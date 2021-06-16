U.S. markets closed

‘Star Trek: Picard’ season two trailer marks the return of Q

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Today, as Star Trek fans know, is Captain Picard Day. To celebrate the occasion, CBS has released the first trailer for season two of Star Trek: Picard. The clip opens with Captain Picard calling for Laris, one of his Roluman housekeepers, before we hear the voice of Q. "Oh, dear. You're a bit older than I imagined," says a grizzled John de Lancie reprising his role as the omnipotent being. "Mon Capitaine, how I've missed you."

We then see a collection of scenes depicting an alternate future version of the Star Trek universe where Elnor and Raffi are on the run, Rios is wearing a fancy new Starfleet Delta and Dr. Jurati has been imprisoned. "Welcome, my friend, to the very end of the road not taken," Q says as the scenes unfold. The trailer culminates with Seven of Nine waking up to find her Borg implants missing. Are we seeing a vision of Star Trek where Q never forced an encounter between the Enterprise-D and the Borg? We don't know, and we'll have to wait until next year to find out when the second season of Star Trek: Picard hits Paramount+.

