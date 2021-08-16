All Star Healthcare Solutions Ranked Second Largest Physician Recruiting Company, Reports Modern Healthcare

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions℠, a full-service healthcare staffing company specializing in locum tenens and permanent job opportunities, has been recognized on Modern Healthcare's Largest Physician Staffing Companies list for 2021. All Star ranked #2 among the 19 largest physician recruiting firms in the United States.

All Star Healthcare Solutions℠ Logo (PRNewsfoto/All Star Recruiting)

Modern Healthcare's annual list, provided in part by the National Association of Physician Recruiters (NAPR), includes rank, company, headquarters, and recruiter count.

"We are honored by this recognition as well as humbled and grateful that we have continued to flourish, particularly during the unprecedented times of the past year and a half," says Keith Shattuck, the company's CEO. "Our people are what we attribute our growth to. They genuinely care about building authentic, lasting relationships with our physicians, advanced practitioners, and clients, and they provide them with our 'Red Carpet' Service and full-service staffing solutions."

All Star Healthcare Solutions hires for culture and is routinely recognized by publications and programs for exceptional employee engagement and satisfaction. The award-winning company continues to expand its All Star family, and currently has job openings for recruiters and other positions.

"Our people are the best of the best," Shattuck adds. "We have invested in a world-class training organization that is committed to providing them with the tools they need to learn, develop, and succeed. When you grow your people, the rest will follow."

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the industry's leading source of healthcare business and policy news, research, and information. The organization reports on important healthcare events and trends, as they happen, through a weekly print magazine, websites, e-newsletters, mobile products, and events.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions℠ is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

Story continues

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-star-healthcare-solutions-ranked-second-largest-physician-recruiting-company-reports-modern-healthcare-301355255.html

SOURCE All Star Healthcare Solutions