521

)

Increase in customer credit balances

 

 

44,301

 

 

 

33,573

 

Change in deferred taxes

 

 

(11,018

)

 

 

(1,321

)

Change in other operating assets and liabilities

 

 

(3,531

)

 

 

(18,119

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

65,340

 

 

$

9,419

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

$

(7,856

)

 

$

(3,464

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

$

(51,828

)

 

$

(6,688

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home heating oil and propane gallons sold

 

 

19,400

 

 

 

20,800

 

Other petroleum products

 

 

36,400

 

 

 

40,000

 

Total all products

 

 

55,800

 

 

 

60,800

 

 

 

 

 

 


SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)

 

 

Twelve Months
Ended September 30,

(in thousands)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net income

 

$

35,288

 

 

$

87,737

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

13,738

 

 

 

33,675

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

955

 

 

 

972

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

10,472

 

 

 

7,816

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

32,598

 

 

 

33,485

 

EBITDA

 

 

93,051

 

 

 

163,685

 

(Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments

 

 

17,286

 

 

 

(36,138

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

110,337

 

 

 

127,547

 

Add / (subtract)

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

(13,738

)

 

 

(33,675

)

Interest expense, net

 

 

(10,472

)

 

 

(7,816

)

Provision (recovery) for losses on accounts receivable

 

 

5,411

 

 

 

(248

)

Increase in receivables

 

 

(43,463

)

 

 

(15,171

)

Increase in inventories

 

 

(21,105

)

 

 

(11,472

)

Increase in customer credit balances

 

 

5,804

 

 

 

3,054

 

Change in deferred taxes

 

 

(3,181

)

 

 

11,361

 

Change in other operating assets and liabilities

 

 

4,314

 

 

 

(4,703

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

33,907

 

 

$

68,877

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

$

(32,626

)

 

$

(50,326

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

$

8,572

 

 

$

(70,695

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home heating oil and propane gallons sold

 

 

296,100

 

 

 

305,900

 

Other petroleum products

 

 

150,100

 

 

 

154,100

 

Total all products

 

 

446,200

 

 

 

460,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Source: Star Group, L.P.

CONTACT:

 

Star Group, L.P.

Chris Witty

Investor Relations

Darrow Associates

203/328-7310

646/438-9385 or cwitty@darrowir.com


