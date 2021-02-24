U.S. markets open in 8 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,820.50
    -7.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,280.00
    -91.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,759.00
    -72.75 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,179.20
    -20.80 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.93
    -0.60 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.80
    -13.60 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    27.04
    -0.64 (-2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2162
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.89
    +7.55 (+35.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3949
    -0.0064 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.1600
    -0.0700 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,232.45
    -3,721.43 (-7.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.01
    -12.13 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,651.96
    -7.01 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,966.01
    -1,202.26 (-3.99%)
     

'Star Trek: Prodigy' will debut on Paramount+ before airing on Nickelodeon

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

When CBS first shared details on Star Trek: Prodigy last year, it should it would premiere on Nickelodeon. That’s no longer the case. The computer-animated series for kids will now instead debut on Paramount+ later this year. Only once it completes its initial 10-episode run will the series make its way to the specialty channel.

The shift is part of a new strategy that will see Paramount+ become the current and future home of everything Star Trek related. Not only will you be able to watch Star Trek: Prodigy and all 726 episodes from the six classic series on the streaming platform, the new seasons of Discover and Picard will also call Paramount+ home in the US, as will Strange New Worlds when it comes out.

Recommended Stories