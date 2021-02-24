'Star Trek: Prodigy' will debut on Paramount+ before airing on Nickelodeon

When CBS first shared details on Star Trek: Prodigy last year , it should it would premiere on Nickelodeon. That’s no longer the case. The computer-animated series for kids will now instead debut on Paramount+ later this year. Only once it completes its initial 10-episode run will the series make its way to the specialty channel.

Big news #StarTrek fans. A first peek at our #Prodigy bridge crew. Thank you @benhibon and all the artists @NickAnimation for bringing this motley crew to life. pic.twitter.com/GB9Ojqz3ZH — Dan & Kevin Hageman (@brothershageman) February 24, 2021

The shift is part of a new strategy that will see Paramount+ become the current and future home of everything Star Trek related. Not only will you be able to watch Star Trek: Prodigy and all 726 episodes from the six classic series on the streaming platform, the new seasons of Discover and Picard will also call Paramount+ home in the US, as will Strange New Worlds when it comes out.