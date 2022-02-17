U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,411.68
    -63.33 (-1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,448.86
    -485.41 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,901.06
    -223.03 (-1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,047.48
    -31.83 (-1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.44
    -2.22 (-2.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.40
    +24.90 (+1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.13 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1362
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9630
    -0.0840 (-4.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9800
    -0.4720 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,009.59
    -1,627.27 (-3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.77
    -34.39 (-3.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,514.46
    -89.32 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

Star Trek: Discovery’s faster ship travel comes at the expense of its supporting cast

Kris Naudus
·Buyer's Guide Editor
·5 min read
CBS

The following contains spoilers for season four, episodes eight and nine of 'Star Trek: Discovery' and season one of 'Star Trek: Prodigy.'

In the initial pitch for Star Trek, way back in 1964, the series was described as “Wagon Train to the Stars.” This was mostly in reference to its sense of exploration and discovery, but it also hints at something else that would become a hallmark of the series: the travel. Lots and lots of travel. It may take days, weeks or, in the case of shows like Voyager, years, for the crew to get to their destination and as such, it allows plenty of time for adventure and character growth. However, new technologies introduced in shows like Discovery and Prodigy have eliminated that travel time, fundamentally changing the nature of their plots.

That’s keenly on display in this week’s episode of Discovery, where the ship must continue their pursuit of Cleveland Booker and Ruon Tarka. Last week we discovered that the planet-killing Dark Matter Anomaly was basically a piece of mining equipment from an unknown species, and Book and Tarka’s desire to destroy it would make for a very unpleasant first contact, one that could potentially start a war. The pair had already stolen a prototype spore drive and fitted it into Book’s ship, meaning they now had access to the ability to leap across the galaxy in seconds. As the only other vessel in the fleet with a working spore drive, this meant the USS Discovery was now in the uncomfortable position of hunting down one of its own.

Pictured: Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham, Emily Coutts as Detmer and Rachael Ancheril as Commander Nhan of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+ (C) 2021 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.
Pictured: Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham, Emily Coutts as Detmer and Rachael Ancheril as Commander Nhan of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+ (C) 2021 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.

Some of the episode is focused on the crew’s feelings about this; Admiral Vance can’t trust Michael to hunt down her boyfriend so he even assigns Commander Nhan to the mission to step in if things get messy. There’s even some dialogue between minor crew members like Nielsen and Rhys and how they feel about the whole thing. It’s nice to see them get some screen time, but it also shows how little we get to hear from them in a typical Discovery season.

Consider how many classic episodes of the franchise took place during, or were about a long trip between planets. It’s in the title of the original series’ “Journey to Babel,” where we meet Sarek for the first time and get to see the relationship between him and his son Spock. “Data’s Day” is a Next Generation episode about a typical day in the life of Commander Data, which also involves transporting a diplomat while there’s also a wedding on board the ship. This was the first appearance of Keiko O’Brien, a character who would later go on to play a large role in Deep Space Nine when her husband was part of the main cast.

Pictured: Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+ (C) 2021 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.
Pictured: Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+ (C) 2021 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.

Meanwhile, the chances for our recurring characters to shine have been few and far between. Last week’s installment did have Owosekun kicking ass, but not in any way that really gave us deeper insight into her character, with her best development remaining “New Eden” back in season two. We haven’t even seen Jett Reno much this year, though that’s due to actress Tig Notaro avoiding travel during the pandemic. The background character that’s gotten the most development thus far is Airiam, who had an entire episode dedicated to her — because she was about to die.

The immediate travel time also makes itself felt with the main cast, who get to return to familiar locations on a regular basis. Starfleet Headquarters, Earth or any of the various planets the ship has visited before — nothing is off the table for a drop-in, which means that past storylines and characters like Admiral Vance can be readily revisited. That leaves even less time for the audience to get to know the rest of the crew.

Pictured: Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+ (C) 2021 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.
Pictured: Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+ (C) 2021 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.

It’s an interesting contrast with Prodigy, which also features super-fast engine tech, the protostar engine. It’s not instantaneous like the spore drive, but it does cut a journey that would have taken Voyager 70 years down to mere days. It’s a natural outgrowth of all the technological development we saw during Voyager’s seven seasons, as opposed to the quantum leap that the spore drive represented to Discovery’s 23rd-century setting.

But even with faster travel times, Prodigy can still focus on character development due to simply having a smaller recurring cast to deal with. On the Protostar it’s just the six kids and their holographic Janeway, and a lot of their time is spent in transit by virtue of the plot — they were on the run from the Diviner and thus couldn’t stay in one place very long, and when the show returns from its hiatus they’ll be running from the flesh-and-blood Janeway. In my interview earlier this month with showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman, they also said they didn’t want the vessel to just be zipping around, either; there will be limits to what the ship can do, which leaves plenty of time for even more character development. (Even Murf is due for a character arc.)

ictured: Shawn Doyle as Ruon Tarka and David Ajala as Book of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+ (C) 2021 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.
ictured: Shawn Doyle as Ruon Tarka and David Ajala as Book of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+ (C) 2021 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.

