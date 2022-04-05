U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,544.31
    -38.33 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,767.98
    -153.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,271.30
    -261.25 (-1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,060.43
    -35.01 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.66
    -1.62 (-1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.90
    -7.10 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    24.46
    -0.13 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    -0.0068 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5600
    +0.1480 (+6.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3079
    -0.0037 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.5940
    +0.8220 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,951.20
    +464.02 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,080.42
    -17.23 (-1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

The entire ‘Next Generation’ cast will appear in 'Star Trek: Picard' season three

Daniel Cooper
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

The entire* principal cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation will appear on the third and final season of Picard. Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner, who have already featured in the series, will be joined by LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden and Michael Dorn. In a statement, executive producer Terry Matalas said that “it’s most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the USS Enterprise.”

Matalas added that the final season will offer a “final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure,” which, at a guess, nods at the predominantly planet-bound series so far. Of course, long-time fans might be nervous at what the show’s writers will have cooked up for our beloved crew, especially after giving Riker and Troi a minor-key postscript to their Star Trek tenure. Maybe Dr. Crusher is now pushing medical misinformation over subspace while Geordie spends his retirement as a crypto evangelist.

* Sadly, no in-series return for Ready Room host Wil Wheaton, despite the fact he was in almost half the episodes, or Diana Muldaur.

Recommended Stories