Star Southeast Asia Unicorns See $51 Billion Gone Since Listings

(Bloomberg) -- Three of the most-hyped Southeast Asian tech listings over the past year-and-a-half have lost a combined market value of $51 billion since their debuts amid a slump in technology stocks globally and growing doubts on their path to profitability.

Indonesia’s PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia, the country’s largest initial public offering this year, along with PT Bukalapak.com and Singapore-based Grab Holdings Ltd, have all plunged more than 65% since they debuted. The companies underperformed local benchmarks and about a 30% drop in the Nasdaq 100 since the start of the year.

The region’s tech stocks join the slump engulfing recently-listed Indian startups as investors question their high valuations and ability to become profitable. The three firms offered investors an exposure to Southeast Asia’s booming e-commerce sector at a time when traders were still eager to snap up growth stocks. But rising interest rates globally and risks of recession are taking a toll on technology shares.

There are also concerns that early investors will be paring their stakes after initial lockup periods end. GoTo lost nearly 60% in market value over the past month amid the expiry of a lockup on its major shareholders’ stakes and as investors fret about the unprofitable Indonesian internet company’s prospects.

GoTo on Thursday said it has enough funds to last the company until it reaches profitability.

New York-listed Grab, Southeast Asia’s biggest ride-hailing and delivery company, narrowed its losses in the third quarter as revenue beat expectations.

Sea Ltd, another Singaporean online marketplace unicorn that listed in the US back in 2017, also lost about $169 billion in market value since a peak in October 2021.