After the cursory hand-wringing Discovery jumps straight into the action, with a game of cat-and-mouse as Book and Tarka pursue the DMA and the USS Discovery pursues both the DMA and Book’s ship. It’s a bit exciting, though loaded with technobabble: They can’t outrun each other so the show needs to find sci-fi tricks to keep the chase interesting. But the bulk of the action is still focused solidly on Michael, Book and Tarka, pushing a lot of the usual teamwork and ensuring character interaction usually found in Star Trek shows to the background. It’s still an interesting story, to be sure — it’s just not one that serves its recurring characters very well.

Recommended Stories

  • Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Financial Results; Provides First Quarter 2022 Guidance

    Q4 2021 Revenues at Upper End of Guidance; Gross Margin and EPS both Beat Guidance. Q4 Revenues, Gross Margin and EPS All Reached All-Time HighsFull Year 2021 Revenues Surpassed $1.5 Billion, along with Record Gross Margin and EPSCompany Q1 2022 Guidance: Revenues to Decrease 5% to 9% QoQ, Non-IFRS Gross Margin is Expected to be 46% to 48%, Non-IFRS Profit per Diluted ADS to be around 67.0 Cents to 73.0 Cents Q4 2021 Revenues, GM and EPS all reached new recordsQ4 2021 revenues were $451.9M, up 7

  • Nvidia stock slips despite strong fourth quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Nvidia.

  • Why These 2 Cloud Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Thursday

    Concerns continued to linger Thursday morning, and that weighed on sentiment for how the trading session would go. The cloud computing arena has been a huge moneymaker for investors over the past several years, with many companies standing out from the crowd to produce amazing returns. This morning, shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) posted large new losses after releasing their latest financial results, as investors didn't see enough positive news to help them regain their confidence about the two cloud companies' long-term prospects.

  • Palantir Falls the Most in Nearly a Year on Sustained Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. shares fell the most in almost a year after the data software company reported financial results that illustrated a continued lack of net profit.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpBiden Sees ‘Very High’ Probability of Invasion: Ukraine UpdateMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady:

  • This Oil Stock Is Turning Into an Explosive Dividend Growth Stock

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is becoming an exceptional dividend growth stock. Devon had a breakout year in 2021, fueled by higher oil prices and its strategic combination with WPX Energy that closed early last year. The combined company generated $4.9 billion of operating cash flow (three times what Devon produced in 2020) and $2.9 billion of free cash flow, the highest in its 50-year history.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 126% to 248% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Whether you realize it or not, stock market corrections, and even crashes, are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. According to a select group of analysts and investment banks, the latest correction could yield massive upside for a trio of supercharged growth stocks. If Wall Street's high-water price targets come to fruition, these fast-paced companies could rocket higher by 126% to as much as 248% over the next 12 months.

  • Here's Why 3M's Dividend Increase Was So Small

    For investors who buy dividend stocks, that magical time of the year when your companies increase their dividend payout is like Christmas morning, or like getting a raise from your job. Industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently raised its dividend for the 63rd year in a row! 3M is an industrial conglomerate that sells thousands of products in many industries worldwide and has endured various economic booms and recessions over the years.

  • Shopify's Pandemic Premium Is Gone

    Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) software and services help people and businesses sell things online. When businesses were forced to embrace e-commerce in the early days of the pandemic, Shopify was the path of least resistance and quickly became the default choice. Revenue soared 86% for Shopify in 2020, and that momentum continued throughout much of 2021.

  • Fastly Stock Drops 30% After Earnings. What’s Spooking Investors.

    Fastly shares were trading sharply lower after the content delivery network operator posted solid results for the fourth quarter, but provided guidance for 2022 that fell shy of Street estimates. Fastly stock has tumbled about 30%, to $20.60, in premarket trading Thursday, the morning after earnings.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Shareholders in Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) have lost 78%, as stock drops 12% this past week

    As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it would be foolish to simply accept...

  • Zuckerberg Makes Big Changes at Facebook (It's Funny and Ridiculous)

    Mark Zuckerberg wants to completely cut off all ties between Facebook and the controversies that have marked the daily life of the social media giant over the past five years. This attempt at purification began last October when he changed Facebook's name to Meta and imposed the concept of metaverse in conversations and business circles. Zuckerberg now wants Facebook employees to be called 'Metamates'.

  • Nvidia Can’t Catch a Break. The Stock Is Falling but Is Still a Buy.

    The chip maker delivered what Wall Street was expecting, and more, when it reported fourth-quarter earnings late Wednesday, and yet the stock is falling.

  • Palantir Stock Falls As Earnings Miss, Revenue Outlook Edges By Estimates

    PLTR stock fell as fourth quarter earnings missed estimates while March quarter revenue guidance edged by expectations.

  • Here's the Most Important Number in Upstart's Earnings Report

    The lending disruptor had one of the most impressive reports of earnings season, but here's what I'm focusing on.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • How to Build a Dividend Portfolio in 2022

    Investors seeking income often turn to dividends because of their advantages over bonds and bank deposit accounts. Dividends not only provide consistent cash flow, but they can also allow investors to participate in the appreciation of the asset as well. … Continue reading → The post How to Build a Dividend Portfolio in 2022 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Charlie Munger Expects Index Funds to Change the World—and Not in a Good Way

    Warren Buffett’s business partner says passive funds like those run by BlackRock wield too much power.

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.